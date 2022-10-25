ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

All tickets claimed for KC Current watch party at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- All tickets have been claimed for Saturday night’s watch party for the Kansas City Current game. The Current are taking on the Portland Thorns in the NWSL Championship Game. A watch party is being held at Union Station, beginning at 7 p.m. However, all...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Don’t forget about 9-8-8 in a mental health crisis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A three-digit number launched in July for people in a mental health crisis: 9-8-8. People can now quickly access crisis counselors and get the help they need for themselves or loved ones. It’s free and confidential. Calls stay local but if one system experience...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

New Monopoly game tailor-made for Kansas City lovers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just in time for the holidays: a new game for families to enjoy themselves with — or to fight over!. The Monopoly: Kansas City Edition was unveiled Wednesday, and it features everything for which the Paris of the Plains is known: the stadiums, the museums, the landmarks and much more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Sugar Foot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Sugar Foot, a 3-year-old tuxedo looking for her forever home. Sugar Foot has two moods, sleepy & moody. She absolutely loves humans and gets along well with other cats. Sugar Foot is not huge on playing with other cats, but she really enjoys watching them play and run around!
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Johnson County receives federal grant to create Mental Health Court

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners accepted a $309,766 grant from the Department of Justice on Thursday that would support the development of the Mental Health Court program. According to a release from the county, the court would reduce the likelihood of people with...
KCTV 5

Gift a goat

Goats take center stage at this free fall festival in Raytown, Missouri this weekend. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy all of the fall fun and support families in need around the world.
RAYTOWN, MO
KCTV 5

OSHA investigation into Kearney bridge collapse underway

Kansas City will light up in teal on Friday in support of the Kansas City Current’s first-ever appearance in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship match this weekend. |. Kansas City’s oldest brick home is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. Ariel Young’s family wants...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Your House Your Home: How to properly clean your shower head

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Have you ever jumped in the shower, expecting great water pressure, and ended up with just a trickle?. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink has a way for you to try and improve water flow. Plus, you can use something you probably already have in your pantry!
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Haunted history: Inside the Harris-Kearney House in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A popular home in Westport is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. In the weeks before Halloween, ghost hunters book tours of the Harris-Kearney House to try and catch a glimpse of the otherworldly. In the case of Tori Sheets and her friends,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK police investigate after body recovered from Kansas River

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City, Kan., are investigating after a body was recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday afternoon. Police say the body of an adult male was found just south of Interstate 670 and north of Kansas Avenue. Authorities say the body had not...
KANSAS CITY, KS

