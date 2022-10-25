Read full article on original website
SE Rochester mobile home a total loss after Friday morning fire
(ABC 6 News) – A southeast Rochester mobile home is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), at approximately 1:35 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire at Bob’s Trailer Court at 1915 Marion Rd. SE.
Fillmore County man taken to hospital after semi, pickup truck collision
(ABC 6 News) – A Fillmore County man was taken to a local hospital after a pickup truck and semi collision on Monday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 4:37 p.m., a 2008 Ford F250 and a 2006 RMW semi were both traveling westbound on Hwy 16 when they collided at the intersection of Fillmore County Rd. 39 in Spring Valley Township.
MnDOT prescribed burn planned Thursday along Hwy 52 in Fillmore County
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that motorists on Hwy 52 east of Harmony may see smoke on Thursday. Crews will be conducting a prescribed burn which the MnDOT says is necessary for preventing weed infestations, controlling erosion, protecting water quality and keeping roadways safe.
VIDEO: RPD officer cleared in fatal shooting of axe-wielding man
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester police officer has been cleared in the fatal shooting of an axe-wielding man who allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza on S. Broadway in Rochester in July 2022. **To view body camera and squad car video of the incident, CLICK HERE** (WARNING: Viewer...
Crestwood football beats Waukon again, this time to advance to round of 8
(ABC 6 News) — On September 9th, Crestwood defeated Waukon 44-20. They knew it was going to be much tougher the second time around, especially with it being a win-or-go-home game. The game was much closer, but Crestwood persevered again 20-18 in the second round of the Iowa HS Class 2A playoffs.
Mower County community effort to help veterans and widows of vets
(ABC 6 News) – Veteran’s Day is approaching, and a business in Austin is hoping to honor veterans in a big way. ABC 6 News Anchor Laura Lee caught up with the founder of Pay it Forward Inc., Gina Grundmeier to discuss a new partnership to help veterans and veteran spouses in Mower County with remodels.
Miguel Nunez Jr. sentenced to 15 years in prison
(ABC 6 News) – A Sioux Falls, SD man who shot and killed an Austin man has been sentenced to prison. 19-year-old Miguel Nunez Jr. has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for 477 days served. Nunez Jr. pleaded guilty in July to 2nd degree murder...
Local counties see strong numbers for early voting ahead of election
(ABC 6 News) – This year’s midterm election is shaping up to be one of the highest turnouts in the nation’s history. More than 14 million people have voted early in the 2022 election, according to ABC News. Election officials say we’re looking at numbers close to...
Rochester Public School’s to have anti-overdose medication in district high schools
(ABC 6 News) – In a recent school board decision, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) voted yes to implement an anti-overdose medication in all of the district’s high schools. This new policy would require teachers and staff to be trained in how to administer Narcan (naloxone). Narcan is a...
Rochester Mayor Norton recognized as 2022 National Forum Award recipient
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton was recognized on Thursday by the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention. The National Forum’s 20th annual award presentation recognized 5 individuals and 3 organizations for their contributions to heart disease and stroke prevention. In all, the event...
Funding and staffing issues are impacting rural EMS
(ABC 6 News) – Inflation and staffing shortages have impacted almost every industry, and that’s been the case for rural emergency services for nearly two decades. “Our urgency has become an emergency,” said Dodge County Ambulance Director Angie Jarrett. The 21-year EMS veteran says her department and...
Austin’s Nexus-Gerard Family Healing receives $150K gift from Thielen Foundation
(ABC 6 News) – The Thielen Foundation announced it has pledged a $1 million gift to be shared by 8 Minnesota-based non-profit organizations. Nexus-Gerard Family Healing, and outpatient community mental health services and residential treatment facility in Austin, has been named as one of the recipients and will receive $150,000.
Food service workers at Mayo reach deal with employer Morrison Healthcare
(ABC 6 News) – A new deal has been reached for union food service workers at Mayo who are employed by Morrison Healthcare. A tentative agreement was announced after 6 months of bargaining following a picket in Rochester in August. The tentative 5-year contract agreement will go to members...
Mayo Clinic food service will see a raise with new contract deal
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic food service workers will see a raise under a new contract agreement with their employer Morrison Healthcare. The contract agreement comes after a picket in August when workers said negotiations had stalled. “Our first negotiation sessions were in May. We did not see...
Freeborn County names new county administrator
(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County and the South Central Service Cooperative (SCSC) announced on Thursday who will fill the open County Administrator position. Candace Pesch was selected out of 4 finalists who were considered for the position. Overall, the County Board said they received 9 applications which were then narrowed down to 4 last week. Final interviews were conducted on Wednesday, October 26.
Farmers Union hosts ‘Meet the Candidates’ event
Wednesday evening, the Olmsted County Farmers Union hosted a “Meet the Candidates” event in Byron. Several state House and Senate candidates were invited to attend. The event was an opportunity for local lawmakers and candidates to sit among our local farmers and answer their questions along with letting them know that the government is there to help family farms here in our area.
Rochester Civic Theatre opens “Murder for Two,” “Haunted Theatre”
(ABC 6 News) – If you’re looking for a different way to celebrate Halloween, you have not one, but two different options at the Rochester Civic Theatre. Opening Thursday, October 27, Murder for Two is a nearly two-hour-long musical version of your classic “whodunit” story. During the show, one tries to figure out who killed the great American novelist Arthur Whitney at his own surprise party.
Petition to create National Trick-or-Treat Day
(ABC 6 News) – There are many Halloween events happening in Rochester this weekend, but it’s Monday night when kids will be flooding the streets with trick-or-treating. Now people are saying trick-or-treating is for the weekends only. The Halloween & Costume Association has petitioned every year since 2018...
Prep of the Week: Max Edwin
(ABC 6 News) — The Albert Lea Tigers did not win a single football game all season. But if you look around Tigerland there are no mopey faces. At the tip of the spear of positive attitude is senior wide receiver Max Edwin. “He’s a funny energetic guy you...
“Famous” bratwurst supper returns to Waltham
(ABC 6 News) – The “famous” bratwurst supper is returning to St. Michael’s Lutheran Church on Saturday after more than a decade. The first bratwurst supper was held in November 1976 as a way to raise money for the church. The family-style dinner became a tradition and in the 90s, it switched to a buffet. With more food to serve and not enough helpers, it was time to take a break. Now, that’s changing.
