Winter Artisan Market returns in December

The Holland Community Center and the Sonoran Arts League will join forces Dec. 2-3 to present the second Annual Winter Artisan Market, a unique holiday shopping experience celebrating local artists and makers.

This juried show will feature up to 75 regional fine artists exhibiting their original, handmade creations, which may include jewelry, painting, photography and more, according to a press release.

For attendees, this free-admission event will offer an opportunity to shop for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts while meeting the artists and learning about their creative process. The Winter Artisan Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Holland Community Center, 34250 N. 60th St., Scottsdale.

One of the key highlights of the Winter Artisan Market is the chance for attendees to forge a personal connection with local artists, which creates a “Main Street” shopping experience reminiscent of the days before the internet and big-box stores were the vendors of choice.

Located in north Scottsdale, the Holland Community Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization celebrating art, education and service in the Desert Foothills region. Formerly known as the Foothills Community Foundation, the center offers a vast array of programs throughout the year, including lifelong learning classes, fine arts exhibits, performing arts through the Desert Foothills Theater and more.

The Sonoran Arts League is a nonprofit, volunteer-based, arts service organization dedicated to actively advancing art, artists and art education.

Founded in 1975 as an informal gathering of artists local to the Cave Creek area, the League now consists of over 750 members from across the U.S. and Canada.

The Holland Community Center and the Sonoran Arts League are currently accepting artist applications for the Winter Artisan Market. To access the application and learn more about this festive event, visit https://hollandcenter.org/event/winter-artisan-market/2022-12-02/.