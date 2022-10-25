Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 24th October 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 24th, 2022 –As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
XT.COM Lists Plugin (PLI) in the Main & Web3 Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of PLI on its platform in the Main & Web3 zone and both the PLI/USDT and PLI/BTC trading pairs will be open for trading from 2022-10-29 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit PLI for trading at...
DOGELIENS $10K GIVEAWAY: WHY CARDANO AND COSMOS COMMUNITIES ARE JUMPING ON THIS OFFER
Given the exponential development in the number of cryptocurrencies available in the crypto market, it is likely that the best in crypto technology is yet to come. Several cryptocurrencies have made their mark in the cryptocurrency industry, with Dogeliens (DOGET) being one of the more recent projects with a bright future.
BIB Meta Superstar NFTs are available: participate in the public sale to enjoy massive benefits
Blockchain has already taken the world by storm and there are millions of users who have currently invested in their favorite cryptocurrencies, which is a great feat for a technology that has existed for just a little more than a decade. One of the reasons why blockchain is popular is because it offers true decentralization.
Why Telegram Will Launch Usernames Auction On TON Network
According to a report from TechCrunch, the social media platform Telegram will auction handles for individual accounts and channels. The company has been taking steps to boost its revenue. Earlier this year, it announced a subscription plan to keep its finance afloat. The TON blockchain will support the username auction,...
WOW Summit Hosts Its 3rd Global Edition in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 1-3, 2022
After the successful edition in Dubai, World of Web3 (WOW) Summit heads to Portugal, bringing the best industry experts from across the globe. World of Web3 (WOW) Summit is moving around the planet fast, gathering a knowledgeable audience for first-class networking, experience exchange, collaborations, and, of course, fun. In Dubai, UAE, in March 2022, WOW Summit attracted thousands Web3 experts to participate in one of the year’s most controversial yet urgent discussions, and had massive success. The event had 7000+ attendees, 170 renowned speakers, and 100+ investors from various industries.
LBank Exchange Will List Qommodity (QAAA) on October 26, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 24, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Qommodity (QAAA) on October 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the QAAA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on October 26, 2022. By making untapped...
Investors Sell Polygon (MATIC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) For The Hideaways (HDWY) After it Gets 9,000% Growth Projection
What’s happening in crypto? Yesterday saw the Polygon and Shiba Inu price spike along with the wider crypto market. Polygon (MATIC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have not had a great 2021 despite this but the Polygon and Shiba Inu price gave investors good gains yesterday. Both projects lose out...
Big Eyes Coin is Set to Blow up DeFi Adoption like Cronos, and Cardano
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an Ethereum-based meme coin that has recently hit the market with many unique features and opportunities. For many new users who may still have doubts about the success and future of the project, this article aims to point out the measures Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has put in place to be as successful as big-name coins like Cronos (CRO) and Cardano (ADA).
Lightning Analytics Firm Amboss Unveils Data Sharing Feature. The End Of Privacy?
Is this new Amboss feature as dangerous as it looks? The analytics company unveiled “Reported Channel Balances” and the bitcoin world immediately reacted with severe criticism. Were they overreacting or did they have a point? Is bitcoin’s Lightning Network at risk? Let’s study exactly what happened and find out. It all starts with the notion that a node’s capacity is not the same as a node’s liquidity.
What Crypto Crash? 2022 Lists Over 5,000 New Cryptos Despite Market Crunch
Crypto developers seemed to be unaffected by the bearish momentum that has plagued the industry this year. Rational thinking would suggest that the current situation of the cryptocurrency market would deter new participants from joining right now as they might risk feeling the full brunt of the space’s continued decline.
Australia Decides To Treat Crypto As An Assets Class In 2022 Budget
Amidst the world’s jurisdictions preparing legislation for the crypto sector, Australia adopts a less-favoured approach when it comes to taxation. On Tuesday, Australia released its national budget for the year 2022-2023. The Aussie government mentioned in the papers that digital assets would be recognized as an asset class regarding tax policies and not as foreign currency. However, cryptocurrencies launched by the government or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will be treated as foreign currencies.
Can UNI and DOT both reach $10 in 2023? Why APE and D2T have a bigger chance
Two of the biggest altcoins in the space – Polkadot (DOT) and Uniswap (UNI) have witnessed massive corrections in their token price throughout 2022. While the bear market continues across the digital assets space, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) is a new cryptocurrency rushing through its presale stage. Along with...
Three Social Tokens That Are Developed For Community: Rocketize Token, ApeCoin, And Decentraland.
So far, 2022 has been one hard-nut of a year for investors in the world of cryptocurrency. Multiple crashes have been witnessed which have caused the likes of prominent blockchain networks like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Terra (LUNA), and Solana (SOL) to plummet in value and market capitalization. The result has made many people feel apprehensive about purchasing cryptocurrencies, as they view them as unreliable methods to make financial fruition because of their volatility.
Big Eyes, Shiba Inu and BNB: 3 Charitable Tokens In The Doge-Eat-Doge World Of Crypto
I will be looking at three cryptocurrencies that have had a big impact on charities: Shiba Inu (SHIB), BNB (BNB), and Big Eyes (BIG), and analysing which crypto is worth investing in to pay it forward whilst growing your wealth. Vitalik Buterin: Inu Better Than To Take The Shiba. Shiba...
How Twitter Will Embrace DOGE And Crypto Under Elon Musk
Social media platform Twitter has been dabbing into crypto for the past years, and the recent Elon Musk takeover might open the door to growing these efforts with Dogecoin (DOGE) at the center. The entrepreneur will implement changes to the platform. This possibility has created a lot of expectations from crypto investors.
60x Potential For Oryen Network, Pancakeswap And Spookyswap In 2023
In the recent bear market run, you might think that massive gains for crypto projects are a thing of the past. But assuming that would be a mistake. There’s still all sorts of potential in crypto, especially if you invest in the right projects that are primed for growth.
Singapore Monetary Authority Plans To Ban Crypto Credits, But Why?
The plans to add crypto to credit cards impressed the community. With such additions, users can access credit facilities in crypto for payments or other activities. A credit card is one of the fastest means of accessing money for payments. Many countries operate a cashless economy whereby debit and credit cards reign.
Ink Finance Releases the Beta Version of Its All-in-1 On-chain DAO Tool for Ambitious DAOs
Over the past few years, there has been explosive growth in the number of DAOs amid a paradigm shift in blockchain governance. DAO has proved to be a game-changer through community decision-making, as they have challenged the role of the central authority present in existing organizations. As for what DAOs,...
