CAMBUS, the University of Iowa’s free transit service, celebrates 50 years on campus
Friday, Oct. 28, CAMBUS Maintenance Facility, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Parking Lot 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. CAMBUS began as six borrowed school buses, carting University of Iowa students east to west and back again across the Iowa River. Fifty years later, CAMBUS has 34 transit buses that give 3.5 million rides a year. And it’s still student-operated and fare free.
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids is closing
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids will serve its last customers next week. “It is with heavy hearts we are saying our goodbyes and closing permanently at the end of the day on 11/5/22,” the restaurant said in a post on its Facebook page on Thursday morning. “We love...
Weekender Central Iowa! From the Altar | Night Eyes | Trick or Trees
Halloweekend is here! Whether you’ll be hitting the town with the kids, showing off your four-legged partners in crime or just planning for a night out with the ghouls, there’s plenty of scares to keep you on your toes. Top pick of the weekend? Group art exhibit From the Altar, exploring the beauty in death. There will be opening events both Friday and Monday, 5-9 p.m.; many of the artists will have work available for sale.
Weekender Eastern Iowa! Hrishikesh Hirway + Jenny Owen Youngs | Martin Sexton | Halloween at the Market
There’s not one, but TWO Witching Hour events happening this weekend. There’s not one, but TWO costumed cover shows at the Trumpet Blossom this weekend. And there’s not one, but too, too many fantastic events for you to ever hope to hit them all! Alongside Halloween fun for young and old, don’t forget that the University of Iowa Homecoming is this weekend—take care not to get stuck in FRIGHTful traffic! Top pick? Keep your scares classic with the Englert’s annual Rocky Horror screening. It’s just a jump to the left …
