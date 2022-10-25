Read full article on original website
wlen.com
Downtown Adrian Preparing for Saturday Halloween Event
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County area will have several Halloween activities coming up today, tomorrow, the rest of the weekend…even into Monday night. Downtown Adrian has an event ready to go this Saturday evening, and all the details will be discussed on the Friday night edition of Community Conversation.
wlen.com
Suburban Chevrolet of Clinton Hosts Trunk-or-Treat Event
Clinton, MI – Suburban Chevrolet of Clinton welcomed thousands of kids and parents to their lot for the annual Trunk or Treat event Thursday night. WLEN News was there, and talked to the General Sales Manager Heath Glowacki…. Charley Rebottaro has been a part of the Trunk or Treat...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Area Halloween Activities, 2022
Adrian, MI – The Halloween season is here, and there are plenty of activities for the Lenawee County community to enjoy! Here is a list of everything that has been submitted to WLEN:. Suburban Chevrolet of Clinton at 1070 W US-12 in Clinton will hold their Trunk or Treat...
themirrornewspaper.com
Historical Artifacts Unearthed During Uptown Maumee Streetscape Renovation
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — It is hauntingly fitting that a few historical Maumee artifacts have been unearthed from their decades-old graves and are seeing new daylight just a week before Halloween. Workers from Helms Construction Inc. ran into a few surprises earlier this week as they...
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Election Preview: Township Supervisors and Trustees
Adrian, MI – WLEN News continues our series of stories on previewing the upcoming local Lenawee County elections in November. Today, we are looking at several contested Township Supervisor and Trustee races. In Macon, Lee Wagner and Dean T. Montrief are squaring off for the Supervisor position. Edward Clark...
13abc.com
Toledo’s Firefly Bar & Restaurant closes doors, completes sale to new owners
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The owners of a Toledo bar and restaurant announced Sunday that they’ve closed up shop and sold their business to new owners. Firefly, located on North Saint Clair by Fifth Third Field, billed itself as an upscale restaurant and bar, specializing in international street food and craft cocktails. Its now-former owners said Sunday the new team expects to modify the space and open in November.
wlen.com
Sand Creek Highway Bridge Now Open To Traffic
Sand Creek, MI – The Sand Creek Highway bridge is finally open to traffic, after about half-a-decade of being closed. The Lenawee County Road Commission announced the opening on Wednesday morning. The bridge was repaired as part of the State of Michigan Bridge Bundling Project. Tune into our local...
West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge dies just days after Bronner’s matriarch -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge, Judy Zehnder Keller, dies at 77. Judy Zehnder Keller, president and owner of the famous Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge,...
Person shot along Airport Highway early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times. Toledo police said the person reported they were shot in the parking...
wlen.com
Sarah Eubanks Named Director of Tecumseh Community Pool
Tecumseh, MI – Tecumseh Public Schools has announced the return of Sarah Eubanks as Director of the Tecumseh Community Pool. Sarah replaces outgoing director Sarah Zietlow. Eubanks was the pool director in Tecumseh from 2000 to 2015. During that time, Sarah coached the Varsity and Tecumseh Middle School girls’ teams and was the founder of the Tecumseh Tigersharks Swim Team.
themirrornewspaper.com
Three New Businesses Open In Maumee MarketPlace Mall
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Three new shops have joined three established businesses in the Maumee MarketPlace mall located at the corner of Reynolds Road and Dussel Drive in Maumee. The shopping center also includes Cornerstone Church and the Maumee Antique Mall. Following are brief profiles on each of the six businesses located in the southern portion of the mall:
Man in ski mask allegedly robs south Toledo convenience store Tuesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. An unknown suspect robbed the Stop & Go convenience store on Arlington Avenue Tuesday night, according to a report from Toledo police. According to the clerk, a man wearing a...
wlen.com
Dundee Schools Receive Threat, Police Working on Case
Dundee, MI – The Dundee Community Schools and Police Department have been dealing with a potential school threat that allegedly took place Wednesday morning. The DPD, according to a news release on their social media page, said that the school resource officers immediately responded and took appropriate steps with school administrators to secure the students in question.
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
sent-trib.com
Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car
The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
Person hospitalized after being stabbed in Old West End late Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is now recovering after being stabbed in the Old West End late Monday. Police said the incident happened on the corner of Delaware and Collingwood around 11 p.m. According to reports, Toledo Police responded to a walk-in stabbing victim at St. Vincent Medical Center....
13abc.com
West Toledo crash downs power lines, roads closed
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An early morning crash in west Toledo has shut down a portion of west Central Avenue. 13abc has been told that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. The crash then caused power lines to fall into the roadway. Roads are closed between Jackman Road and Auburn Avenue. First Energy has reported multiple power outages. The road closures are expected to be clear around 7:30A.M. Stay with 13abc for updates.
Ottawa Hills home catches fire twice early Tuesday
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — An Ottawa Hills home caught on fire twice early Tuesday. Toledo Fire & Rescue received a call for a house fire in the 33-00 block of West Bancroft Street near Secor Road. When crews arrived, fire was seen coming from the garage and upstairs bedroom...
