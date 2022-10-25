ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany Tech to introduce Pharmacy Tech certification program

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago

ALBANY — Albany Technical College will introduce a new Pharmacy Technology certificate, addressing the current and future needs of the pharmacy industry. This program in the fall of 2022.

The Pharmacy Technology Certificate prepares ATC students with short-term training to prepare them for entry-level employment in community, retail and mail order pharmacies. Students will receive didactic instruction and laboratory training in anatomy, physiology, fundamental concepts, and principles of receiving, storing and dispensing medication.

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

