Kansas City, MO

It’s time to prepare for Medicare open enrollment. Andrea Bonadonna from Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City joins Bill to talk about Medicare supplement insurance and how it works. Sponsored by Blue KC.
Kansas Department of Wildlife announces $24 million federal grant for Flint Hills Trail

Osawatomie, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Representative Sharice Davids announced a $24.8 million federal grant awarded to improve the Flint Hills Trail. The grant is a “Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity” or RAISE grant, aimed to help make infrastructure improvements on 40.5 miles of the trail and open 27 new miles on the trail from Council Grove to Herington.
Don’t forget about 9-8-8 in a mental health crisis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A three-digit number launched in July for people in a mental health crisis: 9-8-8. People can now quickly access crisis counselors and get the help they need for themselves or loved ones. It’s free and confidential. Calls stay local but if one system experience...
Gift a goat

Goats take center stage at this free fall festival in Raytown, Missouri this weekend. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy all of the fall fun and support families in need around the world.
All tickets claimed for KC Current watch party at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- All tickets have been claimed for Saturday night’s watch party for the Kansas City Current game. The Current are taking on the Portland Thorns in the NWSL Championship Game. A watch party is being held at Union Station, beginning at 7 p.m. However, all...
Johnson County receives federal grant to create Mental Health Court

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners accepted a $309,766 grant from the Department of Justice on Thursday that would support the development of the Mental Health Court program. According to a release from the county, the court would reduce the likelihood of people with...
New Monopoly game tailor-made for Kansas City lovers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just in time for the holidays: a new game for families to enjoy themselves with — or to fight over!. The Monopoly: Kansas City Edition was unveiled Wednesday, and it features everything for which the Paris of the Plains is known: the stadiums, the museums, the landmarks and much more.
High school football playoffs get underway in KC metro area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football playoffs began with a few games Thursday night and continue Friday. Here are matchups across the metro in Kansas and Missouri. Game can be seen on YouTube at Warrior Pride Booster Club. Truman at Raytown. William Chrisman at Platte County. Park Hill...
OSHA investigation into Kearney bridge collapse underway

Pet of the Day: Sugar Foot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Sugar Foot, a 3-year-old tuxedo looking for her forever home. Sugar Foot has two moods, sleepy & moody. She absolutely loves humans and gets along well with other cats. Sugar Foot is not huge on playing with other cats, but she really enjoys watching them play and run around!
Haunted history: Inside the Harris-Kearney House in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A popular home in Westport is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. In the weeks before Halloween, ghost hunters book tours of the Harris-Kearney House to try and catch a glimpse of the otherworldly. In the case of Tori Sheets and her friends,...
Pet of the Day: Elyse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Elyse, a 3 ½-year-old terrier mix, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs. She loves to smile, is very intelligent and active, and loves other dogs. She’s happy and friendly but also loves to curl up in her bed with a soft blanket at the end of the day. She is Heartworm positive but Wayside is treating her for that – you can adopt her and we’ll complete the treatment!
