Florida Senate election: Trump tells supporters to back Rubio over Rep. Demings, a 'radical left impeacher'
Former President Donald Trump praised Sen. Marco Rubio on social media Saturday, encouraging his supporters to choose him over his Democratic senatorial opponent, Rep. Val Demings.
AZ Briefing: Lake campaign misinformation spreads; Fear of falling living standards; Scottsdale OKs looser short-term rental rules
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. GOP candidate Kari Lake's campaign for governor shows a willingness to say anything to speak to her base of support. The tactics exemplify a broader pattern in politics. A new survey shows Americans are pessimistic about upward...
Brazil election - live: Bolsonaro cuts Lula lead as presidential race goes down to wire
Brazil’s hard-right leader Jair Bolsonaro and his left-wing challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are almost neck-and-neck in polls as the country prepares to vote in today’s presidential election following a bitter campaign.Surveys by pollsters Datafolha and Quaest both put Lula on 52 per cent of the votes against 48 per cent for Mr Bolsonaro, down from a 6 point lead three days ago.Most polls still suggest Lula is the slight favourite to come back for a third term, capping a remarkable political rebound after his jailing on graft convictions that were overturned. But Mr Bolsonaro outperformed opinion polls in...
