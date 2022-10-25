Read full article on original website
Cedar Creek Fire now 68% contained
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Friday afternoon, the Eastern Area Silver Incident Management Team transferred command of the Cedar Creek Fire to a Type 3 organization. With the reduction in fire behavior with the past weeks rain and precipitation, Cedar Creek Fire crews are transitioning to a smaller organization as a result in the reduction of fire behavior over the last week.
BLM lifts fire restrictions on southern Oregon coast
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Coos Bay District has lifted the fire restrictions on public lands administered by the BLM on the southern Oregon coast. BLM says the end of the fire restrictions is effective today, Friday, Oct. 28 at 12:01 a.m. in Douglas,...
Investigation into death of Southern Oregon wildland firefighter nears completion
SOUTHERN OREGON — An investigation into the death of the Talent wildland firefighter who died while fighting the Rum Creek fire in Josephine County showed that a tree inside the fire’s perimeter fell on him, ultimately killing him. Logan Taylor died on Aug. 16. The 25-year-old was a...
Temporary lane closures in Coos Bay due to street repairs
COOS BAY, Ore. — Temporary lane closures will take place along North Wasson Street between Newmark and Schetter Avenue in Coos Bay due to street repairs, according to city officials. The City of Coos Bay has contracted Knife River Materials for street repairs on Michigan Avenue. The work will...
OSP Fish & Wildlife asking the public to help identify poaching suspects
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On October 25th around 6:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers received a report of two elk being shot within 100 yards of the freeway, near milepost 84, I-5 south, Glendale, OR. According to OSP, the two elk, one bull and one cow,...
Police: California man dies in I-5 crash in Douglas County
RICE HILL, Ore. — Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry driven by David Feaver, 77, of Modesto, California, lost control on the...
Investigators looking for vehicle involved in felony hit and run
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is looking for information about a felony hit and run that occurred October 15th during the Rogue Marathon in Central Point. Deputies say A 2002 Saturn S-Series sedan struck a marathon runner with their passenger side mirror on the block of Hanley Road at around 9:50 a.m.
Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
Sheldon, Roseburg volleyball squads advance in 6A playoffs
EUGENE, Ore. — Sheldon High volleyball is one of several local teams moving on to Round 2 of the OSAA Volleyball playoffs. The #3 Irish swept #30 Glencoe on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the 6A Bracket. Sheldon will host #19 St. Mary’s Academy on Saturday in Round 2.
Ancient language preservationist to bring exhibit, lecture to UCC campus
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Community College will host an Endangered Alphabet Art Exhibit at the campus library to spotlight languages that are in danger of extinction. The exhibit features languages in the form of wood script carvings, curated by Dr. Tim Brookes of the Endangered Alphabets Project. "Dr. Brookes...
