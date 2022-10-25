ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

abccolumbia.com

RCSD calls this year’s S.C. State Fair ‘a successful, safe year’

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Another year for one of the largest state fairs in the Southeast has come and gone. The 12 day annual attraction that keeps families coming back year after year continues to reinvent itself, and thrive bringing fans back to the major attraction. After shutting down...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy, distribution from New York to Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Division of the United States District Attorney’s Office has just completed a case involving a man from New York they say had been on the run for the past 8 years accused of running heroin into the Palmetto State. According to the U.S. District attorney says 34 year old Dockim Deeshawn McKnight from Brooklyn, New York pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and another charge to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Seven finalists announced for South Carolina Mr. Football Award

The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association announce the seven finalists for the Mr. Football award, the top individual honor for high school seniors in the Palmetto State. Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork High School. Verbally committed to James Madison University. Bryson James, Clinton High School. Currently...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Reaction to first and only debate between McMaster, Cunningham

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Following the first and only debate between Governor Henry McMaster. and Joe Cunningham, The South Carolina G.O.P declared McMaster the winner of the gubernatorial debate. saying, quote,. “tonight (Wednesday) was a clear example as to why South Carolina is booming under Governor McMaster’s leadership.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Midlands seeing rise in pediatric respiratory cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina joins the number of states across the nation where hospitals are filling up due to respiratory infections spreading among children. RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial virus and the state is seeing an increase in cases among children as well as the flu and other respiratory viruses says Doctor Robin Lacroix with Prisma Health.
COLUMBIA, SC

