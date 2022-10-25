University of Maryland To Cover Tuition, Fees For Eligible In-State Students

The University of Maryland has announced a new $20 million program that will help cover tuition for eligible in-state students.

The university will pay the difference for eligible in-state students if their combined funding sources, including scholarships, grants and family contributions, fall below the cost of the university's tuition and fees through the Terrapin Commitment program.

"Since day one of my presidency, I have emphasized the importance of increasing financial support and access to our university. Every Maryland student deserves an equal opportunity to attend the state’s flagship university, and the Terrapin Commitment program is one more measure we are taking to ensure that a University of Maryland education is affordable to all residents of our state," says UMD President, Darryll J. Pines

Beginning in January 2023, the program will ensure that tuition and fees for eligible students at the University of Maryland are fully covered.

Eligible Students must meet the following requirements:

Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) each year and qualify to receive the Federal Pell Grant.

Be classified as an in-state student.

Enroll full-time (12+ credits) per semester.

Maintain satisfactory academic progress.

The Terrapin Commitment program is the largest single-year investment in need-based scholarships in the university’s history, and is designed to ensure that a University of Maryland education is affordable to all residents of Maryland.

"In alignment with our Fearlessly Forward strategic plan, we continue to find new and meaningful ways to invest in people and communities. Our investments in need-based financial aid better position us to serve the people of our state—opening the door for more Marylanders to attend a world-class flagship institution.” —UMD Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer King Rice

University officials say that the program's goal is designed to reduce the gap between a student’s total financial aid package and the actual cost of an education.

