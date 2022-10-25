Read full article on original website
‘SNL’: Tom Hanks Takes On New Pixar Role In Sketch Cameo
It has become a Saturday Night Live tradition for 10-time host Tom Hanks to appear in the sketch comedy series’ Halloween episodes. He did it again this year, albeit not as his popular character David S. Pumpkins. He made a cameo at the end of skit set at an AA meeting. During the meeting, group member Jesse, played by SNL host and musical guest Jack Harlow, uses his turn to pitch “the perfect idea for a Pixar movie” about “lost luggage trying to find its way home.” Jesse even brought with him concept art for the main characters, a regular, everyday suitcase,...
Tom Hanks delighted Saturday Night Live fans with his revival of David S Pumpkin during his surprise guest appearance.The actor first debuted the fictional Halloween character when he graced the SNL stage in 2016. Earlier this week, it was announced on Twitter that comedian and actor Amy Schumer would be returning to host the show, joined by “Bad Habit” singer Steve Lacy as the evening’s musical guest on 5 November.Saturday Night Live airs on NBC at 11:30pm ET and 8:30pm PT on Saturdays and streams on Peacock the following day.
Herschel Walker, Kari Lake, Dr. Oz skewered in 'SNL' cold open studying candidates' wild success
With Jack Harlow as host, "SNL" went political in the cold open, examining the midterm elections and three Republican success stories.
Oakland City Council candidate under fire for tweet supporting Kanye West
An Oakland City Council candidate is under fire for a tweet she made in support of the rapper Ye.
