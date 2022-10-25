ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Spooky season finale: Tri-Cities weekend events on Oct. 29-30

(WJHL) — Halloween may not fall on a Saturday or Sunday, but there are plenty of spooky events to get involved in this weekend. Saturday, Oct. 29 Appalachian Family Care Trunk or Treat Community ExpoWhen: Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.Where: 1009 Novus Drive, Ste. 1A in Johnson CityMore: treats, hot dogs, drinks and vendors BURG’r […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport man injured in Mount Carmel wreck

MOUNT CARMEL — According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash that occurred last week in Mount Carmel resulted in a Kingsport man being injured. According to the THP’s preliminary report, on Oct. 22 at around 4:15 p.m., a 1996 red Ford Mustang, driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south on Highway 11-W.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Getting ready for the Kingsport Wing Fling

(WJHL) Lara Potter and Michael McConnell stopped by Daytime to preview the Wing Fling coming up at the Kingsport Farmers Market on November 3rd!. To the Kitchen! Lara Potter from Visit Kingsport and Shane Winegar from East Coast Wings and Grill tell us more and show us some of the wings that will be available during Kingsport’s Wing Fling coming up in Kingsport at the Farmer’s Market on November 3rd.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Development requests in Gray to be discussed at Nov. 7 meeting

The City of Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transportation officials will host a community meeting on Monday, Nov. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Daniel Boone High School to discuss upcoming development requests in the Gray area. Development requests in Gray to be discussed at Nov. …. The...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee

(WJHL) Wendy Potter and Sydney Pickering tell us about The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee event coming up in Greeneville November 5th and 6th along with a Nobles Banquet to be held on November 4th. For more information on these events visit www.AppalachianRenaissanceFaire.com.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Haunted Tri-Cities: The Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain

Roan Mountain is a location of unparalleled natural beauty, and the site plays host to century-old stories of strange noises in the wind. Described by some as an angelic choir or wails of the damned, the Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain sticks with all visitors who hear it. Haunted Tri-Cities:...
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
wjhl.com

Meet Your Provider by ETSU Health: Dr. Ashley Blaske

ETSU Health Rheumatologist Dr. Ashley Blaske is the only Board Certified Pediatric Rheumatologist East of Nashville in Tennessee, and she shares her story with us on this edition of Meet Your Provider. For more information call 423-439-7280 or go to the ETSU Health website.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Tri-Cities Original: Kenny Chesney reflects on his ETSU roots

Tri-Cities Original: Kenny Chesney reflects on his ETSU roots. Tri-Cities Original: Kenny Chesney reflects on his …. Tri-Cities Original: Kenny Chesney reflects on his ETSU roots. ETSU volleyball stays hot, rolls past Samford in …. ETSU volleyball stays hot, rolls past Samford in four sets. Halloween events happening in the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Lease signed for regional addiction treatment center in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region is closer than ever to opening the region’s first ever long-term addiction treatment center in Carter County. A release from the office of Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby states that a lease agreement was signed Tuesday between the board overseeing the project and the State of Tennessee. […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Hawkins Co. event helping feed local families

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Every day, people deal with food insecurity but one event is aimed at changing that. Event organizers with the People loving People Thanksgiving Dinner sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about their plans. They hope to feed thousands of Hawkins County residents this year and want […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Westbound I-26 reopens after crash in Kingsport

UPDATE: Kingsport police say the crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened, according to TDOT. Previous: KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash has closed a section of Interstate 26 in Kingsport, according to TDOT. TDOT reports both westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 6, the Rock Springs Drive exit, are closed due to a […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Tails and Paws October 28th

ETSU volleyball stays hot, rolls past Samford in …. ETSU volleyball stays hot, rolls past Samford in four sets. Halloween events happening in the Tri-Cities this …. Halloween events happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend. Memorial Park Community Center hosts Halloween event …. Memorial Park Community Center hosts Halloween event...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Northwood beats Chilhowie for district championship while Marion advances to finals

Northwood beats Chilhowie for district championship while Marion advances to finals. Northwood beats Chilhowie for district championship …. Northwood beats Chilhowie for district championship while Marion advances to finals. Touchdown Friday Night: Week 11, Part 4 (2022) Johnson County vs. Unicoi County. Touchdown Friday Night: Week 11, Part 3 (2022)
CHILHOWIE, VA
Virginia Business

ABC license spikes biz in Norton

Participants in Southwest Virginia’s fourth High Knob Outdoor Fest rode mountain bikes, hiked nature trails and floated down the Clinch River, but many also sipped beer and wine in Norton’s new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). The DORA designation from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority lets adult...
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Police Department taking back on Saturday

The Kingsport Police Department will be taking back on Saturday. The Kingsport Police Department will be participating in a community drug take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Dobyns-Bennett High School, located at 1 Tribe Way, in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy