North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
A murder case without a body.Jamel El AminWilson, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Nearly 800,000 North Carolinians have already voted. What early voting turnout shows us.
Unaffiliated voters are now the largest voting group in North Carolina. But they’re third place in early voting turnout. Here’s what else the data show.
carolinajournal.com
North Carolina Democrats on the ropes
Latest John Locke Foundation polling shows potential for left-wing political bloodbath. North Carolina Democrats are facing a brutal election that could see their worst results in more than a decade, according to the latest and last Civitas-John Locke Foundation poll of the 2022 election. The poll, released two weeks before...
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
Why North Carolinians may want to hold off on completing the student loan forgiveness application
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You may already have filled out your paperwork for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. We know that there are lawsuits and court rulings that confuse us – if the Supreme Court one day said the program could go forward, how could another court stop it? – but you may […]
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Dems file residency protest against Republican running for state Senate
A complaint filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections alleges that Republican state Senate candidate E.C. Sykes does not live in the district where he is running for office, as required by state law. The complaint was filed last week by activist Todd Stiefel of Raleigh on behalf of...
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in Southeast U.S., including NC, Virginia and SC
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
WRAL
Editorial Roundup: New Yorker
Auburn Citizen. October 23, 2022. Editorial: Get NY voting law case resolved quickly. New York state election laws have already guided two primary elections and the early period of absentee ballot voting in the general election for 2022, but that didn’t stop a state judge from throwing chaos into the process with a decision Friday afternoon.
Noem holds double-digit lead in South Dakota governor’s race: poll
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) is heading into the final stretch before Election Day as the clear favorite to win a second term in the governor’s mansion, according to a new survey from Emerson College Polling and The Hill that shows her with a nearly 20-point lead over her Democratic rival.
WRAL
Foodie News: Cape Fear Seafood to open third area location
RALEIGH, N.C. — Owners of the two Raleigh locations of the wildly successful Cape Fear Seafood Company, Eddie Elliott and Matt Wivell, announced that they will open a third Triangle-area location up in Wake Forest next spring. The newest spot will be in the Wheat Field Shopping Center at 3612 Rogers Branch Road. They are shooting for an April/May opening. In the meantime, visit either of their other Triangle-area locations at Village District here or North Raleigh here. Cape Fear was originally opened in the Wilmington area by founder Evans Trawick, where they also have three locations. Congrats to Eddie, Matt and their entire team!
2 Arizona GOP officials vote against, then OK hand-count
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans on a county board in southeastern rural Arizona approved a proposal 2-1 Monday for a hand-count of all ballots in the Nov. 8 election after rejecting a differently worded motion during a chaotic meeting. Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted for the measure after rejecting a first proposal that mentioned 100 volunteers who had already been vetted and trained for the hand count. The third board member, chairwoman Ann English, is a Democrat who voted against both proposals, arguing that the country’s insurance would not protect it from expected lawsuits. “I implore you not to attempt to order this separate hand-count,” said County Attorney Brian McIntyre, a Republican. He said such action would be unlawful and supervisors could be held personally liable in a civil action. The Republicans were under intense pressure from voters in the heavily Republican county who believe Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.
WRAL
Celebration of Life for Mary Marshall, woman killed in Raleigh mass shooting
Community gathers at Dix Park for a Celebration of Life for Mary Marshall, who was killed in the mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood. Community gathers at Dix Park for a Celebration of Life for Mary Marshall, who was killed in the mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood.
WRAL
Seniors savor $30M renovation at Durham housing complex
Community leaders and residents celebrated the new look of the JJ Henderson senior apartments. Community leaders and residents celebrated the new look of the JJ Henderson senior apartments.
WRAL
Five BIPOC-owned restaurants that have defined the Chapel Hill dining scene
This article was written for our sponsor, Chapel Hill CVB. In an area increasingly known for its award-winning, boundary-pushing restaurant scene, Chapel Hill holds its own with its variety of intimate, welcoming eateries. Dubbed one of "America’s foodiest small towns" by Bon Appétit, Chapel Hill takes pride in the diversity of dining options available – many of its most beloved spots are BIPOC-owned and/or feature cuisines from around the world. Here are five such restaurants that helped define Chapel Hill as one of the Triangle’s hottest spots to eat out.
WRAL
Large police presence gathers at Rolesville High School
ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Friday afternoon outside of Rolesville High School. On Friday afternoon, the school was put in a code red lockdown. However, students appeared to be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. at the school located at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville.
Budd widens lead over Beasley in North Carolina Senate race: poll
Rep. Ted Budd (R) has widened his lead to 6 points over Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley in the race for North Carolina’s Senate seat, according to a new East Carolina University (ECU) poll. Budd is leading Beasley 50 to 44 percent among likely voters. In early September, he was...
Store's scratch-off shortage leads woman to $100,000 lottery jackpot
A North Carolina woman said a store being sold out of her favorite scratch-off lottery ticket led to her winning a $100,000 prize.
WRAL
Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
arizonasuntimes.com
Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
Abducted Virginia kids rescued in North Dakota, mother and grandfather charged
Three people are facing charges in connection with the alleged abduction: Michael Hamilton, Timothy Truitt and Amelia Hamilton. They told investigators they were trying to take the kids to Washington State when they were caught in North Dakota, according to court documents.
WRAL
Nurses come together to honor woman killed in Durham
One week after June Onkundi was killed by a patient at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, The North Carolina Nurses Association will host a support group in honor. One week after June Onkundi was killed by a patient at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, The North Carolina Nurses Association will host a support group in honor.
