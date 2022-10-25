Read full article on original website
Vicky Phelan says she is 'not well' as she pays tribute to late Lynsey Bennett
Vicky Phelan has given her followers a health update as she took to Instagram to pay tribute to Lynsey Bennett. Vicky has been quiet on social media for sometime over the last few months. News broke today that fellow CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett had sadly passed away following her own...
Tributes pour in for CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett from Una Healy, Rosanna Davison and more
Tributes have begun to pour in following the sad passing of Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett. News of the 34-year-old's death following a fight with cancer circulated this afternoon. She is survived by her two daughters. Close friend Una Healy led tributes to the campaigner. "Lynsey, I am heartbroken beyond...
Karen Koster remembers late mum with touching post five months on from her sudden death
Karen Koster’s words can resonate with anyone who has lost a parent or loved one. The Virgin Media presenter announced in June after two weeks off air that her mother passed away suddenly, an unexpected loss she called “completely surreal” at the time. Taking to Instagram on...
Home and Away’s Sofia Nolan’s real life, Irish connection and landing Heather Frazer role
There’s a new villain in town and she showed up with a plan in place - to find her birth mother and punish her. The latest mysterious character Heather Frazer arrived in Summer Bay and settled in after sharing her “life’s story” with Roo Stewart. However,...
RTE’s Ryan Tubridy left begging for mercy after terrifying scare at work
Ryan Tubridy was left begging for mercy after a terrifying scare at work. The radio presenter arrived for his late night show and was asked to give a tour of their studios. However, the staff at The Late Late Show had prepared something very special to help him get into the festive mood.
President Michael D Higgins pays an emotional tribute to CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett
President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett who passed away peacefully this week, at the age of just 34. Lynsey had dealt with her terminal cervical cancer diagnosis - which was given to her in 2017 - with bravery and grace, and shared her strength and positive outlook on life via her social media community, which rallied around her Instagram page Cancer With Gratitude.
RTE's Sinead Kennedy rocks fabulous dress from Dunnes Stores on The Today Show
Sinead Kennedy rocked a fabulous dress from Dunnes Stores on Today this week. The RTE presenter is not only loved for her presenting skills, her fans are also keen to know where she gets her stylish outfits from. Thankfully, Sinead is always happy to post the details on Instagram and...
Mike Denver and wife Liz were worried daughter Mia would get a fright starting playschool
Mike Denver and his wife Liz were worried that their daughter Mia would get a fright when she started playschool. But the toddler, aged two and a half, sailed through her first day and she settled in straight away. Liz shed a few tears at the gates as Mia celebrated...
Simon Casey on meeting his wife at school, family life with three kids and You're A Star
You’re A Star favourite Simon Casey talks about meeting his wife Denise in primary school and being propelled into stardom after a stint on reality TV – and taking to the stage with The Eagles tribute band, Take It To The Limit. Simon, most of the country can...
Fair City fans work out plot twist and believe Dermot Fahey didn't kill Cian Howley
Fair City fans have worked out a plot twist in Cian Howley's murder storyline. On Thursday night, Dermot Fahey confessed to Carol Foley that it was he who killed the Carrigstown villain on the development site. The shock revelation came after James explained to Carol and Rafferty that the woman...
Fair City's Dermot Fahey confesses he's the one who murdered Cian Howley
James Rafferty revealed that the woman in the picture is a sugar baby named Megan and the key belongs to an apartment he rented for her on Fair City. He insisted that Megan never returned the key when he ended things between them. Carol and Rafferty planned to meet Megan...
Shane MacGowen shares sweet photos with Kate Moss at an exhibition of his personal artwork
The Pogues frontman Shane MacGown might be renowned for his musical abilities, but has recently channelled his creativity into art. The Fairytale of NewYork star has had a number of his pieces of original artwork shown in an exhibition titled The Eternal Buzz and the Crock of Gold in the Andipa Gallery in London.
RTE's Tracy Clifford says she and fiancé were 'lucky' to buy home in 2020 as they couldn't afford one now
2FM’s Tracy Clifford has told how she’s “buzzing” for people to see The Ultimate Irish Playlist — and how working on the show has been “a new adventure”. The RTE One programme begins on Monday night (October 31) and is a celebration of the greatest Irish hits of all time, counting down the top 20 songs as voted by the public.
RTE's Kathryn Thomas celebrates daughter Grace's first birthday in sweet family snaps
Kathryn Thomas celebrated her daughter Grace's first birthday surrounded by family and friends. The RTE presenter took to Instagram to share sweet snaps of Grace's special day. One black and white photo saw Kathryn and her husband Padraig, eldest daughter Ellie, sister Linda and other family members pose together in...
RTE viewers left trying to solve mystery in audience after latest Late Late Show episode
RTE viewers were left trying to solve a mystery in the audience after the latest Late Late Show episode. While it was an incredible line-up, from gold medallist Kellie Harrington to country music legend Daniel O’Donnell, there was something else that caught people’s attention. By a weird turn...
Creeslough mum who lost daughter and husband shares message after David Walliams’ tribute
Áine Flanagan, the mother of five-year-old Shauna Flanagan-Garwe and the wife of Robert Garwe, 50, shared a touching message after David Walliam’s tribute. The author and Britain's Got Talent judge sent a video to the students of Scoil Mhuire, the school Shauna attended. Robert and little Shauna were...
Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra say son Jamie's divorce was "difficult" for his family
Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra have opened up about their son Jamie's divorce. The footballer and TV personality split from singer Louise after 19 years of marriage back in 2017. Harry admitted that it was "difficult" for his family, but they stayed out of it and didn't interfere. The...
RTE's Baz Ashmawy makes adorable gesture to daughter Mahy on her birthday
Baz Ashmawy shared a sweet tribute to his daughter Mahy as she turned 10 yesterday. The DIY SOS presenter took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to her, as well as an adorable gesture. He was unable to be with her on her big day, so he took a...
Inside couple's dream manor house wedding in Carlow after they first met in school
Áine Courtney and John James Dunne, both from Co. Wexford. Our entire wedding celebration took place at Ballykealey House, Ballon, Co. Carlow. Our ceremony took place in the converted barn, which served as the perfect venue for a summer rustic themed wedding. The ceremony was carried out by the celebrant Janette Wade and music was performed by the brilliant harpist Caroline Stapleton.
Amy Huberman's older kids, Sadie and Billy, don't care that their parents are famous
Amy Huberman says her older kids, Sadie and Billy, don't care that their parents are famous. As they grow up, they are becoming more aware of who Amy and Brian are and their celebrity status in Ireland. One night, Sadie, now aged nine, saw an ad for Amy's role on...
