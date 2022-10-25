ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rsvplive.ie

Vicky Phelan says she is 'not well' as she pays tribute to late Lynsey Bennett

Vicky Phelan has given her followers a health update as she took to Instagram to pay tribute to Lynsey Bennett. Vicky has been quiet on social media for sometime over the last few months. News broke today that fellow CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett had sadly passed away following her own...
rsvplive.ie

RTE’s Ryan Tubridy left begging for mercy after terrifying scare at work

Ryan Tubridy was left begging for mercy after a terrifying scare at work. The radio presenter arrived for his late night show and was asked to give a tour of their studios. However, the staff at The Late Late Show had prepared something very special to help him get into the festive mood.
rsvplive.ie

President Michael D Higgins pays an emotional tribute to CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett who passed away peacefully this week, at the age of just 34. Lynsey had dealt with her terminal cervical cancer diagnosis - which was given to her in 2017 - with bravery and grace, and shared her strength and positive outlook on life via her social media community, which rallied around her Instagram page Cancer With Gratitude.
rsvplive.ie

RTE's Sinead Kennedy rocks fabulous dress from Dunnes Stores on The Today Show

Sinead Kennedy rocked a fabulous dress from Dunnes Stores on Today this week. The RTE presenter is not only loved for her presenting skills, her fans are also keen to know where she gets her stylish outfits from. Thankfully, Sinead is always happy to post the details on Instagram and...
rsvplive.ie

Fair City fans work out plot twist and believe Dermot Fahey didn't kill Cian Howley

Fair City fans have worked out a plot twist in Cian Howley's murder storyline. On Thursday night, Dermot Fahey confessed to Carol Foley that it was he who killed the Carrigstown villain on the development site. The shock revelation came after James explained to Carol and Rafferty that the woman...
rsvplive.ie

Fair City's Dermot Fahey confesses he's the one who murdered Cian Howley

James Rafferty revealed that the woman in the picture is a sugar baby named Megan and the key belongs to an apartment he rented for her on Fair City. He insisted that Megan never returned the key when he ended things between them. Carol and Rafferty planned to meet Megan...
rsvplive.ie

RTE's Kathryn Thomas celebrates daughter Grace's first birthday in sweet family snaps

Kathryn Thomas celebrated her daughter Grace's first birthday surrounded by family and friends. The RTE presenter took to Instagram to share sweet snaps of Grace's special day. One black and white photo saw Kathryn and her husband Padraig, eldest daughter Ellie, sister Linda and other family members pose together in...
rsvplive.ie

Inside couple's dream manor house wedding in Carlow after they first met in school

Áine Courtney and John James Dunne, both from Co. Wexford. Our entire wedding celebration took place at Ballykealey House, Ballon, Co. Carlow. Our ceremony took place in the converted barn, which served as the perfect venue for a summer rustic themed wedding. The ceremony was carried out by the celebrant Janette Wade and music was performed by the brilliant harpist Caroline Stapleton.

