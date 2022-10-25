Read full article on original website
Mega Millions results for 10/28/22; jackpot worth $64 million
LANSING, MI – The Mega Millions jackpot is approaching $100 million as there was no winner of the $64 million grand prize for the drawing held on Friday, Oct. 28. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 1 will be worth $87 million with a cash option of $42.8 million.
Here’s how you can remain anonymous in Michigan if you win the Powerball jackpot
LANSING, MI -- Imagine you’ve just won a near record-setting jackpot like the $825 million Powerball prize that’s up for grabs Saturday night. There might be tears, there might be yelling and screaming, there might even be a few phone calls to trusted friends and family to share the good news.
Powerball jackpot hits $825 million as grand prize increases again
LANSING, MI -- The 2nd largest Powerball jackpot ever just got a little bigger as lottery officials announced Friday the jackpot has jumped to $825 million. The cash option for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing is now worth $410.2 million. The jackpot was previously announced at $800 million, but ticket...
COVID hospitalizations hit 8-month high, but no Michigan counties at high-risk level
COVID hospitalizations are trending upward in Michigan, but overall COVID risk is either “low” or “medium” in every Michigan county this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three...
AG Nessel hauls in a million more than DePerno this fall, but polling is tight
If you looked at the money gap between attorney general candidates, you wouldn’t think they’re separated by just a few percentage points in the polls. But even after Democratic AG Dana Nessel raised seven times more campaign cash than Republican challenger Matthew DePerno in the past five or six weeks, the tense race for Michigan’s top cop is tight and within the margin of error.
Dixon nearly matches Whitmer’s fundraising. Her spending doesn’t come close.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been a record-shattering fundraiser, accumulating more than $36 million since taking office. Her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, on the other hand, didn’t seem to be fundraising with much urgency for most of her campaign, taking in just about $2.5 million through the primary. That’s changed....
Michigan fall color: See where leaves are bright, where they are gone
It definitely still makes sense to take one last fall color tour around Michigan this weekend. What fall colors are still left on the trees will be lit up by nice sunshine and some great weather. While the leaves have mostly fallen across the Upper Peninsula, there is still an...
Winter storm scenario: 1 reason why this La Niña could bring Michigan a walloper storm
I’ve written twice recently about this coming winter. We expect a rare weather situation which could put Michigan in an active storm track. This winter is going to be the third winter in a row with La Niña conditions. A La Niña is when a large stretch of the Pacific Ocean along the Equator from South America to Indonesia has colder than normal surface water.
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
Despite high stakes for elementary reading, many Michigan teachers are using poorly rated curricula, study finds
Michigan’s Read by Grade Three law requires school districts to hold back students who don’t meet state literacy standards. It also requires schools to offer “evidence-based core reading instruction.”. But some of the most popular elementary reading curricula used by Michigan teachers are poorly rated by outside...
Former Democratic congresswoman joins Dixon, courting independent voters as midterms loom
In Saturday campaign speeches, Tudor Dixon and Shane Hernandez, GOP candidates for governor and lieutenant governor, echoed similar statements made throughout the election cycle, primarily focusing on education and policing, topics important to loyal Republicans. But the presence of newly independent and former Hawaiian congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard in this weekend’s...
Prop 3 fight eclipses $50 million: ‘Yes’ outraising ‘No’ and polling ahead
The two sides of the abortion rights amendment proposed on Michigan’s November ballot have raked in more than $50 million in donations since late July, as supporters are outraising opponents and polling ahead. Proposal 3 organizer Reproductive Freedom for All raised more than $35 million between July 21 and...
Michigan mobile home park residents push for stronger laws as rents rise
OKEMOS, MI – Rats, raw sewage and rent increases. Those were some of the concerns Michigan mobile home park residents brought to Lansing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 as they pushed legislation that would update the state’s manufactured housing law for the first time since 1987. “We were just...
Obama rallies with Michigan Dems, boosting Whitmer and mocking Dixon
Former President Barack Obama said in Detroit Saturday that reelecting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the upcoming election is an essential bulwark to protect Michiganders’ rights. Aiming to build enthusiasm ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, Obama spoke to a diverse crowd of about 3,500, including all of Michigan’s...
Benson is Secretary of State frontrunner in campaign cash and polling
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a comfortable advantage to stay Michigan’s top election official, according to campaign finance disclosures released Friday and the latest polling. Benson raised just over $879,000 from mid-September through Oct. 23, according to her pre-election report, including an in-kind contribution of about $5,000. In...
Gubernatorial candidates prepare for final campaign swings by bus
Less than two weeks before Election Day, Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates are in the final frantic push. All the conventional stops are being pulled: back-to-back rallies, advertising blitzes and vinyl-wrapped buses. Polls have narrowed in the race — something both campaigns claim to have anticipated. FiveThirtyEight’s expected vote share for...
Michigan real estate investor charged in $1.1M bankruptcy fraud scheme
DETROIT – A Michigan real estate investor has been charged in federal court with multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud totaling more than $1.1. million. Sean Phillip Tissue, 37, of Social Circle, Georgia, and formerly of Rochester is accused of multiple counts of concealment of assets, false oaths, false declarations and withholding recorded information as part of the scheme.
Data breach possibly exposes health info for 34K Michigan Medicine patients
ANN ARBOR, MI - About 34,000 Michigan Medicine patients received notifications that their health information was possibly exposed in a data breach. A cyber attacker used a phishing scam to compromise employee email accounts, Michigan Medicine officials said, which led the health system to alert 33,850 patients of the exposure.
Amtrak making changes after no heat, power on Michigan-Chicago train fiasco
Amtrak is revising its policies after customers were stuck on a delayed train from Michigan to Chicago without heat, electricity or working toilets earlier this month. Many ended up fleeing before getting to Union Station. “The service fell far short of what we hold ourselves accountable for and that we...
Michigan siblings charged after feds say photos place them inside Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
The U.S. Attorney’s Office on Oct. 21 charged a Michigan brother and sister accused of joining a mob that rioted inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They were inside the government building for fewer than five minutes, according to federal court records. Gary F. Smith, 71, of...
