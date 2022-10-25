IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. The city of Driggs is being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for not being compliant with its wastewater discharge at the city’s water treatment plant. The city is hopeful that with the extra resources from the federal agencies, they will finally be able to reach a solution.

DRIGGS, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO