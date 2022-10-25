Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KCTV 5
All tickets claimed for KC Current watch party at Union Station
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- All tickets have been claimed for Saturday night’s watch party for the Kansas City Current game. The Current are taking on the Portland Thorns in the NWSL Championship Game. A watch party is being held at Union Station, beginning at 7 p.m. However, all...
KCTV 5
Don’t forget about 9-8-8 in a mental health crisis
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A three-digit number launched in July for people in a mental health crisis: 9-8-8. People can now quickly access crisis counselors and get the help they need for themselves or loved ones. It’s free and confidential. Calls stay local but if one system experience...
KCTV 5
Independence starts free grocery delivery service program to address health disparities
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Independence announced it will launch a program in an effort to help its high-risk and underserved populations have safe access to groceries. The city’s Health and Animal Services Department, with the help of a grant from the Missouri Department of Health and...
KCTV 5
New Monopoly game tailor-made for Kansas City lovers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just in time for the holidays: a new game for families to enjoy themselves with — or to fight over!. The Monopoly: Kansas City Edition was unveiled Wednesday, and it features everything for which the Paris of the Plains is known: the stadiums, the museums, the landmarks and much more.
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Sugar Foot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Sugar Foot, a 3-year-old tuxedo looking for her forever home. Sugar Foot has two moods, sleepy & moody. She absolutely loves humans and gets along well with other cats. Sugar Foot is not huge on playing with other cats, but she really enjoys watching them play and run around!
KCTV 5
Johnson County receives federal grant to create Mental Health Court
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners accepted a $309,766 grant from the Department of Justice on Thursday that would support the development of the Mental Health Court program. According to a release from the county, the court would reduce the likelihood of people with...
KCTV 5
Team of the Week: De Soto Wildcats
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Your Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week is the De Soto Wildcats!
KCTV 5
Gift a goat
Goats take center stage at this free fall festival in Raytown, Missouri this weekend. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy all of the fall fun and support families in need around the world.
KCTV 5
Officials continue to investigate school illness incident at Olathe elementary school
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A Johnson County elementary school remained closed today after more than 150 students and staff became ill at Clearwater Creek Elementary School earlier in the week. On Wednesday Clearwater Creek Elementary School in Olathe had more than 25% of their students call out sick. With...
KCTV 5
OSHA investigation into Kearney bridge collapse underway
Kansas City will light up in teal on Friday in support of the Kansas City Current’s first-ever appearance in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship match this weekend. |. Kansas City’s oldest brick home is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. Ariel Young’s family wants...
KCTV 5
$156k in federal funds secured for Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - On Thursday, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran announced that $156,000 in federal funds has been secured for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office. The news comes via the senator and the mayor. “Because a safe WYCO is key to sustaining a great WYCO, I want to...
KCTV 5
Shania Twain announces new album, global tour including stop in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time in nearly five years, fans of Shania Twain will have the opportunity to see the country music star on tour. The five-time Grammy-winning artist announced that her newest album, Queen of Me, will release on Feb. 3, 2023, and a coinciding tour will begin on April 28.
KCTV 5
KC Current fans stock up on teal gear ahead of Saturday’s championship game
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- It’s a different kind of sports Friday in Kansas City. “You traditionally think of the fall being all about red, but it’s neat that Kansas City has opened its heart to enjoy red and teal,” said Ben Aken, vice president of community relations with the Kansas City Current.
KCTV 5
Your House Your Home: How to properly clean your shower head
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Have you ever jumped in the shower, expecting great water pressure, and ended up with just a trickle?. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink has a way for you to try and improve water flow. Plus, you can use something you probably already have in your pantry!
KCTV 5
Haunted history: Inside the Harris-Kearney House in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A popular home in Westport is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. In the weeks before Halloween, ghost hunters book tours of the Harris-Kearney House to try and catch a glimpse of the otherworldly. In the case of Tori Sheets and her friends,...
KCTV 5
Excitement growing for KC Current heading to NWSL championship match
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City will light up in teal on Friday in support of the Kansas City Current’s first-ever appearance in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship match this weekend. Move over Red Friday! The Chiefs have a bye week, so Teal Friday will set...
KCTV 5
KCPD identifies man killed in Oct. 15 shooting in 7000 block of E 113th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting Oct. 15 in the 7000 block of E 113th Street. Tony Caldwell, 64, was shot and killed just before 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. According to police, officers responded to a...
KCTV 5
KCK police investigate after body recovered from Kansas River
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City, Kan., are investigating after a body was recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday afternoon. Police say the body of an adult male was found just south of Interstate 670 and north of Kansas Avenue. Authorities say the body had not...
KCTV 5
Ariel Young’s family wants Britt Reid in prison for ‘hell he put them through.’ He wants probation.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Britt Reid pleaded guilty to DWI - causing serious physical injury on Sept. 12. More than six weeks later, he will be sentenced. He was involved in a crash on Feb. 4, 2021, that left 5-year-old Ariel Young with traumatic brain injuries. A 4-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
KCTV 5
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating Friday morning road rage incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that involved shots fired on I-35 southbound near Brighton Avenue and NE Chouteau Trafficway. According to MSHP, the driver of a black Dodge Charger with red stripes and an unknown temporary tag exchanged gunfire...
