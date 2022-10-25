ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Fire, explosions level Cleveland business

By Jennifer Jordan, Cris Belle
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJ3W9_0im11lMi00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews responded to the scene of a building explosion on Cleveland’s east side Tuesday.

Cleveland firefighters battled flames at E. 145 and Kinsman where the building collapsed, according to the union representing Cleveland’s firefighters.

Body found behind Northeast Ohio church

Initial calls went out around 10:30 a.m.

Officials say the building, Will’s Tire Shop, was open for business Tuesday morning. The owner has been in contact with the fire department since the explosion.

Fire officials say one civilian suffered minor burn injuries.

Boater found dead in Chippewa Lake

Cleveland Fire says it started as a fire in the tire shop. They say there were multiple explosions from propane tanks and fire that extended to a neighboring occupied home, which was heavily damaged.

A dog was rescued from the roof of the home next door, seen here .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24f57c_0im11lMi00
    (WJW)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cOoTU_0im11lMi00
    (WJW)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wlt40_0im11lMi00
    (WJW)
  • (WJW)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kKK0r_0im11lMi00
    (WJW)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBJAH_0im11lMi00
    (WJW)

More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene.

People are asked to avoid the area.

A secondary explosion caused the airbags on Battalion 5’s vehicle to deploy, seen here .

Investigators say the fire was a $100,000 loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

10 years ago, Superstorm Sandy brought a scare to northeast Ohio

It wasn’t a trick or a treat, but 10 years ago the remnants from Superstorm Sandy brought three days of wind, flooding and even snow to northeast Ohio. It's the 10-year anniversary of remnants of Superstorm Sandy in northern Ohio. Sandy collided with a cold front. Cleveland saw three...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Cleveland renames street for 15-year-old murder victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland plans to honor a 15-year-old murder victim Friday afternoon by renaming a street in his memory. Anthony DeJuan Hughes Jr. was from Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, according to city officials, and enjoyed spending time at King Kennedy Boys & Girls Club. “The...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Pictures: Car crashes into Brooklyner Bay Apartments in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — Several units of the Cleveland Fire Department responded to a car into an apartment building on Forestdale Avenue in Cleveland on Tuesday morning. In a Tweet, just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, CLE Firefighters-L93 said, "Car crashed into building. Victims trapped. Cleveland firefighters are working 2300 block Forestdale."
CLEVELAND, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

48K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy