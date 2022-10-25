Read full article on original website
Raging flu cases drive some Alabama schools to go virtual in effort to quell spread
An outbreak of the flu continues to interfere with in-person learning in at least one Alabama school district. Horseshoe Bend School in Tallapoosa County transitioned to temporary remote learning on Friday, amid rising flu cases countywide, school officials said. Casey Davis, deputy superintendent for Tallapoosa County Schools, said in a...
Gearing up for growth: Shelby County Schools plan for next five years
Each year, Shelby County Schools is required to update its five-year capital plan for each school in the district. Its purpose is to meet the needs of the school community based on the student population, including building necessities both inside and out. In September, the Shelby County Board of Education...
Educators visit Inverness Elementary to see award-winning instructional practices
NORTH SHELBY – Educators recently visited Inverness Elementary to see instructional practices that led to Shelby County Schools being named a Science of Reading Spotlight by the Alabama Department of Education this year. On Monday, Oct. 24 educators from four school districts and the Alabama Reading Initiative visited Inverness...
Some schools dealing with uptick in flu cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, Alabama is a hotbed for flu. Some schools around the state are going remote to keep kids and teachers from getting sick. Birmingham metro schools are doing what they can to keep flu cases under control. So far, school is still in session and none have had to go remote yet.
Paranormal investigator paying Chilton County a visit at Skye Apothecary
Skye Apothecary in Clanton is hosting paranormal investigator and author Kim Johnston for a ghostly discussion and book signing on Nov. 12 from 2-4 p.m. Johnston is an author of three books and has conducted many paranormal investigations across supposedly haunted locations in Central Alabama with her team Spirit Communications and Research (SCARe).
Tuscaloosa Public Library Leaders: Branches Will Close Without More Funding
Leaders at the Tuscaloosa Public Library warned local media Friday that without an increase in funding, they will likely have to close their two auxiliary branches sometime next year. In an informal press conference led by TPL's executive director Jennifer Pearson, board president Florence Williams and treasurer Bryan Winter, the...
Children’s of Alabama seeing wait times upwards of 10 hours at ER
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is reporting unprecedented wait times at its emergency room as a bad strain of the flu and RSV spreads through the community. Dr. Alicia Webb said most children coming into the ER have symptoms of a viral infection such as COVID, the flu and RSV. That mixed with regularly seen emergencies is resulting in an influx of patients.
Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
Alabama faces ‘tripledemic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID, UAB says
Doctors are warning of a potential ‘tripledemic’ as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases surge alongside the continuing COVID pandemic. Hospitals across the state are seeing more patients and longer wait times - some up to 9 or 10 hours - due mostly to RSV and flu cases.
Scroggins shares update on Shelby County
County Manager Chad Scroggins shared what has changed since he gave his state of the county in 2021 as he addressed the crowd in attendance at the Shelby County Chamber luncheon on Oct. 26 at the Pelham Civic Complex. Scroggins said the county’s leadership team has changed significantly in the...
Jefferson County Sheriff using new drone tech to keep Magic City Classic attendees safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is now using state of the art drone technology to try and keep you safe. Many of you attending the Magic City Classic will likely be caught on camera from above. The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office says with this technology...
Shelby County officers searching for woman potentially involved in theft
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify an individual who may have something to do with a theft investigation. According to SCSO, a theft occurred in Sept. 2022 in the Montevallo area. If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Sgt. Curenton at 205-670-6173.
FIRST ALERT: Update on when to expect rain and possible storms this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After another chilly start on Friday, temperatures will rise into the 70s, with a mostly sunny sky. The weather is going to be perfect in the afternoon, with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph. The dry weather continues through Friday night, so you can expect more nice weather for high school football. Temperatures will tumble into the 60s during the evening, with a gradual increase in clouds overnight. Lows will be in the 50s Saturday morning.
Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) -A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street. The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center. Get news alerts in...
Helena’s Joe Tucker Park sees updates, Nov. declared lung cancer awareness month at council meeting
HELENA – The Helena City Council held a meeting Monday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. Adjustments have been made to Joe Tucker Park according to Mayor of Helena Brian Puckett. “We dug out the ponds,” Puckett said. “The ponds should be finished up within the next week. The foundation has been formed in the bridge in the back. There is a lot more things coming to Joe Tucker Park, so be ready.”
Pediatric hospitals in Alabama struggle with wave of viral illness: ‘Setting records every day’
An early surge of viral illnesses, mostly flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), has pushed Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham to full capacity and caused long waits for patients in the emergency department. “We’re seeing families wait 8, 9 or 10 hours,” said Dr. Alicia Webb, a doctor in...
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
Bibb County family wants justice in cold case murder
CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bibb County family is seeking justice for the murder of their loved one. 56-year-old Sandra Lockett Huckelberry was found stabbed multiple times in her Centreville home in October 2014. This month marks the 8th anniversary of her death. Evelyn Lockett wants her sister’s killer caught and to face consequences for the […]
Severe Weather Threat For Tuesday Possible
A storm system is forecast to move across our region on Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible along and ahead of its advancing cold front. These storms will pose a threat of damaging. wind gusts and tornadoes. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a marginal risk of...
Audit reveals high rate of estimated BWWB water bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A billing audit presented to the Birmingham Water Works Board on Thursday showed more than 100,000 bills were estimated in one two-month period. According to an analysis performed for former General Manager Mac Underwood's consulting firm, there were 135,000 estimated bills between December 2021 and January 2022.
