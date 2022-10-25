ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

WJHL

Spooky season finale: Tri-Cities weekend events on Oct. 29-30

(WJHL) — Halloween may not fall on a Saturday or Sunday, but there are plenty of spooky events to get involved in this weekend. Saturday, Oct. 29 Appalachian Family Care Trunk or Treat Community ExpoWhen: Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.Where: 1009 Novus Drive, Ste. 1A in Johnson CityMore: treats, hot dogs, drinks and vendors BURG’r […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Getting ready for the Kingsport Wing Fling

(WJHL) Lara Potter and Michael McConnell stopped by Daytime to preview the Wing Fling coming up at the Kingsport Farmers Market on November 3rd!. To the Kitchen! Lara Potter from Visit Kingsport and Shane Winegar from East Coast Wings and Grill tell us more and show us some of the wings that will be available during Kingsport’s Wing Fling coming up in Kingsport at the Farmer’s Market on November 3rd.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Fountain Of Life Fall Festival

(WJHL) Dr. Matthew Young tells us about the upcoming Fall Festival to be held at the Fountain of Life Bible Church in Johnson City on Saturday, October 29th from 4 – 7pm. For more information visit Fountain of Life on Facebook.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee

(WJHL) Wendy Potter and Sydney Pickering tell us about The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee event coming up in Greeneville November 5th and 6th along with a Nobles Banquet to be held on November 4th. For more information on these events visit www.AppalachianRenaissanceFaire.com.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Haunted Tri-Cities: The Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain

Roan Mountain is a location of unparalleled natural beauty, and the site plays host to century-old stories of strange noises in the wind. Described by some as an angelic choir or wails of the damned, the Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain sticks with all visitors who hear it. Haunted Tri-Cities:...
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
Virginia Business

ABC license spikes biz in Norton

Participants in Southwest Virginia’s fourth High Knob Outdoor Fest rode mountain bikes, hiked nature trails and floated down the Clinch River, but many also sipped beer and wine in Norton’s new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). The DORA designation from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority lets adult...
NORTON, VA
wjhl.com

Development requests in Gray to be discussed at Nov. 7 meeting

The City of Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transportation officials will host a community meeting on Monday, Nov. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Daniel Boone High School to discuss upcoming development requests in the Gray area. Development requests in Gray to be discussed at Nov. …. The...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Hawkins Co. event helping feed local families

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Every day, people deal with food insecurity but one event is aimed at changing that. Event organizers with the People loving People Thanksgiving Dinner sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about their plans. They hope to feed thousands of Hawkins County residents this year and want […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Meet Your Provider by ETSU Health: Dr. Ashley Blaske

ETSU Health Rheumatologist Dr. Ashley Blaske is the only Board Certified Pediatric Rheumatologist East of Nashville in Tennessee, and she shares her story with us on this edition of Meet Your Provider. For more information call 423-439-7280 or go to the ETSU Health website.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New 48-unit complex on Old Jonesborough Highway

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Tails and Paws October 28th

ETSU volleyball stays hot, rolls past Samford in …. ETSU volleyball stays hot, rolls past Samford in four sets. Halloween events happening in the Tri-Cities this …. Halloween events happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend. Memorial Park Community Center hosts Halloween event …. Memorial Park Community Center hosts Halloween event...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Narcan joins revolver, other tools in deputies' kits

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County sheriff’s deputy in Thursday’s Narcan training sighed when asked if he’d directly worked any drug overdoses. “I don’t have enough fingers on both hands to count how many I’ve worked,” he said. They may be wearied by the seemingly unending rise in overdoses, but the officer and his […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Tri-Cities Original: Kenny Chesney reflects on his ETSU roots

Tri-Cities Original: Kenny Chesney reflects on his ETSU roots. Tri-Cities Original: Kenny Chesney reflects on his …. Tri-Cities Original: Kenny Chesney reflects on his ETSU roots. ETSU volleyball stays hot, rolls past Samford in …. ETSU volleyball stays hot, rolls past Samford in four sets. Halloween events happening in the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
John M. Dabbs

Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the Country

The Food truck industry has been booming over the last five years. The industry has outpaced the broader food service industry during this period. Food truck providers are operators that prepare and serve a broad range of cuisine, from mobile kitchens on city streets and parking lots to parks and events. Bristol, Virginia, and Johnson City have even established food truck parks.
BRISTOL, VA
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy

GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning parents about disguised narcotics ahead of Halloween festivities. The Greenville Police Department strongly encouraged parents to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly, as some can be deceiving. They stated that narcotics could be packaged to look like candy. “If you...
GREENEVILLE, TN
erwinrecord.net

Church announces different location for food distribution

Due to a death in at the church, a food distribution scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Southside Freewill Baptist Church, will be moved to the Unicoi County High School student parking lot. Please follow directions from the traffic control volunteers. PLEASE NOTE: The parking lot will not be open until 4 p.m. due to the students leaving school, so please don’t come to the parking lot until 4 p.m.
ERWIN, TN
wcyb.com

Celebration of life for skydiver Richard Sheffield held in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Friends and family joined together Thursday at Cornerstone Church in Johnson City to honor Richard Sheffield. The skydiver lost his life from injuries sustained at the Musket Bowl football game last Friday night. Sheffield was an experienced skydiver with more than 1,500 jumps to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville Christmas Parade schedule revealed

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – County officials announced the timeline for the Annual Greeneville Christmas Parade on Wednesday. According to a release from the Greene County Partnership and Exchange Club of Greeneville, this year’s parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in downtown Greeneville. With the theme of “Christmas Around the Globe,” […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
iheart.com

Watch: Ghost Pushes Crawling Toddler?

A couple in Tennessee fear that their home could be haunted following an eerie incident wherein their toddler was seemingly shoved by an unseen force. The unsettling event reportedly occurred earlier this month in the city of Elizabethton as Chris Geisler was keeping an eye on their son Gavin while his partner, Ashley Scott, was out grocery shopping. The normally routine bit of babysitting took a weird turn when he was watching the tot crawl along the floor and then saw the youngster suddenly lurch forward for no apparent reason. Gavin's reaction made the motion all the more odd as he immediately looked back as if to see what had just pushed him.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

