stormlakeradio.com
Merlin Dale McGowan, age 95, of Alta
Merlin Dale McGowan, age 95, of Alta, Iowa passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake. Private family services will take place. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of the arrangements.
stormlakeradio.com
Carl Wohlenberg, 96, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, summer resident of Okoboji
Graveside service will be Monday, October 31st at 11am at the Ida Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, October 30th from 7 to 8:30pm at the Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake.
stormlakeradio.com
Frances Jane Lenhart, age 84, of Storm Lake
Frances Jane Lenhart, age 84, of Storm Lake, Iowa died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake. Funeral Mass will take place Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation...
stormlakeradio.com
BV Public Health Flu Shot Clinics Reminder
A reminder that Buena Vista County Public Health is offering a couple more flu shot clinics around the county. A flu shot clinic is scheduled today (Thur) at the Sioux Rapids Legion Hall from noon to 3pm...and also next Friday, November 4th at the Alta Community Center from 3 to 6pm. Vaccine clinics were previously held in Newell, Marathon, and Albert City.
stormlakeradio.com
A-C-T School Receiving Funding For Electric Bus Through EPA Program
A local school is among several across the nation that are receiving funding for electric school buses. On Wednesday it was announced that Albert City Truesdale is getting 395-thousand dollars towards one bus. A-C-T is a pre-k through 6th grade elementary school. The West Sioux School District is receiving 790-thousand...
stormlakeradio.com
Fredrick L. Kraft, age 86, of Fonda
Fredrick L. Kraft, age 86, of Fonda, Iowa died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home in Fonda. Funeral Mass will take place Monday, October 31, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Fonda. Burial will be in the St. Columbkille Catholic Cemetery in...
stormlakeradio.com
Spencer Man Arrested After Bicycle Pursuit
A Wanted Spencer man was taken into custody Wednesday evening dragging officers on a bicycle pursuit. According to the Clay County Sherrif's Office, Thaddeus Currans (45-years old) was apprehended in the 10th block of West 3rd Street in Spencer being served with a warrant. A subsequent search with Currans found additional items of drug paraphernalia.
stormlakeradio.com
Northwest Iowa Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Hospital Staff Members
A northwest Iowa man is in jail after allegedly threatening to shoot hospital staff members. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Ryan Betcke of Granville was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Betcke is accused of calling Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls allegedly threatening to shoot employees with an AK47 rifle. Due to the threats, Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and an affiliate facility, Orange City Health, were put on lock down status until Betcke was arrested.
stormlakeradio.com
Janice Houska, age 94, of Sac City
Mass of Christian Burial for Janice Houska, age 94, of Sac City will be 10 a.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sac City. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City with a 4:30 p.m. rosary and a 7:00 p.m. vigil service.
stormlakeradio.com
Two Area Residents Arrested in Separate Clay County Incidents
A couple of area residents were arrested in two separate incidents in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, one of the arrests occurred this past Wednesday night shortly before 11pm. A deputy attempted to stop 40-year-old Benjamin Schroeder of Sioux Rapids in the 100 block of West 2nd Street in Spencer. Schroeder fled from the deputy, and was located in the 200 block of West 2nd Street. Schroeder refused to comply with officers, and he was placed under arrest.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Police Locate Wanted Man ; Drug Charges Included
Storm Lake Police have located a wanted man, who further received multiple drug-related charges during the arrest. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, at approximately 3:30 this (Thur) morning an officer recognized 39-year-old Chuefue Xiong of Storm Lake at the Royal Laundromat at 221 West Milwaukee Avenue. Xiong was wanted on a Franklin County warrant for Driving While Barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. Xiong was taken into custody without incident. During a subsequent search, police allegedly located a smoking device containing methamphetamine on Xiong's person.
stormlakeradio.com
Falcons Football Team Advances Setting Up Rematch With Spirit Lake
Beckett DeJean ran for two long touchdowns and passed for two others helping OA-BCIG pick up a 34-22 win at Osage Friday night in the 2nd round of the class 2A playoffs. DeJean's 72 yard TD run in the 2nd quarter gave the Falcons their first lead of the game and his 56 yard scamper sealed the victory late in the 4th quarter. OA-BCIG trailed after the first quarter 7-0 but they would tie it when DeJean found Josh Peters for a 13-yard TD. The Green Devils got a safety when they tackled Griffin Diersen in the end zone with ten seconds left in the first half and the score was 13-9 Falcons at the break.
