Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s physical disc isn’t actually big enough to hold Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
In classic Call of Duty fashion, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require a ton of storage space. However, the physical disc may not even carry the game’s data, and is almost completely useless. How useless? It only comes with 72 MB worth of data printed on it.
Apex Legends’ new hero Catalyst brings goo-powered death to the battlefield
The newest hero coming to Apex Legends is Catalyst, whom fans. in two trailers getting everyone ready for season 15, Eclipse. On Thursday, Respawn Entertainment provided a more detailed closeup of her distinctive abilities, which come from the ferrofluid that Catalyst is able to manipulate with her mind. Catalyst’s passive...
Marvel Snap taps into nostalgia, not your wallet
After a few days with Marvel Snap, the question I keep asking myself is: “Where’s the hook?” I’m not sure this is the game’s fault; if anything, this feels like me being a victim of the mobile free-to-play ecosystem. As I fired up the game to give it a go, I felt hypervigilant, on constant watch for The Hook: the bit of a free-to-play mobile title where I go, “Ah, this is where they come for your wallet.”
PlayStation London Studios ditches VR for its next project
PlayStation London Studios, the first-party developer that for the past two decades has been known for creating games for PlayStation peripherals like the EyeToy and the PlayStation VR headset, is leaving virtual reality behind for its next project. According to PlayStation London Studios co-head Stuart Whyte in an interview with...
Game Pass’ coolest game next month looks like Limbo meets War of the Worlds
Somerville, the debut game from studio Jumpship that was unveiled more than five years ago, will arrive next month, the developer announced Thursday. The game’s impending release on Xbox platforms and Windows PC is something of a surprise — even though it was scheduled for 2022 — given that the last we heard of Somerville came more than 10 months ago, in the form of the game’s fourth teaser trailer. (The game’s development blog also hasn’t been updated since 2018.)
Where to find Bayonetta 3’s Broken Witch Hearts
In Bayonetta 3, Broken Witch Hearts are a key item that allows you to upgrade your health. Once you’ve collected four of them, they’ll automatically become a full Witch Heart, which you can use in the Skills menu for both Bayonetta and Viola throughout the story. While Rodin’s shop has a few of them up for purchase, and others are rewarded for completing Phenomenal Remnants, most are scattered throughout the levels.
9 things you should know before starting Bayonetta 3
Bayonetta 3 is the biggest game of the series to date, and not just from a marketing standpoint. Chapters tend to take place in open areas with dozens of hidden pathways, optional combat encounters, and collectibles to find. Between a new playable character and secondary objectives everywhere, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But don’t fret, here are nine Bayonetta 3 tips to prepare you before performing any ancient rituals.
Where to find all of Bayonetta 3’s Umbran Tears
In Bayonetta 3, Umbran Tears of Blood are the main collectible type throughout the game. There are a total of 39 Umbran Tears to gather — three per chapter — represented by a Crow, a Toad, and a Cat. While completely optional, gathering all three unlocks an alternate challenge of the chapter, called Phenomenal Remnant.
The best skills in Bayonetta 3
Picking the best skills in Bayonetta 3 is a tough task. After you’ve completed Chapter 1, you’ll gain access to a skills menu for Bayonetta. But that’s not all. Every weapon you unlock in the game also has its own skill tree that includes abilities and attacks for its corresponding demon.
Modern Warfare 2’s Hardcore mode isn’t out yet, but it’s on the way
The latest Call of Duty entry is here, and players are already feeling the absence of a series staple: Hardcore mode. Thankfully, according to developer Infinity Ward, Hardcore mode is coming to Modern Warfare 2 — it’s just not quite ready yet. One possible reason for players’ confusion...
Overwatch 2’s next patch will nerf Zarya, Sombra, D.Va, and Genji (but not Sojourn)
The next update for Overwatch 2 will attempt to address some currently overpowered characters, which should be relief to any tank facing down a double-bubble-powered Zarya or a support player being regularly harassed by Sombra. Blizzard’s mid-season balance patch for Overwatch 2 — which also includes tweaks to D.Va, Genji, and Kiriko — is coming Nov. 15, ahead of the game’s second season, when the developer is expected to roll out further changes.
Magic’s Brothers’ War brings huge, multi-card monsters into play with revised meld mechanic
Magic: The Gathering’s latest set, The Brothers’ War, puts one of the most important MTG storylines of all time into focus. Players will finally witness the evolution of two iconic characters into their most powerful and game-defining forms with the set’s release this November. Among the new...
Couch co-op isn’t dead — here are our favorite split-screen games
I am very happily dating a very lovely person and we both like playing video games together, but are also poor so we can’t afford multiple consoles or the strongest WiFi connection. Because of this we love playing split screen or general 2 player games, but this is a very hard find nowadays, and the only articles you can find on Google are sponsored and show the same 3 games.
Sonic the Hedgehog’s new Netflix show goes weird places in December
A new Sonic the Hedgehog animated series is heading to Netflix — and to a multiverse of new worlds called the Shatterverse — this December. Sonic Prime delivers “the Sonic you know and love,” Netflix says, but with a multi-dimensional twist. Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Shadow, Rouge the Bat, and Big the Cat are all here, but thanks to the malicious meddling of Dr. Eggman, Sonic Prime is taking Sega’s sassy hedgehog to some dark places — including one universe where longtime gal pal Amy is more machine than hedgehog and cheery sidekick Tails skulks around like a mechanized spider.
Marvel Snap’s season pass, explained
After months of closed beta testing, Marvel Snap is finally playable for anyone with a smartphone. Following in the footsteps of other live service games, the game is free-to-play but has a lot of financial incentives. You can level up cards, build your deck, and earn credits at a faster rate if you spend real money. But this begs questions: Is the season pass necessary? And is it worth the $10 asking price? I’ve been playing Marvel Snap since the days of the beta, let me clear things up.
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Oct. 28-Nov. 1
The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the big tree in the Watcher’s Grave.
The D&D movie’s first bit of merch is kinda weird, but we’re here for it
Watching Hasbro, once a multi-billion dollar toy company, come to the realization that it is in fact a multi-billion dollar games and media company is entertaining. Dungeons & Dragons is now clearly both a profit center and a cultural force, which is great for everyone — including investors, I reckon. But you can also see gears turning as the Rhode Island-based company begins an awkward period of experimentation to bring its past into alignment with its future. That’s how we got to now: Meet the Dicelings, transforming 20-sided dice that turn into miniature monsters. The $13.99 toys will arrive in the spring, hitting store shelves at the same time as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.
Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is a masterpiece, in the worst way
I feel like it’s in the spirit of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to try to be as dispassionate and schematic as possible, so to begin with, let me outline that there are 17 missions in this campaign. Six of them are good. Five of them are what we might conversationally describe as “OK.” Three of them are bad. And the other three are some of the worst that the creators of Call of Duty, be they Infinity Ward, Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, or others, have ever produced.
Xbox Games With Gold reveals another 2 underwhelming games for November
Microsoft on Friday morning announced the two titles that Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers get access to in November: Praetorians — HD Remaster and Dead End Job. Both are video games. Dead End Job launched for Xbox One in December 2019, and was an Apple Arcade...
