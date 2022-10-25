Read full article on original website
Amid wave of opposition, some LGBTQ candidates eye epic wins
For LGBTQ activists, the home stretch of the midterm election campaign is a good news, bad news phenomenon. A record number of LGBTQ candidates are running for office, according to newly compiled data, and some breakthrough victories are likely. In Massachusetts, Democrat Maura Healey is favored to become the first openly gay candidate elected as the state's governor. Another lesbian — Democrat Becca Balint — is favored to win Vermont's lone U.S. House seat, becoming the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress.
This Democrat Is Showing His Party How to Win Back White Working-Class Voters
Democrats are playing catch-up as Rep. Tim Ryan makes it a close race for the open U.S. Senate seat from Ohio—with little help from his party.Republicans have put some $40 million into ads for Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance’s campaign since Labor Day, versus $4.5 million from Dems for Ryan. But Ryan has turned a race that Vance should easily win (given Ohio’s red tilt and an unpopular Democrat in the White House) into a cage match.Both are native Ohioans, with Vance shaped by the struggles of Appalachia, and Ryan by a depressed steel town. But Vance left to make...
Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed and plans to campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that the critic of former President Donald Trump, who lost her GOP primary, has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat. Cheney, of Wyoming, announced her support for the...
Obama gets midterm do-over to help boost Democrats
ATLANTA — Barack Obama is trying to do something he couldn't during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House. Of course, Obama is more popular than he was back then, and now it's President Joe Biden, his former...
House GOP eager to use restored oversight tool
WASHINGTON — Rep. Tom McClintock wanted to learn more about President Joe Biden’s response to known or suspected terrorists trying to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border. So, the California Republican introduced a resolution to ask the Homeland Security Department for any document relating to encounters like those since Biden’s inauguration.
Utah Rep. Owens, McDonald agree on little in only debate
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens and Democratic challenger Darlene McDonald agreed on none of the issues addressed Friday in their only debate before the midterm elections, with each largely echoing their party's talking points on inflation, abortion and infrastructure spending. In an untelevised debate in...
Biden returns to Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA — If a president's most precious commodity is time, there is no place more valuable politically for the White House this midterm year than Pennsylvania. An energized President Joe Biden returned Friday to the Keystone State, his 15th visit since he took office, this time to attend a fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders to boost Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and other Pennsylvania Democrats.
Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats
WASHINGTON — An America that can already feel like it's hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day. Seizing a hammer and leaving a trail of broken...
Biden zeroes in on economy
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — President Joe Biden zeroed in Thursday on economic issues as he fine-tuned his closing argument in upstate New York for voters trying to cope with raging inflation and fears of a recession heading into the Nov. 8 election. Biden's visits to a congressional battleground in Syracuse...
AP News Summary at 10:09 p.m. EDT
Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'. SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Police say they were called to the couple's home, where they discovered David DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer — and then the intruder beat Pelosi with it before being subdued. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack and returned late Friday to California. The attacker's shouts echoed the chants during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, when rioters searched menacingly through the halls for her.
