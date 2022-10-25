Disney finally has its first young plus-size heroine, and fans across the internet are elated. “Reflect” is a short film now on Disney+ about a young ballet dancer named Bianca who struggles with her body image. Though the film was first released on the platform in September as a part of the studio’s Short Circuit Experimental Films series, many social media users are now celebrating “Reflect” as a win for representation among young girls.

1 DAY AGO