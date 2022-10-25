Read full article on original website
Boo on the Bayou moves event venue
Dare to be scared! We Inspire LA invites you to attend Boo on the Bayou Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The spooktacular event will be held in Houma at the Dumas Auditorium, featuring a special performance of Thriller by 3D Dance Academy and sounds by DJ Will. Due to inclement weather, the event originally scheduled to take place at the Downtown Marina in Houma, announced a new location. “The only thing that’s changed is the location. All the details, and all the fun will be the same,” said We Inspire LA Founder Latoya Walters.
Trick or treat yo’ self This Weekend with Community Festivities!
It’s Halloween weekend and there’s something for everyone! Here’s what to do this weekend in the Terrebonne and Lafourche area:. French Food Festival | Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30 | 307 E 5th St., Larose Enjoy an incredible array of local specialty dishes unique to Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou and influenced by French/Cajun cuisine. Catch a true Cajun vibe with live music, dancing, and entertainment all weekend long!
Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Announces Participation in Eighth Annual #iGiveCatholic on #GivingTuesday
Kick off the charitable season on #GivingTuesday, November 29, with #iGiveCatholic—a crowdfunding event that brings the Catholic community together to give thanks and give back. The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is joining arch/dioceses and Catholic foundations across the country for the eighth annual campaign held on #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and generosity.
Catholic Foundation announces St. Joseph’s Dinner on Nov. 10
A reminder that the Catholic Foundation’s St. Joseph’s Dinner is in less than two weeks, Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Nicholls State University’s Cotillion Ballroom in Thibodaux!. This dinner will bring our Catholic community together for an evening of fellowship in recognition of all who have contributed...
Thibodaux Service League presents Santa’s Land and Reindeer Rowe
The Thibodaux Service League will host their highly anticipated Santa’s Land and Reindeer Rowe events on Saturday, December 3, at the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux. “The ladies of Thibodaux Service League invite you to their annual Christmas events, Santa’s Land and Reindeer Rowe. We look forward...
Eat, drink, and be scary! Here are the Terrebonne & Lafourche Halloween Night Details
Happy Halloween! Have you been wondering about details for trick or treating for Terrebonne and Lafourche? Look no further!. In Terrebonne Parish, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will have an additional 90 deputies patrolling the streets to make sure that Halloween night is safe. Trick or treat in Terrebonne Parish will be Monday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. “All available deputies from the Patrol Division, K-9 Division, Traffic Division, Narcotics, and Detectives, will be patrolling in neighborhoods and subdivisions, including those within the city limits of Houma. We will be working hand-in-hand with all state and local Public Safety partners to make sure everyone is safe and secure,” said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.
Gingerbread Jingle to ring in the holiday season
If you’re looking for a special way to ring in the holiday season, join The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System at the Gingerbread Jingle. “The afternoon will be an opportunity to bond with your child, and create a special memory, before the season gets so busy,” said The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System Executive Director Elmy Savoie.
Monsters on Main brings trick-or-treat fun to Downtown Thibodaux!
Monsters on Main kicks off in Downtown Thibodaux on Friday, October 28, from 5-7pm! Bring your little ghosts and ghouls for a fun and free evening of trick-or-treating with participating businesses. The following businesses are taking part in the trick-or-treat fun:. Block & Bouterie. Break the Trend Boutique. Caillouet Land.
Come Swing for Scholarships at Fletcher Foundation’s Inaugural Golf Tournament!
Mark your calendars for the Fletcher Foundation Inaugural Golf Tournament, ‘Swing for Scholarships’ on Monday, November 14!. Swing for Scholarships golf tournament proceeds goes directly to students. The tournament is still open for sponsorships and teams for an afternoon flight! Check-in begins at 11 a.m. and tee time is at noon at the Ellendale Country Club in Houma! The tournament is a four-person scramble with a shotgun start. The team registration fee is $150 per person or $600 per team. Registration fees include the green fees, golf carts, driving range fees, a tournament specialty item, lunch, ditty bags, games on the course, and a team photo. The deadline for registration is Friday, November 11, and registration fees must be paid in advance. If paying by check, checks can be made payable to Fletcher Foundation and mailed along with the completed form to Fletcher Foundation at 1407 HWY 311 Schriever, LA 70395. Registration and payments can be completed online at fletcher.edu/swingforscholarships!
Rape Aggression Defense Course to be held in Thibodaux in November
Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course on November 14-16, 2022, at the LPSO Law Enforcement Complex located at 1300 Lynn Street in Thibodaux. This self-defense course designed for women will take place over the course of three days....
Thibodaux Police are Halloween ready
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that increased patrol efforts are scheduled for Halloween (Monday, October 31, 2022, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.) in the City Limits of Thibodaux, in order to help keep trick-or-treaters safe. Officers will patrol with their blue cruise lights activated to remind motorists to drive slowly and exercise extreme caution as children take to the streets. Parents and adults are encouraged to keep a close watch for all children and report any incidents or suspicious activity to any visible officer or by contacting the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021. In case of an Emergency, Dial 9-1-1.
HFD announced promotions of FEO Collins and FEO Hardwick
Recently, the Houma Fire Department celebrated the pinning, and promotion of two firefighters, in the presence of fellow firefighters and family. Ryan Collins and Anthoney Hardwick were both promoted to the rank of Fire Equipment Operator. Houma Fire Department Chief Corey Henry shared the importance of recognizing the personal, and professional growth of both firemen. “We just like to take these moments and opportunities that we can to acknowledge their progression within their career. They have accepted greater responsibilities and are bettering themselves with this promotion within the department.”
Vehicle drives into Bayou Terrebonne near Daigeville Bridge
On October 27th, 2022 at approximately 10:30 am the Houma Police Department and Houma Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle submerged in Bayou Terrebonne and the driver was possibly trapped. Officers responded to the Daigeville Bridge which is located near the intersection of Grand Caillou Rd and...
William Quick Jr.
William Quick Jr., 80, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on October 21, 2022. He is survived by his wife Patsy Quick; brothers, Roy Quick and James Quick; sister, Virginia Davis; god-children, Eric Adams and Brett Quick. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Quick...
Lt. Allen Thomas Bourdier
Lt. Allen Thomas Bourdier (Ret.), 58, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022, surrounded by love and laughter. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. There will be visitation in Baton Rouge on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home from 1 to 4 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service.
Michel C. Naquin
Michel C. Naquin, 73, a native and resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Louisiana born on June 9, 1949, passed away on October 24, 2022. A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. The burial will follow in Saint Charles Borromeo Cemetery.
Terrebonne Rec Training League Basketball Registration for 5 & 6 Year Olds Ends Today
Here’s a friendly reminder that today, October 28, is the last day to register five and six-year-olds for Terrebonne Parish Recreation’s (TPR) Training Basketball League!. Training League Basketball registration for five and six-year-olds closes at 4:00 p.m. today, Friday, October 28. There will be no late registrations offered, so don’t miss out! Parents and guardians will need a birth certificate to upload with the signup. Registration can be completed at TPREC.ORG.
Jeanne “Cissy” Eschete Gernon
Jeanne “Cissy” Eschete Gernon, 58, a native of Bayou Blue and resident of Bourg, Louisiana, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 surrounded by family. Visitation for immediate family only will be 8am, followed by public visitation at 9am until funeral time, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am, Saturday, October 29, 2022, also at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg.
Carol Lee Champagne Levron
Carol Lee Champagne Levron, 78, a lifetime resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 23, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary. Burial will follow in Church Cemetery.
