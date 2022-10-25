Brazil’s hard-right leader Jair Bolsonaro and his left-wing challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are almost neck-and-neck in polls as the country prepares to vote in today’s presidential election following a bitter campaign.Surveys by pollsters Datafolha and Quaest both put Lula on 52 per cent of the votes against 48 per cent for Mr Bolsonaro, down from a 6 point lead three days ago.Most polls still suggest Lula is the slight favourite to come back for a third term, capping a remarkable political rebound after his jailing on graft convictions that were overturned. But Mr Bolsonaro outperformed opinion polls in...

26 MINUTES AGO