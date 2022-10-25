ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Some schools dealing with uptick in flu cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, Alabama is a hotbed for flu. Some schools around the state are going remote to keep kids and teachers from getting sick. Birmingham metro schools are doing what they can to keep flu cases under control. So far, school is still in session and none have had to go remote yet.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Paranormal investigator paying Chilton County a visit at Skye Apothecary

Skye Apothecary in Clanton is hosting paranormal investigator and author Kim Johnston for a ghostly discussion and book signing on Nov. 12 from 2-4 p.m. Johnston is an author of three books and has conducted many paranormal investigations across supposedly haunted locations in Central Alabama with her team Spirit Communications and Research (SCARe).
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Children’s of Alabama seeing wait times upwards of 10 hours at ER

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is reporting unprecedented wait times at its emergency room as a bad strain of the flu and RSV spreads through the community. Dr. Alicia Webb said most children coming into the ER have symptoms of a viral infection such as COVID, the flu and RSV. That mixed with regularly seen emergencies is resulting in an influx of patients.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Scroggins shares update on Shelby County

County Manager Chad Scroggins shared what has changed since he gave his state of the county in 2021 as he addressed the crowd in attendance at the Shelby County Chamber luncheon on Oct. 26 at the Pelham Civic Complex. Scroggins said the county’s leadership team has changed significantly in the...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Update on when to expect rain and possible storms this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After another chilly start on Friday, temperatures will rise into the 70s, with a mostly sunny sky. The weather is going to be perfect in the afternoon, with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph. The dry weather continues through Friday night, so you can expect more nice weather for high school football. Temperatures will tumble into the 60s during the evening, with a gradual increase in clouds overnight. Lows will be in the 50s Saturday morning.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) -A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street. The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center. Get news alerts in...
OXFORD, AL
Shelby Reporter

Helena’s Joe Tucker Park sees updates, Nov. declared lung cancer awareness month at council meeting

HELENA – The Helena City Council held a meeting Monday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. Adjustments have been made to Joe Tucker Park according to Mayor of Helena Brian Puckett. “We dug out the ponds,” Puckett said. “The ponds should be finished up within the next week. The foundation has been formed in the bridge in the back. There is a lot more things coming to Joe Tucker Park, so be ready.”
HELENA, AL
CBS 42

Bibb County family wants justice in cold case murder

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bibb County family is seeking justice for the murder of their loved one. 56-year-old Sandra Lockett Huckelberry was found stabbed multiple times in her Centreville home in October 2014. This month marks the 8th anniversary of her death. Evelyn Lockett wants her sister’s killer caught and to face consequences for the […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Severe Weather Threat For Tuesday Possible

A storm system is forecast to move across our region on Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible along and ahead of its advancing cold front. These storms will pose a threat of damaging. wind gusts and tornadoes. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a marginal risk of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Audit reveals high rate of estimated BWWB water bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A billing audit presented to the Birmingham Water Works Board on Thursday showed more than 100,000 bills were estimated in one two-month period. According to an analysis performed for former General Manager Mac Underwood's consulting firm, there were 135,000 estimated bills between December 2021 and January 2022.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy