Northport, AL

AL.com

What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree

Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
ALABAMA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Alabama armed robbery suspect arrested in Mississippi

A man wanted for armed robbery in Alabama was arrested at a Mississippi hotel Tuesday evening. The Pearl Police Department arrested Douglas York, of Columbiana, Alabama, at the Econolodge in Pearl. Officers found York’s vehicle in the parking lot and determined his room number with the help of the hotel....
PEARL, MS
AL.com

Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama

The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach

Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryan Scarbrough, a 14-year-old Chilton County High School student, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened on County Road 28 in Clanton. The shooter is an unidentified adult male and is currently in custody on unrelated charges. In...
CLANTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham fatal shooting victim tried to get help at a home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Monday night in the Sandusky area. A 911 call just after 10 p.m. led police to a home in the 10 block of Elba Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Keyon Pollock there with a gunshot wound...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged

A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

NEW OPENING: Homewood Bagel Company in Tuscaloosa

Hey bagel, lovers! You’re in luck because Birmingham’s favorite bagel shop is coming to Tuscaloosa—opening on Friday, October 28. Keep reading for more tasty details. Homewood Bagel Company serves made-from-scratch bagels each and every day. They offer so much more than just bagels, including bagel sandwiches, wraps, other baked goods and gourmet coffee. This family-owned business has been up and running in Homewood since 2017 and has proven to be very successful.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old shot and killed Monday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to Birmingham Police, Keyon Pollock was shot in the 10 block of Elba Avenue on October 24 around 10:10 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported Pollock to UAB Hospital for treatment where he died several hours later. Police […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Jefferson County Sheriff’s searching for missing man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing man. According to JCSO, Kaleb Wilson, 25, of Center Point, has been missing since Oct. 15. He is described as being 5’10”, 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information, contact […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL

If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Your Thursday Outlook in Tuscaloosa

1) West Alabama and the entire state is experiencing significant flu activity. Now, add to that other respiratory viruses like COVID19 and RSV and you can understand why healthcare officials like Alabama Hospitals Assn. President Dr. Donald Williamson is concerned, "The hospitals I've talked to tell me they are busy but not overwhelmed for now."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after thieves made off with an ATM in Gardendale early Wednesday morning. According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks the suspects used a forklift to steal an ATM from the Regions Bank located on Odum Rd across from Walmart. It happened around...
GARDENDALE, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Man Gets 7 Years in Prison for Defrauding COVID Relief Program

A Tuscaloosa man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after he allegedly defrauded the government of more than $200,000 in COVID relief funds. In a Thursday press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Alabama said 41-year-old Quincy Doss, a Tuscaloosa man, submitted fraudulent applications to the Paycheck Protection Program and received two loans worth more than $220,000.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
