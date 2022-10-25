Read full article on original website
cbs17
2 people may have ‘vital info’ about Cumberland County killing, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they’re looking for two people who may have vital information about a deadly shooting in Fayetteville Friday night. Saturday afternoon, deputies said they’re looking to speak with 34-year-old Maurice Richardson of Fayetteville and 32-year-old Brittany Moore of Hope Mills.
cbs17
Fraud Alert: Sampson County Sheriff warns citizens
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is warning residents of scam phone calls. Sheriff Thornton said the sheriff’s office has received several complaints that citizens are receiving phone calls notifying them of court summons or that they have missed a court date and are required to pay a fine.
cbs17
Fayetteville Taco Bell ‘down for several weeks’ after extensive damage from fire, fire officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Taco Bell in Fayetteville likely be down for several weeks after a fire extensively damaged the building Friday night, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department. At about 8 p.m., 30 firefighters were called to the Taco Bell on 1042 Bragg Blvd. in reference to...
cbs17
Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro crash identified as 55-year-old
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The bicyclist who died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday has been identified. Gary Allen Edenfield, 55, of Goldsboro was struck around 3:52 p.m. while on a bicycle in the 1200 block of East Beech Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
cbs17
Aldi thief: Wendell man convicted by jury for string of armed robberies
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 43-year-old man from Wendell has been convicted for a series of armed robberies throughout the state. What connected the robberies was a common target: Aldi supermarkets. Lionel Robinson, 43, was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday for the robberies which the Department of...
cbs17
Fire closes Cumberland Co. Treatment & Processing Facility
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Wilkes Road Treatment and Processing Center is closing until Monday because of a fire, officials said. Officials said the fire happened early Friday morning, and it was contained. According to officials, “Solid Waste staff are on-site to manage the situation and determine the cause of the...
cbs17
Goldsboro driver hits and kills cyclist, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A cyclist is dead after a vehicle hit him on Thursday afternoon in Goldsboro, police said. On Thursday at 3:52 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 1200 block of East Beech Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident where a car hit a cyclist.
cbs17
NC family says car was hit by same vehicle minutes before it slammed into Fort Bragg gate, building; military officials not issuing accident report
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A bizarre Fort Bragg gate crash that happened last Saturday is raising some questions. On Saturday night, an SUV plowed through the outbound Canopy Access Point Gate and into a building on Fort Bragg’s base. DoorDash driver Amanda Grochala, her fiancé and their...
