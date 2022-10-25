Read full article on original website
Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash
An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
Oregon State University researcher develops possible new 'universal' COVID-19 treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. — Building on years of research prior to the pandemic, medicine and technology advanced under the pressures of COVID-19. Now, new research from Oregon State University could be a "universal" means of treating the virus — while also aiding in the fight against other illnesses. "This...
IN-N-OUT OPENING APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSER
The opening of the Roseburg location of In-N-Out Burger appears to be getting closer, but so far company representatives do not have a date to announce. In the last month a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more. On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
