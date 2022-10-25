There’s not one, but TWO Witching Hour events happening this weekend. There’s not one, but TWO costumed cover shows at the Trumpet Blossom this weekend. And there’s not one, but too, too many fantastic events for you to ever hope to hit them all! Alongside Halloween fun for young and old, don’t forget that the University of Iowa Homecoming is this weekend—take care not to get stuck in FRIGHTful traffic! Top pick? Keep your scares classic with the Englert’s annual Rocky Horror screening. It’s just a jump to the left …

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO