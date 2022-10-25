ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sampson County, NC

Fraud Alert: Sampson County Sheriff warns citizens

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is warning residents of scam phone calls. Sheriff Thornton said the sheriff’s office has received several complaints that citizens are receiving phone calls notifying them of court summons or that they have missed a court date and are required to pay a fine.
Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro crash identified as 55-year-old

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The bicyclist who died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday has been identified. Gary Allen Edenfield, 55, of Goldsboro was struck around 3:52 p.m. while on a bicycle in the 1200 block of East Beech Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Aldi thief: Wendell man convicted by jury for string of armed robberies

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 43-year-old man from Wendell has been convicted for a series of armed robberies throughout the state. What connected the robberies was a common target: Aldi supermarkets. Lionel Robinson, 43, was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday for the robberies which the Department of...
Fire closes Cumberland Co. Treatment & Processing Facility

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Wilkes Road Treatment and Processing Center is closing until Monday because of a fire, officials said. Officials said the fire happened early Friday morning, and it was contained. According to officials, “Solid Waste staff are on-site to manage the situation and determine the cause of the...
Goldsboro driver hits and kills cyclist, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A cyclist is dead after a vehicle hit him on Thursday afternoon in Goldsboro, police said. On Thursday at 3:52 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 1200 block of East Beech Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident where a car hit a cyclist.
