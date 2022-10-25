Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Spooky season finale: Tri-Cities weekend events on Oct. 29-30
(WJHL) — Halloween may not fall on a Saturday or Sunday, but there are plenty of spooky events to get involved in this weekend. Saturday, Oct. 29 Appalachian Family Care Trunk or Treat Community ExpoWhen: Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.Where: 1009 Novus Drive, Ste. 1A in Johnson CityMore: treats, hot dogs, drinks and vendors BURG’r […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport man injured in Mount Carmel wreck
MOUNT CARMEL — According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash that occurred last week in Mount Carmel resulted in a Kingsport man being injured. According to the THP’s preliminary report, on Oct. 22 at around 4:15 p.m., a 1996 red Ford Mustang, driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south on Highway 11-W.
wjhl.com
Getting ready for the Kingsport Wing Fling
(WJHL) Lara Potter and Michael McConnell stopped by Daytime to preview the Wing Fling coming up at the Kingsport Farmers Market on November 3rd!. To the Kitchen! Lara Potter from Visit Kingsport and Shane Winegar from East Coast Wings and Grill tell us more and show us some of the wings that will be available during Kingsport’s Wing Fling coming up in Kingsport at the Farmer’s Market on November 3rd.
wjhl.com
Development requests in Gray to be discussed at Nov. 7 meeting
The City of Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transportation officials will host a community meeting on Monday, Nov. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Daniel Boone High School to discuss upcoming development requests in the Gray area. Development requests in Gray to be discussed at Nov. …. The...
wjhl.com
Veterans Voices: Afghanistan War veteran starting new chapter at ETSU
Every Friday on Veterans Voices, News Channel 11 shares stories of the women and men who served and then came home. Veterans Voices: Afghanistan War veteran starting …. Every Friday on Veterans Voices, News Channel 11 shares stories of the women and men who served and then came home. ETSU...
wjhl.com
The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee
(WJHL) Wendy Potter and Sydney Pickering tell us about The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee event coming up in Greeneville November 5th and 6th along with a Nobles Banquet to be held on November 4th. For more information on these events visit www.AppalachianRenaissanceFaire.com.
wjhl.com
Haunted Tri-Cities: The Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain
Roan Mountain is a location of unparalleled natural beauty, and the site plays host to century-old stories of strange noises in the wind. Described by some as an angelic choir or wails of the damned, the Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain sticks with all visitors who hear it. Haunted Tri-Cities:...
wjhl.com
Meet Your Provider by ETSU Health: Dr. Ashley Blaske
ETSU Health Rheumatologist Dr. Ashley Blaske is the only Board Certified Pediatric Rheumatologist East of Nashville in Tennessee, and she shares her story with us on this edition of Meet Your Provider. For more information call 423-439-7280 or go to the ETSU Health website.
wjhl.com
Tri-Cities Original: Kenny Chesney reflects on his ETSU roots
Tri-Cities Original: Kenny Chesney reflects on his ETSU roots. Tri-Cities Original: Kenny Chesney reflects on his …. Tri-Cities Original: Kenny Chesney reflects on his ETSU roots. ETSU volleyball stays hot, rolls past Samford in …. ETSU volleyball stays hot, rolls past Samford in four sets. Halloween events happening in the...
Lease signed for regional addiction treatment center in Carter Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region is closer than ever to opening the region’s first ever long-term addiction treatment center in Carter County. A release from the office of Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby states that a lease agreement was signed Tuesday between the board overseeing the project and the State of Tennessee. […]
Hawkins Co. event helping feed local families
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Every day, people deal with food insecurity but one event is aimed at changing that. Event organizers with the People loving People Thanksgiving Dinner sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about their plans. They hope to feed thousands of Hawkins County residents this year and want […]
Westbound I-26 reopens after crash in Kingsport
UPDATE: Kingsport police say the crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened, according to TDOT. Previous: KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash has closed a section of Interstate 26 in Kingsport, according to TDOT. TDOT reports both westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 6, the Rock Springs Drive exit, are closed due to a […]
wjhl.com
Meeting to discuss raises for Carter County Sheriff’s Office employees canceled
Meeting to discuss raises for Carter County Sheriff’s Office employees canceled. Meeting to discuss raises for Carter County Sheriff’s …. Meeting to discuss raises for Carter County Sheriff’s Office employees canceled. New 48-unit complex on Old Jonesborough Highway. A pasture will become an apartment complex midway between...
Almost six months after disappearance, Kingsport family still searching for son
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been almost six months since a Tri-Cities man who was scheduled to take a bus from Knoxville to Johnson City disappeared. Jeremy Stout had a ticket for a Greyhound bus on May 7 that Knoxville police said was used, but they can’t confirm whether or not he actually got on […]
wjhl.com
Tails and Paws October 28th
ETSU volleyball stays hot, rolls past Samford in …. ETSU volleyball stays hot, rolls past Samford in four sets. Halloween events happening in the Tri-Cities this …. Halloween events happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend. Memorial Park Community Center hosts Halloween event …. Memorial Park Community Center hosts Halloween event...
Police: Man wanted out of Chattanooga rams Weber City patrol car, runs from police
The public is asked to call the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office if they see a car that fled from Weber City police Friday afternoon.
wjhl.com
Northwood beats Chilhowie for district championship while Marion advances to finals
Northwood beats Chilhowie for district championship while Marion advances to finals. Northwood beats Chilhowie for district championship …. Northwood beats Chilhowie for district championship while Marion advances to finals. Touchdown Friday Night: Week 11, Part 4 (2022) Johnson County vs. Unicoi County. Touchdown Friday Night: Week 11, Part 3 (2022)
Virginia Business
ABC license spikes biz in Norton
Participants in Southwest Virginia’s fourth High Knob Outdoor Fest rode mountain bikes, hiked nature trails and floated down the Clinch River, but many also sipped beer and wine in Norton’s new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). The DORA designation from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority lets adult...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Police Department taking back on Saturday
The Kingsport Police Department will be taking back on Saturday. The Kingsport Police Department will be participating in a community drug take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Dobyns-Bennett High School, located at 1 Tribe Way, in Kingsport.
Johnson City Press
Woman arrested following attempted carjacking, leads to recovery of other vehicle
ABINGDON — A Maryland woman was arrested after an alleged attempted carjacking in Glade Spring, Virginia — and later offered information related to a stolen vehicle out of Kingsport, Washington County, Virginia, officials said. According to a press release from the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday,...
