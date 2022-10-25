Read full article on original website
Free Pumpkin Party To Go Before Halloween In Lufkin, Texas
There were many events planned for Friday, October 28, 2022 that didn't happen because of the high chance of rain and high winds. It just wouldn't be an enjoyable time to be outside. The inaugural Boo Bash in Downtown Lufkin that was to replace the downtown trick or treat was...
UPDATE: 1 Infant, 12 students and 2 staff injured in Elkhart school bus rollover
UPDATE: Officials announced Saturday, that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday. The bus was three miles west of Elkhart on Highway 294 when the bus entered a curve in the road that had standing water on […]
Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont
Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
East Texas News
Elvis returning to East Texas
He’s got the hair. He’s got the dance moves. He’s even got the pinky finger positioned just right. His attention to detail has made Travis Powell one of the best Elvis Presley Tribute Artists in the world, and he’ll soon be performing two shows nearby. He will be at the Lufkin Pines Theater at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 and at the Huntsville Old Town Theater at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6.
PHOTOS: Pumpkins Decorated by Kids in Woden, Texas Are Stunning!
I have been in the radio business since 1979. Through the past 40+ years, I have been invited to judge a number of competitions. I've judged pageants and BBQ cook-offs. I have digested and scored quite a few hushpuppies at the Texas Forest Festival as well as given marks to floats and entries at numerous parades.
You’ve Gotta See Inside This $1 Million Country Home in Henderson
It's one of the most charming towns you'll find anywhere, and it's located at the crossroads of East Texas. Henderson, TX is known for their their annual Syrup Festival and of course a wonderful downtown historic district. Did you know that many buildings making up the historic downtown area pre-date the American Civil War?
ketk.com
Man accused of attempting to rob Lufkin Cash Now in custody after manhunt in Nacogdoches County
UPDATE: The City of Lufkin has announced that authorities have arrested Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston. According to authorities, Richardson allegedly stole a vehicle and started a chase that ended in Garrison before he got out on foot and was later found. Richardson was booked into the Nacogdoches...
KTRE
Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St. According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and...
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
7 Big Kid Halloween Events In Deep East Texas
This lineup of haunted houses and events planned around Halloween in the Pineywoods all cost money. Some are 21+, some are 12+, and others you can bring your bravest younger kids. Use your own judgment about how adult and how scared you want to be. 1. Garrison Haunted House. Get...
Ellen Trout Zoo – Zoo Boo Costume Contest Winners In Lufkin, Texas
The Ellen Trout Zoo - Zoo Boo was one for the ages this past Friday and Saturday night. I was there for all the candy, the costumes, and of course all the animals after dark. There were many more people in attendance Saturday, and I saw just as many parents in costume as I did children. Everyone seemed to have a great time test-driving their costumes before the big day on October 31st, 2022.
Brick Street Burger Battle Winner Announced In Nacogdoches, Texas
On Sunday, October 23, 2022 we found out who had the best burger on the brick streets of Downtown Nacogdoches. The competition finale party was at the Fredonia Brewery and all of the winners were announced. I used a burger photo from Cowboy Jack's Saloon and Grill in our first...
5 arrested after Rusk County investigators recover stolen property from 3 East Texas counties
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Five people have been arrested after Rusk County investigators recovered multiple stolen items, such as sports memorabilia, a truck and trailer, from across three East Texas counties. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said deputies responded to a recent home invasion robbery, where a...
Heritage Festival: Art And Culture Collide In Downtown Lufkin, Texas
All kinds of local East Texas performers and Native dancers will be filling downtown Lufkin at the Heritage Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Join the festival from 2 pm to 8 pm. There will be many regional food trucks to pick from at the festival featuring food from all...
KLTV
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the SFA homecoming parade this morning in downtown Nacogdoches. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.
Missing 61-year-old Timpson man last seen leaving work found safe
UPDATE: Willie McGuire has been found safe, according to officials. SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a 61-year-old Timpson man who was reported missing on Thursday. Willie Daniel McGuire was last seen leaving his job at Nix Forestry on Oct. 14, and owns a […]
Remember When Restaurant Impossible Tried To Save This Lufkin, Texas BBQ Joint?
Back in 2013 Lufkin had a brush with fame as the show Restaurant Impossible came to town to makeover a long-standing BBQ place. Bryan's Smokehouse had gone through some tough times and the Food Network show came with the mission to improve things. The restaurant was located at 609 South...
Lufkin’s Woodland Heights Hosting Spooky Event With Bike Giveaway
Woodland Heights Medical Center will host Spooky Safety Saturday (a FREE safety fair event) on Saturday, October 22 from 10am to 2pm at the Woodland Heights parking lot (loop side of the hospital). “The start of school and the beginning of the hectic holiday season is a good time to...
Please Help Find This Dog Who Was Thrown From Car in Lufkin Wreck
Late Saturday afternoon, a 2-vehicle accident took place near the intersection of Denman Avenue and Loop 287 in Lufkin. According to a report sent to me, someone ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The person driving the second vehicle, Eddie, was ejected from his car. Likewise, his dog, Montana, was ejected from the vehicle. That vehicle caught fire and became totally engulfed in flames.
‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
