Tropical Update: October 27, 2022
FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber has been watching two areas for several days that has the potential for developing into subtropical systems in the Atlantic and Caribbean. The area he is watching in the Atlantic would be subtropical if it does develop. Whereas the area in the Caribbean has the potential to develop into a tropical system. However, neither system would impact Florida.
Tampa Bay area leaders push for change to prevent deadly pedestrian crashes
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida remains one of the deadliest places for pedestrians in the country, and recent crashes in the Tampa Bay area are calling attention to the need for change during National Pedestrian Safety Month. The Tampa Bay area’s weather makes it easy to be outside, but it can...
Tampa Bay Fishing Report for Halloween 2022
Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina gives a rundown of what to expect this weekend as we head into Halloween. He says the best time to go fishing is during these transition periods between weather patterns.
Tampa Bay area police K-9s train at water park to catch bad guys
LARGO, Fla. - Some very good police dogs had a "splashing" good time on the job. K-9s and their handlers from Pinellas Park police and Largo police joined forces for water training Wednesday night. The K-9 teams met up at the City of Largo's Highland Recreation Complex, which includes a...
Study: Tampa Bay area residents missing work due to mental health
TAMPA, Fla. - A new survey by Tampa Bay Thrives looks at the community’s perceptions, practices, and experiences related to mental health. Seven in 10 people said they experienced at least one poor mental health day during the past month, 10% of respondents reported missing work. "To take the...
Where to dispose of prescription drugs during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
TAMPA, Fla. - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29. The day provides a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs. It also gives officials an opportunity to educate the public about the potential for abuse of medications, especially those left unused or unsecured.
