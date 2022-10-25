ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

University of Maryland To Cover Tuition, Fees For Eligible In-State Students

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

The University of Maryland has announced a new $20 million program that will help cover tuition for eligible in-state students.

The university will pay the difference for eligible in-state students if their combined funding sources, including scholarships, grants and family contributions, fall below the cost of the university's tuition and fees through the Terrapin Commitment program.

"Since day one of my presidency, I have emphasized the importance of increasing financial support and access to our university. Every Maryland student deserves an equal opportunity to attend the state’s flagship university, and the Terrapin Commitment program is one more measure we are taking to ensure that a University of Maryland education is affordable to all residents of our state," says UMD President, Darryll J. Pines

Beginning in January 2023, the program will ensure that tuition and fees for eligible students at the University of Maryland are fully covered.

Eligible Students must meet the following requirements:

  • Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) each year and qualify to receive the Federal Pell Grant.
  • Be classified as an in-state student.
  • Enroll full-time (12+ credits) per semester.
  • Maintain satisfactory academic progress.

The Terrapin Commitment program is the largest single-year investment in need-based scholarships in the university’s history, and is designed to ensure that a University of Maryland education is affordable to all residents of Maryland.

"In alignment with our Fearlessly Forward strategic plan, we continue to find new and meaningful ways to invest in people and communities. Our investments in need-based financial aid better position us to serve the people of our state—opening the door for more Marylanders to attend a world-class flagship institution.” —UMD Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer King Rice

University officials say that the program's goal is designed to reduce the gap between a student’s total financial aid package and the actual cost of an education.

To read more about the program, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Ellington

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Connecticut. There was no first-place winner in the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and the jackpot for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing has now climbed to $825 million. It's the largest Powerball jackpot of 2022, and Saturday’s drawing will be the...
ELLINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Four $50K Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Wednesday, Oct. 26 drawing were sold across New Jersey. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City;. Bergen County:...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

Gunman Who Killed 2, Hurt 1 In Bucks Bar Shooting Acted In Self-Defense: DA

The gunman who fatally shot two men and injured another at a Bucks County bar had acted in self-defense and will not be charged, authorities said. Liam Hughes, 21, was leaving Steam Pub and Restaurant in Upper Southampton late on Friday, Oct. 7 when 30-year-old Steven Panebianco of Bensalem, 28-year-old Raymond Farrell and 24-year-old Richard Bowman gathered near his car and confronted him, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
392K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy