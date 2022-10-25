San Antonio mainstay The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar reopens after more than two year hiatus
Broadway corridor staple The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar officially reopened Monday, ending a lengthy pandemic-driven hiatus.
Aside from a pair of socially distanced live music shows in 2021, the family-friendly gathering place has been shuttered since June 2020, when Gov. Greg Abbott ordered bars to close a second time to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Pigpen, located at 106 Pershing Ave., shared the news in a Facebook post, adding that it offers the "same great food and drinks" as it did before the closure. The indoor-outdoor spot is known for beer, wine and cocktails as well as comforting eats served from a food truck on the back lot.
Parents who enjoyed the kid-friendly vibes of the neighborhood joint also may be delighted to know that its backyard playscape has also reopened.
