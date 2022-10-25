Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coast News
Carlsbad teen’s nonprofit helps families pay for youth sports
CARLSBAD — A Carlsbad teenager is working to help middle- and lower-income families cover the costs associated with youth sports programs. Gavin Mestler, 18, a senior at Cathedral Catholic High School, founded Ludus Pursuit, a nonprofit dedicated to helping at-risk youth remain in sports by covering the costs of applications, registration and equipment.
Coast News
Beach advisory from Del Mar south
DEL MAR — The San Diego County Department of Environmental. Health and Quality issued a beach advisory Friday for beaches from Del Mar south,. citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, Paseo Grande in La...
Coast News
Carlsbad Music Festival Nov. 5
CARLSBAD — Carlsbad Music Festival returns for its 18th year from 1 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5 at St. Michael’s by-the-Sea and is led by new managing director, Ahmed Dents. The outdoor festival will feature headliner Monophonics, the psychedelic soul, six-member band with lead singer Kelly Finnigan. In addition, there will be five local San Diego bands presented: Son of Kane, Chunky Hustle Brass Band, Whitney Shay, Mitchum Yacoub, and Sabrosas Latin Orquesta. Carlsbad Music Festival was founded in 2003 by musician and former artistic director, Matt McBane.
Coast News
Franklin, Vargas trade barbs over law enforcement, public safety
VISTA — Two mayoral hopefuls in Vista are publicly accusing each other of dishonesty after one candidate’s policy decisions raised questions about his commitment to law enforcement and public safety. Deputy Mayor John Franklin and Trustee Cipriano Vargas, of the Vista Unified School District, are both hoping to...
Comments / 0