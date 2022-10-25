Read full article on original website
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Penguins (4-3-1) at Kraken (3-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. While the results of the last four Kraken games have garnered a split decision of two wins and two losses, Seattle's offensive punch has packed a wallop: The squad is averaging an even four goals per game over the stretch with diversified scoring from four lines and defensive corps. In fact, three Kraken players, Jared McCann, Matty Beniers, and Jamie Oleksiak scored in back-to-back games Tuesday and Thursday on this homestand. McCann is on a four-game streak with goals in each, a career-best. Beniers has scored in the last three games.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Maple Leafs: 4 - 3 - 1 (9 pts) At 23 years and 74 days old, Gabriel Vilardi is one of two players 23 years or younger to have at least 10 points (6-4=10) on the season, joining Brady Tkachuk (5-5=10).
NHL
Mailbag #40: Brett Pesce
RALEIGH, NC. - Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce was kind enough to join us for this week's edition of the Segra Mailbag. Currently tied for the league-lead with his +10 rating, here's what #22 had to say in regard to your questions. (Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.)
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Maple Leafs, Dia De Muertos Tonight at Honda Center
The Ducks are ready for a Sunday night battle on home ice, hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs and Dia De Muertos at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The Ducks will celebrate Dia de Muertos with...
NHL
Daneyko honored for 40 years with Devils as player, broadcaster
NEWARK, N.J. -- Ken Daneyko was honored for 40 seasons as a player and broadcaster with the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Sunday. Daneyko was showered with surprises from the team and his family and was cheered by fans who came to celebrate a career that has earned him the nickname "Mr. Devil" before New Jersey defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-1.
NHL
How the Bolts adjust and prepare for west coast trips
When the Tampa Bay Lightning team plane touched down in California on Monday afternoon, the adjustments and preparation for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings began immediately. Departing from Tampa at 1 p.m. ET, the team landed in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. PT with the first game of...
NHL
Townies Versus Baymen | FEATURE
In Newfoundland, there are the Baymen and the Townies, tonight with the Avalanche in town, Dawson Mercer and Alex Newhook renew the rivalry. Dawson Mercer is a Baymen. Alex Newhook is a Townie. And don't mix it up, I made that mistake and was promptly corrected. The monikers let you...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Ready for Matinee Matchup Today at Vegas
The Ducks are back in action this afternoon, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. PUCK DROP | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. For Anaheim, it's another chance to get back on track and snap a losing skid, which hit six games with a loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Ducks went toe-to-toe with the Bolts but Brandon Hagel broke a third-period deadlock with 4:27 to play, giving the visitors a 4-2 victory.
NHL
MTL@STL: Game recap
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens completed an exciting comeback to win their second straight game on the road, beating the Blues 7-4 at the Enterprise Center on Saturday night. Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta drew into the lineup and made their season debuts, while Juraj Slafkovsky returned to action after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
The current trip started on a sour note on Thursday night with a 2-0 setback at the hands of the Stars in Dallas, and now the Caps will aim to get back into the win column in Nashville, in one of the League's liveliest Saturday night environments. "Obviously we want...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Host Winnipeg Jets in Home Opener
Oct. 28, 2022 | 7:30 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. At long last, the Arizona Coyotes are home. The Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets in their home opener at Mullett Arena tonight, their first regular season home game since April 29. The team opened its season with six...
NHL
Devils Shutout Defending Champs | GAME STORY
A Jack Hughes power play goal in the third was the lone goal of the game between the Avs and Devils. Jack Hughes' first power play goal of the season could not have come at a more timely moment. At 2:59 of the third period, Hughes rifled a shot past...
NHL
Devils Honor Ken Daneyko | 40 YEARS OF DANO
Watch all our special videos and parts of the ceremony as the Devils honored Ken Daneyko for 40 years as part of the organization. Watch all our special videos and parts of the ceremony as the Devils honored Ken Daneyko for 40 years as part of the organization. See below...
NHL
Tkachuk brothers matchup, Jets-Golden Knights highlight weekend schedule
NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets (Friday, 7 p.m. ET; NHLN, BSOH, NESN, SN NOW) The Bruins (7-1-0) are...
NHL
MTL@STL: What you need to know
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens' four-game road trip continues on Saturday with a showdown with the Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are looking for their second win of the trip after a thrilling 3-2 victory over the...
NHL
Hellebuyck makes 40 saves, Jets rally past Kings
LOS ANGELES -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the go-ahead goal in the third period of the Winnipeg Jets' 6-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Adam Lowry had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves for the Jets (4-3-0), who opened a three-game road trip. Winnipeg plays at the Arizona Coyotes on Friday in the second game of a back to back.
NHL
Vilardi, Kings send Maple Leafs to third straight loss
LOS ANGELES -- Gabriel Vilardi scored for the third straight game to help the Los Angeles Kings win 4-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Vilardi has four points (three goals, one assists) in his past three games. He leads the Kings in points (11) and goals (seven).
NHL
Video Review: MTL @ STL - 1:21 of the Third Period
Explanation: Video review confirmed that Christian Dvorak's stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Blues net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
NHL
Jones out 3-4 weeks for Blackhawks with right thumb injury
Seth Jones will be out 3-4 weeks for the Chicago Blackhawks because of a right thumb injury. Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said the 28-year-old defenseman sustained the injury when he blocked a shot in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Jones finished the game and had one assist in 23:55 of ice time.
