Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penn State Football: Talent? Coaching? Against Ohio State, It’s Probably a Bit of Both
Penn State has been here before. That’s what will haunt the Nittany Lions for the immediate future and what has haunted them for the better part of the last decade. Over the last seven meetings —Saturday included — the Penn State/Ohio State series has been decided by an average of just six points. For Penn State, it is an annual exam which highlights a complicated problem to solve but an easy one to understand: the Nittany Lions aren’t far from their Buckeye counterparts but are also still separated by an ocean of key differences. It’s a curse of sorts, knowing what it takes to be Ohio State without being able to do much with that information.
Beaver Stadium parking opening early for Penn State game on Saturday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State's biggest home football game of the year is Saturday, and the university is opening parking lots extra early to handle the big crowd. Lots around Beaver Stadium will open for tailgating at 6 a.m. Saturday, an hour earlier than usual. That's an attempt to give more time for fans arriving as the Nittany Lions host Ohio State.
Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans
In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
Penn State Football: 5 Storylines to Follow as Penn State Takes on Ohio State
Here it is, a noon kick against No. 2 Ohio State at Beaver Stadium a chance to turn the Nittany Lions’ season into something truly special or a loss that would still send Penn State toward a solid year but without the program-boosting win fans have longed for since 2016. Either way it should be an interesting afternoon in State College on what looks to be a perfect day in the sky. Check back later about the day on the field.
Penn State Collapses Late in 44-31 Loss to Ohio State
No. 13 Penn State football held a five-point lead with nine minutes left to play against No. 2 Ohio State but saw it all fall apart from there in a 44-31 loss to the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium . The game saw four lead changes, as Sean...
PSU’s Original Groundskeeper: William G. Waring
As students hurry through campus on their way to class, it’s easy to miss the natural beauty of Penn State’s grounds. From the Old Main Lawn at University Park, to the pond at Altoona campus, to the Arboretum at Behrend, a tradition of excellence in agriculture, landscaping, and design serves as a point of pride for Penn Staters past and present. This tradition, which has permeated the entire Penn State family of campuses, began at the beginning: the Farmers’ High School, and William G. Waring.
Headed to Beaver Stadium Saturday? Leave early for the ‘Stripe Out’ game against Ohio State
Penn State’s parking lots are set to open earlier than usually for the noon game.
Penn State QB commit Jaxon Smolik talks White Out visit, meeting Trace McSorley
Jaxon Smolik usually keeps it low key after games. The 2023 Penn State commit hangs out with friends, followed by a yoga session the next morning. But last weekend, that relaxed routine was upended by a couple days of constant travel. On Friday, the Iowa standout threw three touchdowns in...
A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup
This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
For Penn State, a Few Wrinkles Are Always Part of Trying to Pull Off Upset
When Penn State faced Central Michigan earlier this season, head coach Jim McElwain almost certainly knew that his team wasn’t going to beat the Nittany Lions doing things business as usual. So the Chippewas pulled out all the stops, a few trick plays here, a few unexpected motions there. In the end it wasn’t enough to beat Penn State, the Nittany Lions still winning 33-14 with relative ease, but Central Michigan had its moments thanks in no small part to the unexpected.
For Penn State Coach James Franklin, Buckeyes Fleming and Harrison Jr. Sure Look Familiar
When James Franklin gave a scouting report on Ohio State during his press conference in Beaver Stadium on Tuesday, he came across some Buckeyes he knew quite well from the recruiting trail. “You look at (safety) Ronnie Hickman, who we recruited heavily out of New Jersey,” Franklin said. “It seems...
Penn State Football: Optimism In Robinson’s Return For Ohio State
Just a few days out from taking on No. 2 Ohio State the Nittany Lions are “hopeful” to have defensive end Chop Robinson available Saturday. Robinson did not dress last weekend against Minnesota for undisclosed reasons and Penn State coach James Franklin generally does not address injuries or discipline related decisions. That being said, Franklin did confirm what was visible to reporters during Wednesday evening’s open practices periods – Robinson was nearing his return.
Penn State Football: Fourth Down Key To Upsets, But Hasn’t Swung In The Nittany Lions Favor As Of Late
Fourth down is inherently dramatic. Convert, and your drive continues, fail and your opponent gets the ball, often with favorable field position. Games are won and lost on fourth down, nothing is more pivotal than the moments when possession could change. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand the importance of fourth down in a big game, but converting them is often much easier said than done.
Renaissance Fund Honorees Paul and Nancy Silvis Believe in Making Contributions That Endure
When the time came for Paul Silvis to sell Restek Corp., the Bellefonte-based, international chromatography supply manufacturing company he founded in 1985, he decided to sell 100 percent of it to his employees through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). “I had a lot of employees that had worked hard...
How to watch Penn State vs. Ohio State: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup is Penn State’s Stripe Out game.
Penn State cancels its Center for Racial Justice after faculty push for funding decision
In announcing its decision to cancel the center, Penn State pledged at least $3.5 million toward existing university efforts to address racism.
Roy W. VanGilder
Roy Wellington VanGilder of Millheim, PA passed away on October 24, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born on May 29, 1937 near Danville PA on his grandparents’ farm, the son of Roy Wilbur and Kathryn (Wertman) VanGilder. He graduated from Danville High School in 1955. During his teenage years he worked at Pappas’ Restaurant in Danville making hot dogs and serving customers. After high school Roy attended nursing school at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where he met his future wife, Janet Ilene Sweeny. During their final year there, they were involved a tragic vehicle accident, which changed their future in many ways including ending his nursing career. He married Janet on June 13, 1959, and they settled in Danville to raise their family. Roy was employed by the Danville State Hospital as an orderly, and eventually trained and became a police officer in Danville in the 1960’s. In 1968, Roy moved his family to Millheim PA, when he began working as a security guard for the opening of the State College plant for Corning Glass Works. He later became a warehouse dispatcher and worked in that capacity until retirement in 1998 after 30 years of service.
Bellefonte, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Canine Counselors: Special dogs lend a comforting paw
Everyone knows “dogs are man’s best friend,” but research in recent years has shown our furry friends are much more than cute companions. The Cleveland Clinic reported in 2020 on several studies showing that pets can reduce levels of depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Dogs specifically contribute additional health benefits when they motivate their owners to walk them, and outdoor exercise has been proven to boost brain health (along with many other health benefits). And just last month, the University of Pittsburgh published a study that found interacting with dogs stimulates cognitive and emotional brain activity.
State College
P-O volleyball catching fire at right time
The Philipsburg-Osceola girls volleyball team has caught fire at just the right time. In the span of four days, the Lady Mounties earned a share of the Mountain League title, had an undefeated day to win a tournament and totaled five wins against teams in the state’s top-10 rankings.
