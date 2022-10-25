Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport man injured in Mount Carmel wreck
MOUNT CARMEL — According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash that occurred last week in Mount Carmel resulted in a Kingsport man being injured. According to the THP’s preliminary report, on Oct. 22 at around 4:15 p.m., a 1996 red Ford Mustang, driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south on Highway 11-W.
Steve Spurrier makes surprising comments about Tennessee
As both a quarterback at Florida and head coach at South Carolina, Steve Spurrier has a long and successful history against Tennessee. He won eight SEC East titles during those two stints and never missed an opportunity to troll the Volunteers. Despite all of that, Spurrier, who is a Johnson...
Marion, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Virginia High School football team will have a game with Marion Senior High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
wvlt.tv
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - On his 77th birthday, Tommy Potter decided to go to the boat ramp area of Panther Creek State Park to look out on the water and the land where he once owned a house at. As he walked back to his car after enjoying some time...
WXII 12
Man visiting sister dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain
LINVILLE, N.C. — Officials say a man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation says a missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sunday for...
Daniel Boone football sees 1st-ever undefeated season
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Daniel Boone High School football team made a comeback at Thursday night’s game against the Hampton Bulldogs, winning 21-20 and marking the Trailblazers’ first-ever undefeated season. Third-ranked Boone in Class 5-A was down two touchdowns at the half with zero on the board, but the team would mount a comeback […]
wcyb.com
Celebration of life for skydiver Richard Sheffield held in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Friends and family joined together Thursday at Cornerstone Church in Johnson City to honor Richard Sheffield. The skydiver lost his life from injuries sustained at the Musket Bowl football game last Friday night. Sheffield was an experienced skydiver with more than 1,500 jumps to...
Police: Man wanted out of Chattanooga rams Weber City patrol car, runs from police
The public is asked to call the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office if they see a car that fled from Weber City police Friday afternoon.
Johnson City Press
Woman arrested following attempted carjacking, leads to recovery of other vehicle
ABINGDON — A Maryland woman was arrested after an alleged attempted carjacking in Glade Spring, Virginia — and later offered information related to a stolen vehicle out of Kingsport, Washington County, Virginia, officials said. According to a press release from the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday,...
Skydiver dies in hard landing before Tennessee high school football game
A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said. In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in the northeastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.
wcyb.com
Celebration of life for skydiver killed in accident scheduled for Thursday in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A celebration of life for the skydiver killed in an accident at David Crockett High School last week is scheduled for Thursday in Johnson City. The ceremony for Richard Sheffield will be at Cornerstone Church located at 120 Cornerstone Drive. The receiving of friends...
cartercountysports.com
Cyclones Cruise Past Seymour
Elizabethton took care of business in a big way. The Cyclones rolled to a 62-0 victory over Seymour on Senior Night inside Citizens Bank Stadium on Thursday night. With the win, Elizabethton clinched the Region 1-4A No. 2 seed and a first-round home playoff game. It was all Elizabethton from...
Big Stone Gap, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Abingdon High School football team will have a game with Union High School on October 28, 2022, 15:40:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Carter County authorities searching for truck owner after 3 alleged church thefts
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) asked for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a truck investigators believe is tied to at least three alleged church thefts in Carter and Washington counties. Police are searching for the driver of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 two-wheel […]
Westbound I-26 reopens after crash in Kingsport
UPDATE: Kingsport police say the crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened, according to TDOT. Previous: KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash has closed a section of Interstate 26 in Kingsport, according to TDOT. TDOT reports both westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 6, the Rock Springs Drive exit, are closed due to a […]
Headstones turned over at Elizabethton cemetery
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton police are looking for tips after a cemetery was vandalized. Over two dozen headstones were turned over at the Highland Cemetery, according to Elizabethton police chief Jason Shaw. Some of the headstones were damaged. Police believe it happened Tuesday evening. Shaw said they started receiving calls about the incident on […]
iheart.com
Watch: Ghost Pushes Crawling Toddler?
A couple in Tennessee fear that their home could be haunted following an eerie incident wherein their toddler was seemingly shoved by an unseen force. The unsettling event reportedly occurred earlier this month in the city of Elizabethton as Chris Geisler was keeping an eye on their son Gavin while his partner, Ashley Scott, was out grocery shopping. The normally routine bit of babysitting took a weird turn when he was watching the tot crawl along the floor and then saw the youngster suddenly lurch forward for no apparent reason. Gavin's reaction made the motion all the more odd as he immediately looked back as if to see what had just pushed him.
wvlt.tv
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
supertalk929.com
Human remains found at Bristol, Tennessee boat dock
Sullivan County investigators and officers with the TBI were called to Observation Knob Park in Bristol Thursday morning after the discovery of human remains. An SCSO spokesperson told Bristol Broadcasting News the call about the discovery came in just before 10 a.m. The caller said that the remains were in the vicinity of the park’s boat ramp.
Man dies in fall from Grandfather Mountain overlook
GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WATE) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday in fall from a cliff at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said Todd A. Buckman, of Troy, New Hampshire was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. He was last seen at one of the park’s overlooks. His body […]
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
640K+
Followers
81K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1