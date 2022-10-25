The Informal Learning Office recently finished a summer reading partnership with the Washington Nationals baseball team. Over the course of the summer, we met over 600 participants at Nationals Park. During the program, we shared Library of Congress collection items with children who came to celebrate reading with relief pitcher Sean Doolittle. Children learned the interesting history of famed seventh inning stretch song Take Me Out to the Ball Game, which was registered for copyright at the Library in 1908, and they heard our retelling of Abbott and Costello’s act, Who’s on First, which was added to the National Recording Registry in 2002. Behind the scenes, we chatted about baseball stories in our family history. See what we discovered and learn how you can do your own family research with our activities at the end!

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO