What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
Alabama armed robbery suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man wanted for armed robbery in Alabama was arrested at a Mississippi hotel Tuesday evening. The Pearl Police Department arrested Douglas York, of Columbiana, Alabama, at the Econolodge in Pearl. Officers found York’s vehicle in the parking lot and determined his room number with the help of the hotel....
Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama
The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
Four Community Titans Named Grand Marshals of 2022 West Alabama Christmas Parade
The grand marshals for the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade were announced Monday in a press release from the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority. According to the release, Lyda Black, Clell Hobson, Sr., Gary Minor and Dr. Samory Pruitt were selected to lead this year's parade, which will take place on December 5.
Shelby County officers searching for woman potentially involved in theft
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify an individual who may have something to do with a theft investigation. According to SCSO, a theft occurred in Sept. 2022 in the Montevallo area. If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Sgt. Curenton at 205-670-6173.
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
Massive search ongoing for violent assault suspect along I-20 in Irondale
A large search is underway for a suspect who fled from Irondale police. The unidentified suspect is wanted in a violent felony assault that happened earlier Wednesday. Authorities said they made contact with the suspect who then abandoned his pickup truck just off Interstate 20 at the Kilgore Memorial Drive exit.
14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryan Scarbrough, a 14-year-old Chilton County High School student, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened on County Road 28 in Clanton. The shooter is an unidentified adult male and is currently in custody on unrelated charges. In...
Birmingham fatal shooting victim tried to get help at a home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Monday night in the Sandusky area. A 911 call just after 10 p.m. led police to a home in the 10 block of Elba Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Keyon Pollock there with a gunshot wound...
Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged
A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
NEW OPENING: Homewood Bagel Company in Tuscaloosa
Hey bagel, lovers! You’re in luck because Birmingham’s favorite bagel shop is coming to Tuscaloosa—opening on Friday, October 28. Keep reading for more tasty details. Homewood Bagel Company serves made-from-scratch bagels each and every day. They offer so much more than just bagels, including bagel sandwiches, wraps, other baked goods and gourmet coffee. This family-owned business has been up and running in Homewood since 2017 and has proven to be very successful.
22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old shot and killed Monday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to Birmingham Police, Keyon Pollock was shot in the 10 block of Elba Avenue on October 24 around 10:10 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported Pollock to UAB Hospital for treatment where he died several hours later. Police […]
Man Loses Leg After Truck Runs Him Over in Brookwood, Driver Charged with Attempted Murder
A Bessemer man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly intentionally struck another man with his truck, causing injuries that required the amputation of the victim's leg. In court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police said the victim was walking down Lock 17 Road in Brookwood last...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s searching for missing man
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing man. According to JCSO, Kaleb Wilson, 25, of Center Point, has been missing since Oct. 15. He is described as being 5’10”, 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information, contact […]
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
Cullman man enters 15th month at UAB Hospital, and he can't leave until he gets a double lung-heart transplant
It’s Groundhog Day for Jason McCollum. Then again, every day is Groundhog Day. Waking up every morning in a UAB Hospital bed. Just like he’s done for over 14 months. Jason McCollum is 49 years old, a loving husband and a father of three. He’s been at UAB...
Your Thursday Outlook in Tuscaloosa
1) West Alabama and the entire state is experiencing significant flu activity. Now, add to that other respiratory viruses like COVID19 and RSV and you can understand why healthcare officials like Alabama Hospitals Assn. President Dr. Donald Williamson is concerned, "The hospitals I've talked to tell me they are busy but not overwhelmed for now."
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after thieves made off with an ATM in Gardendale early Wednesday morning. According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks the suspects used a forklift to steal an ATM from the Regions Bank located on Odum Rd across from Walmart. It happened around...
Alabama native who nearly lost leg to copperhead snake will walk down aisle thanks to UAB experts
Raela Wells feared she may never walk again after she landed in the hospital when a copperhead snake bit her twice last summer. Thanks to experts at UAB Hospital, the Alabama native’s leg was saved, and Wells plans to walk down the aisle at her wedding in November. She...
Tuscaloosa Man Gets 7 Years in Prison for Defrauding COVID Relief Program
A Tuscaloosa man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after he allegedly defrauded the government of more than $200,000 in COVID relief funds. In a Thursday press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Alabama said 41-year-old Quincy Doss, a Tuscaloosa man, submitted fraudulent applications to the Paycheck Protection Program and received two loans worth more than $220,000.
