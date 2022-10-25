More bomb threats at Hampton Roads schools: Norcom sends students home

Authorities across Hampton Roads were dealing with another round of school bomb threats Tuesday.

I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth received a bomb threat Tuesday morning and dismissed students from school at 10:45 a.m. The district received bomb threats to two of its high schools Monday, and one on Friday, also leading to early dismissal both days.

Deep Creek, Oscar Smith and Western Branch high schools in Chesapeake, which all received bomb threats Monday , received a second set of threats Tuesday. Students were evacuated from the buildings while the fire marshal, local and state police and the FBI investigated the threats. The threats were deemed not credible and students returned to class.

School and police officials are asking parents to speak to their children about the serious nature of making threats. On Monday, police asked anyone with information about the threats to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM , or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS app. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.