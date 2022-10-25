Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'. SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Police say they were called to the couple's home, where they discovered David DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer — and then the intruder beat Pelosi with it before being subdued. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack and returned late Friday to California. The attacker's shouts echoed the chants during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, when rioters searched menacingly through the halls for her.

