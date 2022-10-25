Read full article on original website
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Spooky season finale: Tri-Cities weekend events on Oct. 29-30
(WJHL) — Halloween may not fall on a Saturday or Sunday, but there are plenty of spooky events to get involved in this weekend. Saturday, Oct. 29 Appalachian Family Care Trunk or Treat Community ExpoWhen: Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.Where: 1009 Novus Drive, Ste. 1A in Johnson CityMore: treats, hot dogs, drinks and vendors BURG’r […]
wjhl.com
Getting ready for the Kingsport Wing Fling
(WJHL) Lara Potter and Michael McConnell stopped by Daytime to preview the Wing Fling coming up at the Kingsport Farmers Market on November 3rd!. To the Kitchen! Lara Potter from Visit Kingsport and Shane Winegar from East Coast Wings and Grill tell us more and show us some of the wings that will be available during Kingsport’s Wing Fling coming up in Kingsport at the Farmer’s Market on November 3rd.
wjhl.com
Fountain Of Life Fall Festival
(WJHL) Dr. Matthew Young tells us about the upcoming Fall Festival to be held at the Fountain of Life Bible Church in Johnson City on Saturday, October 29th from 4 – 7pm. For more information visit Fountain of Life on Facebook.
wjhl.com
The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee
(WJHL) Wendy Potter and Sydney Pickering tell us about The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee event coming up in Greeneville November 5th and 6th along with a Nobles Banquet to be held on November 4th. For more information on these events visit www.AppalachianRenaissanceFaire.com.
wjhl.com
Haunted Tri-Cities: The Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain
Roan Mountain is a location of unparalleled natural beauty, and the site plays host to century-old stories of strange noises in the wind. Described by some as an angelic choir or wails of the damned, the Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain sticks with all visitors who hear it. Haunted Tri-Cities:...
Virginia Business
ABC license spikes biz in Norton
Participants in Southwest Virginia’s fourth High Knob Outdoor Fest rode mountain bikes, hiked nature trails and floated down the Clinch River, but many also sipped beer and wine in Norton’s new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). The DORA designation from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority lets adult...
wjhl.com
Development requests in Gray to be discussed at Nov. 7 meeting
The City of Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transportation officials will host a community meeting on Monday, Nov. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Daniel Boone High School to discuss upcoming development requests in the Gray area. Development requests in Gray to be discussed at Nov. …. The...
Hawkins Co. event helping feed local families
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Every day, people deal with food insecurity but one event is aimed at changing that. Event organizers with the People loving People Thanksgiving Dinner sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about their plans. They hope to feed thousands of Hawkins County residents this year and want […]
wjhl.com
Meet Your Provider by ETSU Health: Dr. Ashley Blaske
ETSU Health Rheumatologist Dr. Ashley Blaske is the only Board Certified Pediatric Rheumatologist East of Nashville in Tennessee, and she shares her story with us on this edition of Meet Your Provider. For more information call 423-439-7280 or go to the ETSU Health website.
New 48-unit complex on Old Jonesborough Highway
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll […]
wjhl.com
Veterans Voices: Afghanistan War veteran starting new chapter at ETSU
Every Friday on Veterans Voices, News Channel 11 shares stories of the women and men who served and then came home. Veterans Voices: Afghanistan War veteran starting …. Every Friday on Veterans Voices, News Channel 11 shares stories of the women and men who served and then came home. ETSU...
wjhl.com
Tails and Paws October 28th
ETSU volleyball stays hot, rolls past Samford in …. ETSU volleyball stays hot, rolls past Samford in four sets. Halloween events happening in the Tri-Cities this …. Halloween events happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend. Memorial Park Community Center hosts Halloween event …. Memorial Park Community Center hosts Halloween event...
Narcan joins revolver, other tools in deputies’ kits
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County sheriff’s deputy in Thursday’s Narcan training sighed when asked if he’d directly worked any drug overdoses. “I don’t have enough fingers on both hands to count how many I’ve worked,” he said. They may be wearied by the seemingly unending rise in overdoses, but the officer and his […]
wjhl.com
Tri-Cities Original: Kenny Chesney reflects on his ETSU roots
Tri-Cities Original: Kenny Chesney reflects on his ETSU roots. Tri-Cities Original: Kenny Chesney reflects on his …. Tri-Cities Original: Kenny Chesney reflects on his ETSU roots. ETSU volleyball stays hot, rolls past Samford in …. ETSU volleyball stays hot, rolls past Samford in four sets. Halloween events happening in the...
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the Country
The Food truck industry has been booming over the last five years. The industry has outpaced the broader food service industry during this period. Food truck providers are operators that prepare and serve a broad range of cuisine, from mobile kitchens on city streets and parking lots to parks and events. Bristol, Virginia, and Johnson City have even established food truck parks.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy
GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning parents about disguised narcotics ahead of Halloween festivities. The Greenville Police Department strongly encouraged parents to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly, as some can be deceiving. They stated that narcotics could be packaged to look like candy. “If you...
erwinrecord.net
Church announces different location for food distribution
Due to a death in at the church, a food distribution scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Southside Freewill Baptist Church, will be moved to the Unicoi County High School student parking lot. Please follow directions from the traffic control volunteers. PLEASE NOTE: The parking lot will not be open until 4 p.m. due to the students leaving school, so please don’t come to the parking lot until 4 p.m.
wcyb.com
Celebration of life for skydiver Richard Sheffield held in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Friends and family joined together Thursday at Cornerstone Church in Johnson City to honor Richard Sheffield. The skydiver lost his life from injuries sustained at the Musket Bowl football game last Friday night. Sheffield was an experienced skydiver with more than 1,500 jumps to...
Greeneville Christmas Parade schedule revealed
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – County officials announced the timeline for the Annual Greeneville Christmas Parade on Wednesday. According to a release from the Greene County Partnership and Exchange Club of Greeneville, this year’s parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in downtown Greeneville. With the theme of “Christmas Around the Globe,” […]
iheart.com
Watch: Ghost Pushes Crawling Toddler?
A couple in Tennessee fear that their home could be haunted following an eerie incident wherein their toddler was seemingly shoved by an unseen force. The unsettling event reportedly occurred earlier this month in the city of Elizabethton as Chris Geisler was keeping an eye on their son Gavin while his partner, Ashley Scott, was out grocery shopping. The normally routine bit of babysitting took a weird turn when he was watching the tot crawl along the floor and then saw the youngster suddenly lurch forward for no apparent reason. Gavin's reaction made the motion all the more odd as he immediately looked back as if to see what had just pushed him.
Comments / 0