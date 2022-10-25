Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
Driggs Mayor walks with elementary students
DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Driggs Mayor went on a walk with students at Driggs Elementary Students Wednesday Afternoon. Currently the mayor is participating in a competition with all the other mayors in the state to see who can walk the most steps in a year. During the walk,...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – October 27, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. The city of Driggs is being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for not being compliant with its wastewater discharge at the city’s water treatment plant. The city is hopeful that with the extra resources from the federal agencies, they will finally be able to reach a solution.
kidnewsradio.com
Tips from public lead to conviction for wildlife crimes in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Oct. 24, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced in District Court in Madison County for multiple wildlife crimes including one felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife and one misdemeanor count for hunting with a revoked license. Froehlich’s initial 2-year license revocation stemmed...
kidnewsradio.com
Local food bank receives more than 40,000 pounds of food
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Family Crisis Center in Rexburg received a huge bonus to its food bank Tuesday morning. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Central Bishop’s Storehouse donated more than 40,000 pounds of food was donated to the center’s food bank. All the...
kidnewsradio.com
BLM releases proposed plan to protect cultural resources in and around American Falls
AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — To protect nationally-significant Tribal and cultural resources dating back thousands of years, the Bureau of Land Management Burley Field Office is proposing to close the American Falls Archaeological District (Archaeological District) and a portion of the Lake Channel area to rock climbing and off-highway vehicle use in southern Idaho.
kidnewsradio.com
Bannock County Veterans Services asks public to share memories of Pearl Harbor attack
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County Veteran Services is asking the public to share their memories of the fateful attacks on Pearl Harbor. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu. The attack, which killed more than 2,000 soldiers and civilians, launched America into World War II.
kidnewsradio.com
Sage-grouse illegally taken in southeast Bingham County
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information regarding two female sage-grouse that were illegally taken in southeast Bingham County. A Fish and Game conservation officer discovered the grouse carcasses on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. in the area of Brush Creek Road and Paradise Road on public land, east of Blackfoot. The incident likely occurred sometime earlier that morning based upon the condition of the remaining carcasses.
kidnewsradio.com
Special needs trunk or treat set Oct. 29
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Camp Hayden is hosting its 3rd Annual Special Needs Trunk or Treat at the Brickyard Event Center in Ammon on Oct. 29. This accessible trunk or treat is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for children and adults with disabilities and their families. Participants are...
kidnewsradio.com
Search continues for overdue hunter
BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The search continues for an overdue hunter. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Faller of Idaho Falls’ ATV, jacket and rifle have all been found. Crews and volunteers have been searching for him off of North Creek Road near the Little...
kidnewsradio.com
Preparations underway to open Teton County seasonal dog park
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – With the arrival of winter weather and closure of the outdoor rodeo arena, preparations to open the seasonal dog park at the Teton County Fairgrounds is underway. Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation, in partnership with nonprofit PAWS of Jackson Hole, will begin setting up a...
kidnewsradio.com
Police investigate crash that hospitalized 2
CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 p.m. Monday at US 91 near Tyhee Road north of Chubbuck. According to police, a Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on US 91 with no lights on. The driver drove over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a Lexus SUV head-on, which was traveling southbound.
Comments / 0