Albany Tech to introduce Pharmacy Tech certification program

ALBANY — Albany Technical College will introduce a new Pharmacy Technology certificate, addressing the current and future needs of the pharmacy industry. This program in the fall of 2022.

The Pharmacy Technology Certificate prepares ATC students with short-term training to prepare them for entry-level employment in community, retail and mail order pharmacies. Students will receive didactic instruction and laboratory training in anatomy, physiology, fundamental concepts, and principles of receiving, storing and dispensing medication.