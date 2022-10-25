ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Winter Artisan Market returns in December

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 4 days ago

The Holland Community Center and the Sonoran Arts League will join forces Dec. 2-3 to present the second Annual Winter Artisan Market, a unique holiday shopping experience celebrating local artists and makers.

This juried show will feature up to 75 regional fine artists exhibiting their original, handmade creations, which may include jewelry, painting, photography and more, according to a press release.

For attendees, this free-admission event will offer an opportunity to shop for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts while meeting the artists and learning about their creative process. The Winter Artisan Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Holland Community Center, 34250 N. 60th St., Scottsdale. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36nH9o_0im14fFP00

One of the key highlights of the Winter Artisan Market is the chance for attendees to forge a personal connection with local artists, which creates a “Main Street” shopping experience reminiscent of the days before the internet and big-box stores were the vendors of choice.

Located in north Scottsdale, the Holland Community Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization celebrating art, education and service in the Desert Foothills region. Formerly known as the Foothills Community Foundation, the center offers a vast array of programs throughout the year, including lifelong learning classes, fine arts exhibits, performing arts through the Desert Foothills Theater and more.

The Sonoran Arts League is a nonprofit, volunteer-based, arts service organization dedicated to actively advancing art, artists and art education.

Founded in 1975 as an informal gathering of artists local to the Cave Creek area, the League now consists of over 750 members from across the U.S. and Canada.

The Holland Community Center and the Sonoran Arts League are currently accepting artist applications for the Winter Artisan Market. To access the application and learn more about this festive event, visit https://hollandcenter.org/event/winter-artisan-market/2022-12-02/.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays. The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Mesa, AZ

Mesa, Arizona is a gorgeous East Valley city in the Phoenix Metroplex that is known for its massive, signature mountains that resemble tabletops. Considered one of the best cities in the state in which to take up residency, Mesa has also amassed popularity as an outdoor tourist destination, with a steady flow of tourists every year for various cultural attractions.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

10th annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival coming to Scottsdale

PHOENIX — The tenth annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival is making its way to Scottsdale this weekend. The festival, which features over 20 hot air balloons on display, is set to take place Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Salt River Fields, event organizers said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona

The holidays are right around the corner, bringing in the familiar comfort of delicious desserts made from scratch. There aren't many desserts better than a nice warm pie straight out of the oven. Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state. The website...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Taco Seafood Restaurant Now Open

Grab a fish taco at the new Mexican restaurantAmie Watson/Unsplash. For anyone that was worried about running out of Mexican restaurants to visit in metro Phoenix, don’t worry, they are still opening up. Of course, chances are, you weren’t actually worried about ever running out of taco joints, burrito stands, seafood shacks, or anything else that’s hawking takes on Mexican street food. There will always be a new offering to be had. Now, this also means the competition is stiff, which does help weed out some of the inferior products out there. So whether you’re hungry for some Mexican seafood tacos, or you just like trying out the new restaurant options in the Valley, don’t fret, because there is a brand new option that is open and ready for your business.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay to Open First Arizona Restaurant

Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay is opening the first Arizona location of his fast-casual restaurant, Bobby’s Burgers, in Phoenix. The burger joint will be the renowned chef and restaurateur’s first Phoenix restaurant. Set to open in the first quarter of 2023, Bobby’s Burgers will make its debut appearance in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

VIDEO: Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act in Sun City, Tempe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Catalytic converter thefts are being reported around the Valley, including two robberies in Sun City and Tempe this month. A thief was caught in the act, stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked at a business in Sun City on Saturday morning. The victim says a man robbed him just before 10 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and Coggins Drive, just off Grand Avenue. Dashcam video shows the man lifting the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away.
TEMPE, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona

Did you know that America's first buffet began in the 1940s right here in Las Vegas when a restauranteur started the Buckaroo Buffet. Within just a few years, the idea of a buffet spread, becoming an American icon. Yelp released a list of each state's best buffet. The website states,...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close

It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
PHOENIX, AZ
statepress.com

ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected

After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
TEMPE, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy