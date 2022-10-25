Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Drive-thru coffee shop planned for S. Main Street
October 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 the West Bend Plan Commission will consider a proposal for development of a drive-thru coffee shop in the parking lot in front of Hobby Lobby, 1800 S. Main Street in West Bend. Washington County Insider...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Country Christmas coupon: Save $6 on carload admission, 2022 season
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - FOX6 is once again teaming up with Country Christmas to help bring a little slice of the North Pole to a winter wonderland in Wisconsin. We’re giving you the opportunity to drive through Country Christmas (2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee) at The Ingleside Hotel on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Tuesday, Dec. 6. – and get $6 off the carload rate (normally $20 for a carload or minivan).
pleasantviewrealty.com
3430 S 11th Place Sheboygan WI
Super cute, clean, bright, south side ranch on a quiet street. Tiled entry seamlessly leads to large light filled living room, then hall leads to 3 bedrooms with generous closet space. All with fresh paint and new luxurious carpeting. The bath has walk-in jetted tub/shower and lots of storage. Kitchen has a 3-door freezer-on-bottom type fridge, new micro, dishwasher, nice cabinets and a closet or pantry (you choose). Kitchen overlooks a perfectly sized yard, partially fenced, and large garage with opener. Basement has laundry hook ups, sump, ½ bath, nice workshop area, craft or rec area with large walk-in closet and another area great for future wet bar. Many conveniences in this package.
On Milwaukee
On the Burger Trail: The Smoked Brisket Smashburger at Sweet Smoke BBQ
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. In this series, we’ll be hiking the burger trail to...
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
WISN
Christmas Fantasy House comes to east side Milwaukee mansion in 2022
MILWAUKEE — Sitting at 25,000 square feet off of Lake Michigan's shore, a manicured mansion is decorated to the nines for Christmas. It comes nearly two months early, but for a cause. The Christmas Fantasy House is ringing in the holiday spirit in Milwaukee this year to benefit the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedar Lake Sales & Service holds ribbon cutting for new service center
Members of Cedar Lake Sales & Service, Inc. and the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce at the ribbon cutting for the new service building Tuesday at 3028 W. Washington St. in West Bend. The addition will provide more space and allow Cedar Lake Sales and Service to service more...
CBS 58
Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
CBS 58
National Sausage Month means 'Old Wisconsin' has recipes to share
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- October is National Sausage Month, making it the perfect time to learn some new recipes from sausage experts. "Old Wisconsin" out of Sheboygan is celebrating 75 years in the sausage industry, so Vice President and General Manager Steve Harrison joined us on Friday, Oct. 28 in-studio to discuss the significance of sausage.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Inflation and food prices in Washington County, WI
October 26, 2022 – Washington County, WI – As inflation is top of mind for many in the community and across the country, WashingtonCountyInsider.com will review some price comparisons and track family grocery staples. Neighbors across Washington County, WI are welcome to chime in on food prices you’re...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg family buys orchard, opens it to the public
CEDARBURG - After years of hard work together, a family has started its own orchard in Cedarburg. Honey Creek Orchard, 8210 Pioneer Road, has all to offer families looking for some fall fun. Grace and Joe Kassander built their home and farm from a blank slate of land they bought...
Greater Milwaukee Today
The spookiest Halloween decorations across Waukesha County
'Tis the season of ghosts and goblins. With most cities and towns hosting trick or treating hours over the next several days, some around the county have been working hard to set up complex and spooky front yard displays to frighten those trick or treaters along the way. We asked...
nomadlawyer.org
Sheboygan: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sheboygan Wisconsin. Summer activities begin as early as Memorial Day Weekend, when marinas fill with boaters and a full boating season begins. If you’ve never been sailing before, you can take a “First Sail” class from the Sailing Education Association of Sheboygan, which will teach you the basics of boating.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Menomonee Falls, WI
Menomonee Falls is a suburb of Milwaukee located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, named after the Menomonee River. In the early 1800s, Native Americans lived in Menomonee Falls before European settlers arrived. Menomonee Falls combined rural living, active citizenship, and economic expansion in the industrial, health, and service sector. In the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fiserv moving to downtown Milwaukee; bringing hundreds of new jobs
Hundreds of new jobs are coming to downtown Milwaukee. Fiserv, the financial services company that has the naming rights at Fiserv Forum, are moving from the suburbs to a spot just a few blocks south of the arena.
wtmj.com
Sewer system repair to cause temporary odor
MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee’s south side and Bay View may start smelling a little different when Oct. 31 hits. A $970,000 regional sewer system repair could lead to odors in neighborhoods on the south side and in Bay View. The maintenance is set to take place in underground concrete...
National Geographic Says Milwaukee Is One of the ‘World's Best Destination' Spots for 2023. Here's Why
Travels far and near are highlighted in National Geographic's annual roster of must-see destinations -- and one of the top places to explore in 2023 happens to be in the Midwest. Milwaukee landed on the magazine's "25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023" list, joining a breadth of locations like...
WISN
VIDEO: Thief breaks into Milwaukee restaurant, steals 40-pound safe
MILWAUKEE — A thief broke into Puerto Rican restaurant La Caribeña Saturday night at South Pearl Street and West Mitchell Street. Security video showed the burglar spending several minutes scouring through each cabinet behind the bar. "He went through every single one until he got lucky and hit...
