CARLSBAD — Carlsbad Music Festival returns for its 18th year from 1 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5 at St. Michael’s by-the-Sea and is led by new managing director, Ahmed Dents. The outdoor festival will feature headliner Monophonics, the psychedelic soul, six-member band with lead singer Kelly Finnigan. In addition, there will be five local San Diego bands presented: Son of Kane, Chunky Hustle Brass Band, Whitney Shay, Mitchum Yacoub, and Sabrosas Latin Orquesta. Carlsbad Music Festival was founded in 2003 by musician and former artistic director, Matt McBane.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO