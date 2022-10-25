ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

NBC 2

Deputies investigating robbery at IHOP in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies are investigating a robbery at IHOP on North Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers. The entire restaurant parking lot, located at 13061 N Cleveland Avenue, is currently roped off with crime scene tape. Our NBC2 crew on scene saw a Mercedes...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man sentenced to 10 years for crimes against a child

A Cape Coral man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for crimes against a child. The State Attorney’s Office says Johan Alexander Munoz Fuentes, 19, of Cape Coral, was sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of lewd or lascivious battery, transmission of material harmful to a minor, and lewd or lascivious molestation.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Generator causes house fire in Cape Coral

Five people are without a home after a generator short-circuited and caused a fire in Cape Coral. Firefighters were called to the home in the 1700 block of SW Pine Island Road at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. The house was fully engulfed and surrounded by woods. There were no...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal

Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Lehigh Acres crash

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Lehigh Acres happened Wednesday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist, a 21-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Jaguar Boulevard off Hargrove Avenue South in Lehigh Acres. The motorcycle and car were traveling...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC 2

Fire sparks in Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral firefighters responded to a house burst into flames Friday night. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD), the flames erupted at a home in the 1700 block of SW Pine Island Rd. Due to there not being a hydrant nearby, firefighters had...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Woman dies in crash after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-75

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead Friday morning after rear-ending a tractor-trailer Thursday night on I-75 in Lee County. The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. when the Orlando woman driving a sedan collided with the rear portion of a tractor-trailer that was driving in front of her. Her car then rotated and came to rest on the right paved shoulder, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
LEE COUNTY, FL
erienewsnow.com

Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers

It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Naples man dies in Pine Ridge Road crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 40-year-old Naples man died in a crash in Collier County Tuesday morning. The man was speeding east on Pine Ridge Road, east of Logan Boulevard, according to Florida Highway Patrol. He then lost control and drove onto the grass median, re-entered the east travel...
NAPLES, FL
floridarambler.com

Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds

I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

1 person killed, 3 seriously injured in crash on Pine Ridge Road

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a crash on Pine Ridge Road late Monday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 40-year-old man with a 26-year-old woman as his passenger, both from Naples, was traveling at high speed east on Pine Ridge Road, east of Logan Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. A pickup truck driven by a 47-year-old man with a 41-year-old woman as his passenger, both from Naples, was also traveling east on Pine Ridge Road, ahead of the car.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County to reconsider rent increase notice ordinance

The Collier County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to consider implementing a local ordinance requiring landlords to give their tenants 60 days written notice upon increasing their yearly rental rate by more than 5%. The ordinance, which upon passing will be known as the Collier County Fair Notice to Tenant...
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces further Ian relief measures in Fort Myers Beach

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Myers Beach, along with DEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. DeSantis announced that a debris removal program has been created for Florida and that FEMA will expedite debris removal on private and commercial...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC 2

Temporary emergency room opens on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach opened a 24/7 temporary emergency room. The room is now open at 6890 Estero Boulevard and will be open for anyone on the island who needs immediate medical care or access to a doctor. You will not be...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

One person dies in a five vehicle crash in Collier County

Car parts scattered everywhere after a five-car crash claims the life of one of the people involved. The crash happened at Old U.S. 41 in Collier County and shut down northbound lanes on U.S. 41 for hours. The car with the most substantial damage was reduced to mangled metal and...

