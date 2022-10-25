Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
VBPD search for missing 61-year-old woman
Police say 61-year-old Zaira Valiente was last seen leaving her home in Virginia Beach in a white 2015 Toyota Prius with California tag 7LTF150. Valiente's family says she stated that she was going to Orlando, FL.
Man arrested following armed robbery on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. to a business in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
1 person injured following auto-pedestrian crash on Waterside Dr. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 9:19 p.m. at the intersection of Waterside Drive and Atlantic Street.
Off-duty Norfolk officer retried in fatal shooting found not guilty
A jury has found a Norfolk police officer not guilty in a retrial following a fatal shooting of a Chesapeake man in 2020.
Man dies from late night hit-and-run in Hampton
Mid-term election early voting in Virginia Beach …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Art and other integrative therapies help breast cancer …. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Admirals will represent other Hampton Roads cities …. WAVY News 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews reports. Man dies from late night hit-and-run...
Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle crash
Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle …. Opponents of Port 460 project in Suffolk file lawsuit. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Legacy Lounge owners back in court, fighting to get …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death …. WAVY News 10's...
Local activist calling for change after multiple fights break out at Norfolk high school
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A series of fights outside a Norfolk high school has parents on edge and community leaders are stressing that something needs to change. In the last week, several videos have circulated on social media showing a large group of Norview High School students assaulting one student. One fight started on school […]
Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead back in August at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront has now been charged with murder. The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had requested the upgraded second-degree murder charge for Leandra Andrade after the medical examiner recently classified her daughter’s death as a homicide. The exact cause of death has not been shared at this time.
Newport News school board member facing charges connected to former relationship with city councilwoman
According to police, Scott filed charges against Harris last week including stalking with reasonable fear of death or assault, a misdemeanor.
Police investigate armed robbery on Dunning St. in Williamsburg
According to a press release, the armed robbery occurred around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of Dunning Street.
16-year-old student had knife at Suffolk school, police say
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old student was found with a knife at Southeastern Cooperative Educational Program Suffolk Center on Thursday, police say. Officers responded just after 10 a.m. to the school on E. Washington Street after being alerted by school administrators about a reported weapon on campus. The...
Firefighters respond to residential fire on Meredith Way in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 4:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Meredith Way.
Motorcyclist has serious head injury after crash on Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist and an SUV in the Acredale area of Virginia Beach on Thursday morning. According to dispatch, the crash occurred around 12:10 a.m. this morning in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway, near Indian River Road. When...
Wicked 10K to impact traffic in Virginia Beach
According to a Facebook post from Virginia Beach Police Department, portions of Atlantic Ave. in the Resort Area will be closed Friday evening and Saturday for the Wicked 10K, 5K, and Mini Monster 1K.
Police: Missing 18-year-old from Elizabeth City located
Elizabeth City Police say Jason Bedford has been safely located.
Norfolk Sheriff’s Office announces name for new K-9
According to a Facebook post, after having over 1,000 votes cast, the winning name for the K-9 is Enzo!
Witness: Flight instructor ‘appeared to correct plane’ moments before deadly crash in Newport News
A flight instructor who died in a plane crash at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport earlier this month appeared to have attempted to correct the plane just moments before the crash that took her life and injured two others.
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia Beach wins 100K
The ticket was bought at the Food Lion located at 5242 Fairfield Shopping Center, and won the prize by matching four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.
Suffolk announces playground replacement project at Planter’s Park
The demolition of the existing playground equipment will be completed on Oct. 27 and the new playground installation will begin the week of Oct. 31.
Gloucester County Schools starts new bus camera program Monday
According to a press release, the safety program will provide GCPS school buses with advanced technology that will capture the license plates of vehicles that violate school bus stopping laws.
