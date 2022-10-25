ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Kalamazoo Gazette

AG Nessel hauls in a million more than DePerno this fall, but polling is tight

If you looked at the money gap between attorney general candidates, you wouldn’t think they’re separated by just a few percentage points in the polls. But even after Democratic AG Dana Nessel raised seven times more campaign cash than Republican challenger Matthew DePerno in the past five or six weeks, the tense race for Michigan’s top cop is tight and within the margin of error.
The Ann Arbor News

Winter storm scenario: 1 reason why this La Niña could bring Michigan a walloper storm

I’ve written twice recently about this coming winter. We expect a rare weather situation which could put Michigan in an active storm track. This winter is going to be the third winter in a row with La Niña conditions. A La Niña is when a large stretch of the Pacific Ocean along the Equator from South America to Indonesia has colder than normal surface water.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Former Democratic congresswoman joins Dixon, courting independent voters as midterms loom

In Saturday campaign speeches, Tudor Dixon and Shane Hernandez, GOP candidates for governor and lieutenant governor, echoed similar statements made throughout the election cycle, primarily focusing on education and policing, topics important to loyal Republicans. But the presence of newly independent and former Hawaiian congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard in this weekend’s...
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan real estate investor charged in $1.1M bankruptcy fraud scheme

DETROIT – A Michigan real estate investor has been charged in federal court with multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud totaling more than $1.1. million. Sean Phillip Tissue, 37, of Social Circle, Georgia, and formerly of Rochester is accused of multiple counts of concealment of assets, false oaths, false declarations and withholding recorded information as part of the scheme.
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

