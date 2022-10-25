Read full article on original website
Siuslaw Takes Down Vale In Volleyball
AFTER A ROUGH START LAST NIGHT IN POST SEASON PLAY ON THE COURT, SIUSLAW BEAT VALE IN FOUR ACCORDING THE COACH ASHLEY COLE. THE LADY VIKS LOST THE FIRST SET 5-25, COMING BACK TAKING THE NEXT THREE SETS 25-19, 25-18 AND 25-21. DESI TAPUA HAD 17 KILLS AND 2 BLOCKS RHIANNA LANE HAD 12 KILLS AND HAILEE OUTLAW DELIVERED 14 KILLS AND 2 BLOCKS.
Oregon South Coast prepares for natural disasters
Throughout the summer, emergency response managers in Coos and Curry counties on Oregon’s south coast held a series of exercises to prepare for the big earthquake, a major tsunami, or other disasters. “We always like to play to the worst-case scenario and plan for the Cascadia subduction [earthquake],” said...
Nearly 60 Cars Involved in Fatal Pile Up in Oregon Due to Freak Weather Event
Freak weather events have been making headlines since early this week when a massive cold front brought more than a foot of snow to regions across Michigan and Wisconsin. However, farther west, dense fog had an especially tragic outcome, resulting in a near-60-car fatal pile-up between Salem and Eugene, Oregon.
WOMAN INJURED IN MONDAY NIGHT WRECK
A Lakeside woman was injured in a Monday night wreck in south Douglas County. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:00 p.m. the 75-year old was negotiating the turn at Bills Road and North Old Pacific Highway in the Myrtle Creek area. The driver went too wide and too fast for the wet roads and drove off the roadway and into a ditch. The woman had to be extracted from the vehicle due to being disabled and unable to get out on her own.
Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash
An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
