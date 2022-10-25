ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICKS 105

Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont

Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
LUFKIN, TX
East Texas News

Elvis returning to East Texas

He’s got the hair. He’s got the dance moves. He’s even got the pinky finger positioned just right. His attention to detail has made Travis Powell one of the best Elvis Presley Tribute Artists in the world, and he’ll soon be performing two shows nearby. He will be at the Lufkin Pines Theater at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 and at the Huntsville Old Town Theater at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
K-Fox 95.5

PHOTOS: Pumpkins Decorated by Kids in Woden, Texas Are Stunning!

I have been in the radio business since 1979. Through the past 40+ years, I have been invited to judge a number of competitions. I've judged pageants and BBQ cook-offs. I have digested and scored quite a few hushpuppies at the Texas Forest Festival as well as given marks to floats and entries at numerous parades.
WODEN, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St. According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
K-Fox 95.5

7 Big Kid Halloween Events In Deep East Texas

This lineup of haunted houses and events planned around Halloween in the Pineywoods all cost money. Some are 21+, some are 12+, and others you can bring your bravest younger kids. Use your own judgment about how adult and how scared you want to be. 1. Garrison Haunted House. Get...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Ellen Trout Zoo – Zoo Boo Costume Contest Winners In Lufkin, Texas

The Ellen Trout Zoo - Zoo Boo was one for the ages this past Friday and Saturday night. I was there for all the candy, the costumes, and of course all the animals after dark. There were many more people in attendance Saturday, and I saw just as many parents in costume as I did children. Everyone seemed to have a great time test-driving their costumes before the big day on October 31st, 2022.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Please Help Find This Dog Who Was Thrown From Car in Lufkin Wreck

Late Saturday afternoon, a 2-vehicle accident took place near the intersection of Denman Avenue and Loop 287 in Lufkin. According to a report sent to me, someone ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The person driving the second vehicle, Eddie, was ejected from his car. Likewise, his dog, Montana, was ejected from the vehicle. That vehicle caught fire and became totally engulfed in flames.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy