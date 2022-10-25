BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Three new shops have joined three established businesses in the Maumee MarketPlace mall located at the corner of Reynolds Road and Dussel Drive in Maumee. The shopping center also includes Cornerstone Church and the Maumee Antique Mall. Following are brief profiles on each of the six businesses located in the southern portion of the mall:

MAUMEE, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO