Roy Wellington VanGilder of Millheim, PA passed away on October 24, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born on May 29, 1937 near Danville PA on his grandparents’ farm, the son of Roy Wilbur and Kathryn (Wertman) VanGilder. He graduated from Danville High School in 1955. During his teenage years he worked at Pappas’ Restaurant in Danville making hot dogs and serving customers. After high school Roy attended nursing school at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where he met his future wife, Janet Ilene Sweeny. During their final year there, they were involved a tragic vehicle accident, which changed their future in many ways including ending his nursing career. He married Janet on June 13, 1959, and they settled in Danville to raise their family. Roy was employed by the Danville State Hospital as an orderly, and eventually trained and became a police officer in Danville in the 1960’s. In 1968, Roy moved his family to Millheim PA, when he began working as a security guard for the opening of the State College plant for Corning Glass Works. He later became a warehouse dispatcher and worked in that capacity until retirement in 1998 after 30 years of service.

MILLHEIM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO