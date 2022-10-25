Brandt earns All-State honors at U.P. Finals

GLADSTONE—The Marquette boys cross country team brought home its fourth straight Division 1 championship at the U.P. Finals in Gladstone on Saturday.

The Redmen breezed through the competition to finish with an overall score of 29, putting them well ahead of runner-up Sault Ste. Marie (83) for the second year in a row.

Marquette ran past the Blue Devils by 16 points to win last season’s Division 1 crown.

The Soo’s Gabe Litzner (16:41.55) dashed past Marquette’s Drew Hughes (16:48.83), last year’s individual boys’ champion, to win this season’s U.P. title.

Houghton was third overall for the second straight year, finishing with 97 points.

Marquette also captured the girls’ U.P. Division 1 title but the margin of victory was much closer, as the Redettes (35) edged Houghton by two points (37).

It was a measure of victory for the Redettes, who finished in the runner-up spot last season to the Gremlins.

Menominee’s Attica Brandt wrapped up her prep career with a ninth-place finish, crossing the finish line in 21:32.07 and making the cut for All-State honors for the second straight year.

Teammate Mikakah Mead ran a 26:29.63, good for 48th overall.

Houghton freshman Tessa Rauitola captured the individual girls’ U.P. Championship with a time of 20:00.11.

The Menominee boys wrapped up the season with an eighth-place finish at Saturday’s U.P. Finals after ending the day with 209 points.

Steven Zavala, who finished 32nd overall with a time of 19:41.46, paced the Maroon boys.

Aden Short turned in a time of 20:18.78 to finish 40th overall, while Brock Murphy was close behind in 41st after running a 20:31.69.

Ethan Howarth (22:04.33), Brayden Bourion (22:08.87) and Henry Zuhels (22:17.99) crossed the finish line in quick succession, coming in 52nd, 53rd and 54th, respectively. Blake Bourion’s time of 23:36.41 put him at 58th overall.

Division 1 U.P. Finals

Team scores (boys) — Marquette 29, Sault Ste. Marie 83, Houghton 97, Negaunee 99, Gladstone 107, Escanaba 135, Kingsford 179, Menominee 209, Ishpeming Westwood 259.

Top 10 (boys) — 1. Gabe Litzner, Sault Ste. Marie, 16:41.55; 2. Drew Hughes, Marquette, 16:48.83; 3. Brady Ketzenberger, Marquette, 16:58.61; 4. Peter Argeropoulos, Marquette, 17:11.70; 5. Cody Aldridge, Sault Ste. Marie, 17:12.33; 6. Chase Thomsen, Marquette, 17:27.21; 7. Colin Vanderschaaf, Marquette, 17:40.22; 8. Judge Anderson, Negaunee, 17:41.64; 9. Cullen Papin, Marquette, 17:42.73; 10. Aaron Hughes, Gladstone, 17:50.78

Team scores (girls) — Marquette 35, Houghton 37, Sault Ste. Marie 104, Calumet 111, Negaunee 137, Escanaba 144, Ishpeming Westwood 163

Top 10 (girls) — 1. Tessa Rauitola, Houghton, 20:00.11; 2. Cassandra Gallagher, Sault Ste. Marie, 20:07.70; 3. Ella Fure, Marquette, 20:13.69; 4. Monet Argeropoulos, Marquette, 20:18.66; 5. Lily Ross, Houghton, 20:45.75; 6. Endla Harris, Negaunee, 20:54.01; 7. Abby Harma, Marquette, 21:09.33; 8. Ayla Miller, Houghton, 21:53.63; 9. Attica Brandt, Menominee, 21:32.07; 10. Tessa Bruns, Marquette, 21:38.42