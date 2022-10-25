One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a crash on Pine Ridge Road late Monday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 40-year-old man with a 26-year-old woman as his passenger, both from Naples, was traveling at high speed east on Pine Ridge Road, east of Logan Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. A pickup truck driven by a 47-year-old man with a 41-year-old woman as his passenger, both from Naples, was also traveling east on Pine Ridge Road, ahead of the car.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO