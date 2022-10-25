Read full article on original website
ND Click It or Ticket campaign begins next week
FARGO (KFGO) – North Dakota law enforcement will begin a Click It or Ticket campaign Nov. 1. The Highway Patrol said there were 89 traffic fatalities in 2022 through Oct. 21. 64 percent of those involved people who were not belted. That’s one more fatality than during the same...
Authorities uncover multi-million dollar meat theft ring operating in North Dakota, Minnesota and 4 other states
LINCOLN, NEB. (KFGO) -Three people from Florida have been arrested in connection to a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring that targeted the Midwest. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrests Tuesday. According to ICE, in late June, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigators in Nebraska began an investigation into the theft of several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef, estimated at around $1 million.
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports -Oct 25, 2022
CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) started some winter prep by getting snowmobiles out and ready for some seasonal preventive maintenance. He also started to get boats prepared for winterization. Duck hunters were checked and success over the weekend appeared slightly down from recent weeks. Activity on the Rainy River was high over the weekend and the bite is starting to pick up on the river and Lake of the Woods. Violations encountered included fishing with extra lines, duck hunting with no state duck stamp, unplugged shotgun while duck hunting, and no wearable PFDs on a watercraft while duck hunting. A wolf depredation was also investigated.
Relatives of Uvalde victims call on ‘disgraced’ Texas public safety director to resign
(Reuters) – Relatives of children killed in the Uvalde school shooting confronted the Texas public safety director on Thursday and demanded he resign over the failure of his agency’s troopers to confront the gunman quickly and possibly save lives. Brett Cross, uncle of 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia – one...
Charges filed in deadly shooting outside St. Cloud business
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a coworker in St. Cloud. He’s accused of shooting her in the neck outside their workplace. Michael Carpenter of St. cloud is charged with 2nd-degree murder for the shooting of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond in the parking lot of Dubow Textile early Monday morning. Hammond was found next to her vehicle in the parking lot with a puddle of blood around her head.
RSV on the rise in N.D., HHS encourages broader testing among those at risk
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Health and Human Services Department is sounding the alarm about an early and concerning RSV season after reports of increased numbers of pediatric hospitalizations due to the respiratory virus in the state and encouraging broader testing for RSV among young children and older adults who have acute respiratory illness.
State Auditor review: N.D.’s election system “exceptionally unlikely” to be exploited by fraud
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Auditor’s Office has released a review on the security of the state’s election system. While six vulnerabilities or threats related to the voting process were identified, they were all labeled low risk, and the review analysis said unprecedented collusion would have to occur for the state’s election system to be exploited.
Wrigley: ND law prohibits election officials from requiring proof of citizenship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – With less than two weeks to go before the general election, state Attorney General Drew Wrigley has issued an opinion regarding proof of citizenship and voting, answering a request made by Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick in July. In the letter, Wrigley says North Dakota law prohibits election officials from requiring a voter to provide documentary proof of citizenship in order to vote.
“Other Guys” take stage in Fairmont for the Minnesota Governor’s candidate forum
FAIRMONT, Minn. – Thursday night’s face-off in Fairmont in southwest Minnesota is being billed as a debate among “The Other Guys.”. For one hour, four “alternative” campaigns for governor — Independence-Alliance, Legal Marijuana Now, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis, and the Socialist Workers Party — will have either their candidate for governor or lieutenant governor fielding questions.
Walz picks up endorsement from Ventura, who rarely endorses candidates
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR KFGO) – Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, who rarely endorses political candidates, is endorsing Gov. Tim Walz’s reelection bid. “As an independent statesman, I don’t believe in the major political parties. Since leaving office, I’ve rarely endorsed a candidate for office in Minnesota, of any political persuasion,” Ventura said. “But this election is too important. That’s why I’m endorsing Governor Tim Walz for reelection.”
