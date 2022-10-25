President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett who passed away peacefully this week, at the age of just 34. Lynsey had dealt with her terminal cervical cancer diagnosis - which was given to her in 2017 - with bravery and grace, and shared her strength and positive outlook on life via her social media community, which rallied around her Instagram page Cancer With Gratitude.

14 HOURS AGO