San Antonio mainstay The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar reopens after more than two year hiatus

By Nina Rangel
 4 days ago
Broadway corridor staple The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar officially reopened Monday.
Broadway corridor staple The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar officially reopened Monday, ending a lengthy pandemic-driven hiatus.

Aside from a pair of socially distanced live music shows in 2021, the family-friendly gathering place has been shuttered since June 2020, when Gov. Greg Abbott ordered bars to close a second time to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Pigpen, located at 106 Pershing Ave., shared the news in a Facebook post, adding that it offers the "same great food and drinks" as it did before the closure. The indoor-outdoor spot is known for beer, wine and cocktails as well as comforting eats served from a food truck on the back lot.

Parents who enjoyed the kid-friendly vibes of the neighborhood joint also may be delighted to know that its backyard playscape has also reopened.


