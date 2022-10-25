Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund aimed to attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages throughout the state was announced Friday by Governor Mike Parson. The scholarship will pay $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending...
KCTV 5
Medicare 101
It’s time to prepare for Medicare open enrollment. Andrea Bonadonna from Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City joins Bill to talk about Medicare supplement insurance and how it works. Sponsored by Blue KC.
KCTV 5
Kansas Department of Wildlife announces $24 million federal grant for Flint Hills Trail
Osawatomie, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Representative Sharice Davids announced a $24.8 million federal grant awarded to improve the Flint Hills Trail. The grant is a “Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity” or RAISE grant, aimed to help make infrastructure improvements on 40.5 miles of the trail and open 27 new miles on the trail from Council Grove to Herington.
KCTV 5
Confusion arises over MO gun laws following Gov. Parson’s visit to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The school shooting at Central VPA High School on Monday has left questions and confusion about what police in Missouri can do when it comes to mental illness and firearms. Gov. Mike Parson’s comments Thursday night created even more questions after he claimed local police departments...
KCTV 5
Don’t forget about 9-8-8 in a mental health crisis
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A three-digit number launched in July for people in a mental health crisis: 9-8-8. People can now quickly access crisis counselors and get the help they need for themselves or loved ones. It’s free and confidential. Calls stay local but if one system experience...
KCTV 5
Gift a goat
Goats take center stage at this free fall festival in Raytown, Missouri this weekend. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy all of the fall fun and support families in need around the world.
KCTV 5
Officials continue to investigate school illness incident at Olathe elementary school
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A Johnson County elementary school remained closed today after more than 150 students and staff became ill at Clearwater Creek Elementary School earlier in the week. On Wednesday Clearwater Creek Elementary School in Olathe had more than 25% of their students call out sick. With...
KCTV 5
Wichita woman ordered to repay Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims
WICHITA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 59-year-old Wichita woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday. Cynthia Fisher was sentenced Tuesday on felony charges of making a false claim,...
KCTV 5
All tickets claimed for KC Current watch party at Union Station
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- All tickets have been claimed for Saturday night’s watch party for the Kansas City Current game. The Current are taking on the Portland Thorns in the NWSL Championship Game. A watch party is being held at Union Station, beginning at 7 p.m. However, all...
KCTV 5
Johnson County receives federal grant to create Mental Health Court
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners accepted a $309,766 grant from the Department of Justice on Thursday that would support the development of the Mental Health Court program. According to a release from the county, the court would reduce the likelihood of people with...
KCTV 5
Independence starts free grocery delivery service program to address health disparities
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Independence announced it will launch a program in an effort to help its high-risk and underserved populations have safe access to groceries. The city’s Health and Animal Services Department, with the help of a grant from the Missouri Department of Health and...
KCTV 5
New Monopoly game tailor-made for Kansas City lovers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just in time for the holidays: a new game for families to enjoy themselves with — or to fight over!. The Monopoly: Kansas City Edition was unveiled Wednesday, and it features everything for which the Paris of the Plains is known: the stadiums, the museums, the landmarks and much more.
KCTV 5
High school football playoffs get underway in KC metro area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football playoffs began with a few games Thursday night and continue Friday. Here are matchups across the metro in Kansas and Missouri. Game can be seen on YouTube at Warrior Pride Booster Club. Truman at Raytown. William Chrisman at Platte County. Park Hill...
KCTV 5
$156k in federal funds secured for Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - On Thursday, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran announced that $156,000 in federal funds has been secured for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office. The news comes via the senator and the mayor. “Because a safe WYCO is key to sustaining a great WYCO, I want to...
KCTV 5
Friday Night Blitz: High school football playoffs begin in Kansas, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs began Friday across the Kansas City metro area, with several thrilling games.
KCTV 5
Team of the Week: De Soto Wildcats
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Your Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week is the De Soto Wildcats!
KCTV 5
OSHA investigation into Kearney bridge collapse underway
Kansas City will light up in teal on Friday in support of the Kansas City Current’s first-ever appearance in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship match this weekend. |. Kansas City’s oldest brick home is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. Ariel Young’s family wants...
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Sugar Foot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Sugar Foot, a 3-year-old tuxedo looking for her forever home. Sugar Foot has two moods, sleepy & moody. She absolutely loves humans and gets along well with other cats. Sugar Foot is not huge on playing with other cats, but she really enjoys watching them play and run around!
KCTV 5
Haunted history: Inside the Harris-Kearney House in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A popular home in Westport is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. In the weeks before Halloween, ghost hunters book tours of the Harris-Kearney House to try and catch a glimpse of the otherworldly. In the case of Tori Sheets and her friends,...
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Elyse
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Elyse, a 3 ½-year-old terrier mix, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs. She loves to smile, is very intelligent and active, and loves other dogs. She’s happy and friendly but also loves to curl up in her bed with a soft blanket at the end of the day. She is Heartworm positive but Wayside is treating her for that – you can adopt her and we’ll complete the treatment!
