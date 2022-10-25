Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Graham made the remark during a raucous speech before a group of Republicans in Lima, Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Nancy Pelosi scoffs at idea 'anybody' would vote for a Republican, in New York Times interview
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told The New York Times she was shocked anyone would vote against her party, as polls forecast Democrats losing seats.
Lifelong Democrat attorney ignites Twitter with switch to GOP: Republicans pose 'far less of a threat'
Lifelong Democrat writer Jenin Younes joined 'Fox & Friends' Thursday to share why she feels compelled to vote Republican for the foreseeable future.
Conservatives including Ted Cruz complain they're mysteriously losing thousands of Twitter followers ahead of midterms - as the Texas senator calls Twitter employees 'partisan hacks'
Conservatives including Texas Senator Ted Cruz have lost thousands of Twitter followers in October, less than a month before Americans go to the polls in the midterm elections. Cruz tweeted on Friday: 'I'm down 13,345 today. Are the partisan hacks at Twitter just idiots? Why doe they purge conservatives en...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Democrats 'already started' killing Republicans
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Democrats of being out for Republican blood, escalating the already heated rhetoric between the parties. The Republican firebrand made the comments, which went viral and drew blowback, at a "Save America" event Saturday evening in Warren, Michigan, before former President Donald Trump took the stage to campaign for the state's GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Oregon's GOP Candidate For Governor Is Tying Herself To Violent Extremists
As the polls tighten in Oregon’s gubernatorial race, Republican candidate Christine Drazan appears to be tightening her ties to right-wing extremists, too. Drazan, who served in the state legislature from 2019 to 2022 and was also the House minority leader, has taken a total of $70,000 this year from conservative megadonor David Gore and his wife, per a review of Drazan’s campaign finance records.
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Hilarious and lame: Biden tries to blame Republican governors for his border crisis
The flight of illegal immigrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, organized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the political gift that keeps on giving. According to the Democrats, this flight so traumatized the immigrants involved that a civil rights lawsuit has been filed on their behalf. But...
MSNBC, New York Times, 'The View' panic that voters care more about economy than 'threats to democracy'
Media figures agonized over the idea that voters placed more emphasis on the economy and inflation versus threats to U.S. democracy heading into the midterms.
Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Investigations' for Companies Not Donating to GOP
Greene said a GOP-led House would launch "investigations" of corporations that stopped donations to Republicans denying the 2020 presidential election results.
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
'America is being destroyed' by the Democratic Party: Mark Levin
Mark Levin says Democrats are destorying the country by challenging America's foundational values from within in his opening monologue on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'
Kamala Harris ducks Latin America despite assignment to discover the 'root causes' of illegal immigration
Vice President Kamala Harris has spent only three days over the course of two trips to Latin America since she took office as border encounters hit an all-time high.
NY Times laments new poll showing Dems and independents care mostly about economy: ‘Remarkably apathetic’
A New York Times report called American voters "remarkably apathetic" after the paper's latest poll showed that danger to democracy is not the biggest concern going into the midterm elections. In its latest midterm election report, titled, "Voters See Democracy in Peril, but Saving It Isn’t a Priority," the outlet...
A Mike Lee campaign op-ed for the Salt Lake Tribune made headlines — for appearing with Lee's byline as a third-person endorsement of himself.
The local publication later updated the byline to clarify the piece was submitted by Lee's campaign. What's happening: Republican Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) submitted an op-ed to the Salt Lake Tribune about himself — only it's written in the third person, praising himself as a "principled conservative." The details:...
New York Times columnist blames America’s problems on ‘White fragility’, fear of ‘browning of America’
New York Times columnist Charles Blow told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace that America won't be healed until many of its citizens let go of their "White fragility."
