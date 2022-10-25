Read full article on original website
Related
See the Stars Who Are First-Time People's Choice Awards Nominees in 2022
Plenty of famous faces are making their People's Choice Awards debut this year. This year's fan favorites in movies, music, TV and more will be celebrated at the 2022 PCAs on Dec. 6, and among this year's list are 36 first-time nominees—familiar stars and new—looking to take home their first PCAs win.
‘SNL’: Tom Hanks Takes On New Pixar Role In Sketch Cameo
It has become a Saturday Night Live tradition for 10-time host Tom Hanks to appear in the sketch comedy series’ Halloween episodes. He did it again this year, albeit not as his popular character David S. Pumpkins. He made a cameo at the end of skit set at an AA meeting. During the meeting, group member Jesse, played by SNL host and musical guest Jack Harlow, uses his turn to pitch “the perfect idea for a Pixar movie” about “lost luggage trying to find its way home.” Jesse even brought with him concept art for the main characters, a regular, everyday suitcase,...
Tom Hanks revives David S Pumpkins during surprise guest SNL appearance
Tom Hanks delighted Saturday Night Live fans with his revival of David S Pumpkin during his surprise guest appearance.The actor first debuted the fictional Halloween character when he graced the SNL stage in 2016. Earlier this week, it was announced on Twitter that comedian and actor Amy Schumer would be returning to host the show, joined by “Bad Habit” singer Steve Lacy as the evening’s musical guest on 5 November.Saturday Night Live airs on NBC at 11:30pm ET and 8:30pm PT on Saturdays and streams on Peacock the following day.
Comments / 0