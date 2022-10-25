Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Court docs: Choking, biting, a knockout and an arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of choking, biting and knocking out a man Wednesday, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 25-year-old Justice K. Bridges shortly after they were called to a local liquor store where they found a man suffering from a laceration over his eye.
WANE-TV
Man sentenced to 82 years for killing of barber
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A second man connected to the 2019 shooting death of a local barber received roughly 82 years in prison for his role in the killing Friday, according to Allen Superior Court records. Previously, a jury found 22-year-old Jamari L. Dodson guilty in of murder...
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
The woman had a BAC of .11% after the Jan. 8 crash on Lower Huntington Road.
‘You’re a crazy, sick monster’: Boothe guilty, to spend life in prison
LIMA — After about two hours and thirty minutes of deliberation, a jury found a man guilty of murdering a woman and burying her body at Martin Luther King Park. The man will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole. Melvin Boothe, 31, is convicted of aggravated...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man accused of beating woman over her cooking, leading police on chase
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – By the time Fort Wayne Police officers arrived at the home a woman had escaped to next door to her actual house, her eye had swollen shut and her mouth was so battered she could barely speak. She had cuts and abrasions all over...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man accused of shooting two near entrance of Mitchell’s Sports Bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 23-year-old man is facing a felony in connection with a shooting just outside the entrance of Mitchell’s Sports Bar inside the Westland Centre that left two people injured this past August. He’s also accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit where...
WANE-TV
Man accused of stabbing 2 New Haven officers pleads guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man accused of stabbing two New Haven Police officers as they worked to apprehend him after he reportedly made suicidal threats has pleaded guilty. Brandon M. Gardner of New Haven pleaded guilty to charges of Level 3 felony Aggravated Battery, Level 5 felony...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Various items were stolen from Dollar General. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. Fuel and sockets were stolen from...
crawfordcountynow.com
K-9 Capone sniffs out drugs during traffic stop
BUCYRUS —On Monday, around 4:30 pm, Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of East Street and East Mansfield Street. Upon initiating the traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Sean Britt, 29, from Bluffton, Indiana, fled the vehicle. A brief foot pursuit ensued, and Britt was apprehended. Britt was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug abuse instruments.
Times-Bulletin
Investigation under way
VAN WERT — At 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Van Wert Police requested the VWFD to investigate the contents of three dumpsters located in the west parking lot of Wal-Mart’s parking lot. A witness told police smoke poured out of a dumpster when the lid flew open after an explosion. Fire department personnel cut the padlocks off all three dumpsters and found no evidence of an explosion.
WANE-TV
Feds: Woman accused of dealing fentanyl plans to plead guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of dealing nearly a half-pound of fentanyl over the course of several transactions with a criminal informant last year plans to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in the near future. Lakeshia Dominguez filed a plea agreement in U.S. District Court...
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash
CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
Howard changes plea to guilty for murder charge
LIMA — A Lima man currently serving an unrelated prison sentence for robbery changed his plea to guilty for one murder charge in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Na’zier Howard was indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, and having...
loud1033.com
Indianapolis man arrested on drug charges in I-69 traffic stop
ANGOLA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that an Indianapolis man was arrested in a traffic stop on I-69 in Steuben County on Saturday night. Police say he was driving 100 mph when troopers stopped him close to the Angola exit around 10 p.m. According to ISP officials,...
WANE-TV
Allen County Sheriff candidates debate jail, mental health, crime
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The two candidates for Allen County Sheriff debated the issues ahead of the November election Thursday night. Republican Troy Hershberger and Democrat Kevin Hunter debated live on wane.com. The two discussed issues including the jail, the fight against drugs, mental health services, and more.
WANE-TV
Woman, 56, found dead in north Fort Wayne home was shot: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was found dead in a home in north Fort Wayne this weekend had been shot, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive, within the Miller Ridge subdivision off Dupont Road, on a death investigation. At the time, police said they found a female in the home unconscious and unresponsive.
WANE-TV
Trick or truth? Halloween safety myths and real tips
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every year around Halloween, parents are warned to check their child’s candy before they eat it. Warnings of razorblades, drugs, and other tamperings have led to scares, but are they necessary?. Sgt. Jeremy Webb with the Fort Wayne Police Department said it’s unlikely...
wfft.com
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
Lima man pleads guilty to burglary
LIMA — A Lima man faces prison time or community control after he pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony, Monday afternoon. Martel Butler, 38, was originally charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, but pleaded to an amended charge after discussions with the state. According to the indictment,...
