CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What a great time visiting with the 6th grade student body at Erwin Middle School. The ABC Upward program featured a number of speakers to talk to the kids about making good choices, getting a good sound education, and being careful who you give or spend time with. "The kids were awesome and attentive" says Robinson one of the speakers. The program was a huge success.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO