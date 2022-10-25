Read full article on original website
SBF hints FTX could potentially create its own stablecoin
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hinted that the exchange could create its stablecoin in the “not too distant future” in an Oct. 27 interview with The Big Whale. According to SBF, the exchange certainly could launch a stablecoin. However, he added that:. “The firm holding off on doing it...
Research: Measuring liquidity with Bitcoin: Why this crisis spells trouble for Rolexes and real estate
With the 14th anniversary of the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 approaching, we are about to enter a new debt cycle that could reset the market. Navigating upcoming crises requires a deep understanding of how all previous debt crises worked and why they happened. Ray Dalio, the founder and chairman...
Terra collapse sparked explosive growth in long-term Bitcoin supply
The Terra collapse, in which $60 billion of value evaporated, has already gone down as a defining moment in cryptocurrency history. TerraForm Labs co-founder Do Kwon maintains the issue boiled down to weaknesses in the UST stablecoin protocol design. However, others have openly called out the project as a scam from the off.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Vitalik deems crypto better than gold; SBF hints at creating FTX-backed stablecoin
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 27 includes Vitalik Buterin affirming that crypto is better than gold, FTX planning to create its stablecoin, Bitcoin mining firm Core Scientific on the verge of insolvency, and a user paying just $0.08 in fees to settle a transaction of over $500 million on the Bitcoin network.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 26: Dogecoin leads gain as BTC maintains $20k
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $2.8 billion over the past 24 hours, pushing the total to $998.02 billion from $995.22 billion as of press time. The market cap increased by 0.39% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 0.1% over the reporting period to $395.35...
Ethereum becomes 50th largest asset by market cap after recent price action
Ethereum has become the 50th most valuable asset in the world, surpassing Cisco, Alibaba, AstraZeneca, and T-Mobile. After almost a month of flatlining, ETH experienced a notable spike and saw its price increase to $1,560 from $1,300 in less than two days. The positive price action rose its market cap to $190 billion and entered ETH into the top 50 assets by market cap.
Research: A deep-dive into Bitcoin hash rate, reasons behind increase, and whether it will rise again
This has been the year of mining difficulty and hash rate, as they kept increasing to record new all-time highs (ATH) despite the declining trend in Bitcoin (BTC) price, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Mining difficulty refers to miners’ chance of finding the required hash code to mine one...
XT.COM lists POINT in main zone
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of POINT on its platform in the...
US Trustee opposes Celsius’ $2.9M employee bonus plan
The United States Trustee has opposed Celsius’s request to pay up to $2.9 million as retention bonuses to employees involved in the bankruptcy process. Celsius Network had filed a motion to implement a key employee retention plan (KERP) for 62 employees. It said that the employees are essential to its restructuring process and need to be incentivized to continue working.
Messina CEO willing to bet his Porsche on BTC reaching $60K again
Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Messina Group CEO Jim Messina said he is ready to bet on his Porsche car as he expects Bitcoin to rally up to $60,000. During an interview with Fox Business on Oct. 27, Messina remarked that crypto is one of the most exciting developments of this generation.
Ethereum price outperforms other L1 networks
Ethereum’s (ETH) price performance has outperformed those of other leading layer1 networks in the last seven days, posting returns of over 10% against Bitcoin (BTC), according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. According to the Glassnode data, only Ethereum and Polygon’s MATIC posted positive returns against Bitcoin during the week....
Istanbul Blockchain Week Announces IstanDAO, a dedicated day to discuss, debate and learn about the growing world of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations
27th October, 2022, Istanbul – Today, Istanbul Blockchain Week is announcing IstanDAO, two events spread over two days, that will focus on the future of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO). IstanDAO will be an interactive discussion on how we organize our communities, projects and workplaces. The event will bring together influential DAOs across the world alongside DAO contributors for industry leading brainstorms, talks, and deep conversations. IstanDAO will provide participants an opportunity to collaborate, share and solve key issues facing DAO’s with the aim to provide an industry-wide framework for DAOs to implement after the event.
Buterin says crypto is a better bet than gold
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes that crypto is a better asset to hold than gold, adding that it already has more adoption than a physical asset. Buterin made the statement in response to Zach Weinersmith saying that people should buy gold over Bitcoin (BTC) since it already fulfills crypto advocates’ claim that they don’t want a centralized authority for money.
DappRadar deems Reddit blueprint for NFT launches ‘one of the biggest events for Web3’ in 2022
Reddit may have cracked the formula for onboarding new users into web3, according to a new report released by DappRadar on the behavior of the blockchain industry. Further, 94% of adults with “discretion to household money” are now aware of cryptocurrencies. The report stated:. “The ease of onboarding...
NFT marketplace Souffl3 closes $2 million in seed round
Souffl3, a “smart trading” NFT marketplace and launchpad on the Aptos blockchain, has raised $2 million in its latest seed funding round, according to an announcement post on Oct. 28. The funding round was co-led by Crypto.com Capital and Synergies Capital. Other participants in the round are Huobi...
World’s largest Bitcoin mining firm Core Scientific on the verge of insolvency
Core Scientific, one of the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies, is on the verge of insolvency. In an Oct. 26 SEC filing, the company said its operating performance and liquidity had been severely impacted by rising electricity costs and falling Bitcoin prices. The increase in hash rate...
Binance founder CZ confirms $500M equity investment to back Musk’s Twitter deal
Binance founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao confirmed a $500 million equity investment in Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter Inc. CZ explained the investment as a move to bridge social media and web3 and spur the wider adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain tech. He also described the investment as “a small contribution” to help Musk realize his new vision for Twitter.
Blockchain Security Alliance Q3 2022 Blockchain Security Report
A total of 37 major exploits were monitored, with a total loss of approximately $405 million. In the third quarter of 2022, Beosin EagleEye monitored over 37 major attacks in the Web3 space, with total losses of approximately $405 million, down approximately 43.6% from $718.34 million in Q2 2022 and a decrease of 59.6% from the loss of $1,002.58 million in Q3 2021.
Ethereum censorship debate heats up as censored blocks hit 65% – FUD or simple fix?
The founder of Gnosis Safe, Martin Koppelmann, took to Twitter to debate the importance of reviewing the state of censorship on the Ethereum blockchain. Koppelmann stated, “there is no wide agreement that this needs to be fixed.” However, several responses debated Koppelmann’s thesis, commenting, “the amount of blocks processes by OFAC censored is misleading.”
Gluwa Blockchain Partners With Lagos State Government to Digitize Agricultural Assets
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Francisco, California, 27th October, 2022, Chainwire — Blockchain infrastructure platform Gluwa is partnering with the Lagos State government to transform...
