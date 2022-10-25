ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire now 68% contained

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Friday afternoon, the Eastern Area Silver Incident Management Team transferred command of the Cedar Creek Fire to a Type 3 organization. With the reduction in fire behavior with the past weeks rain and precipitation, Cedar Creek Fire crews are transitioning to a smaller organization as a result in the reduction of fire behavior over the last week.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

BLM lifts fire restrictions on southern Oregon coast

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Coos Bay District has lifted the fire restrictions on public lands administered by the BLM on the southern Oregon coast. BLM says the end of the fire restrictions is effective today, Friday, Oct. 28 at 12:01 a.m. in Douglas,...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Temporary lane closures in Coos Bay due to street repairs

COOS BAY, Ore. — Temporary lane closures will take place along North Wasson Street between Newmark and Schetter Avenue in Coos Bay due to street repairs, according to city officials. The City of Coos Bay has contracted Knife River Materials for street repairs on Michigan Avenue. The work will...
COOS BAY, OR
nbc16.com

Police: California man dies in I-5 crash in Douglas County

RICE HILL, Ore. — Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry driven by David Feaver, 77, of Modesto, California, lost control on the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Investigators looking for vehicle involved in felony hit and run

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is looking for information about a felony hit and run that occurred October 15th during the Rogue Marathon in Central Point. Deputies say A 2002 Saturn S-Series sedan struck a marathon runner with their passenger side mirror on the block of Hanley Road at around 9:50 a.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Sheldon, Roseburg volleyball squads advance in 6A playoffs

EUGENE, Ore. — Sheldon High volleyball is one of several local teams moving on to Round 2 of the OSAA Volleyball playoffs. The #3 Irish swept #30 Glencoe on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the 6A Bracket. Sheldon will host #19 St. Mary’s Academy on Saturday in Round 2.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Ancient language preservationist to bring exhibit, lecture to UCC campus

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Community College will host an Endangered Alphabet Art Exhibit at the campus library to spotlight languages that are in danger of extinction. The exhibit features languages in the form of wood script carvings, curated by Dr. Tim Brookes of the Endangered Alphabets Project. "Dr. Brookes...
ROSEBURG, OR

