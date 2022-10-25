ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Kingsport man injured in Mount Carmel wreck

MOUNT CARMEL — According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash that occurred last week in Mount Carmel resulted in a Kingsport man being injured. According to the THP’s preliminary report, on Oct. 22 at around 4:15 p.m., a 1996 red Ford Mustang, driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south on Highway 11-W.
KINGSPORT, TN
High School Football PRO

Marion, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MARION, VA
WXII 12

Man visiting sister dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. — Officials say a man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation says a missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sunday for...
LINVILLE, NC
WJHL

Daniel Boone football sees 1st-ever undefeated season

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Daniel Boone High School football team made a comeback at Thursday night’s game against the Hampton Bulldogs, winning 21-20 and marking the Trailblazers’ first-ever undefeated season. Third-ranked Boone in Class 5-A was down two touchdowns at the half with zero on the board, but the team would mount a comeback […]
GRAY, TN
wcyb.com

Celebration of life for skydiver Richard Sheffield held in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Friends and family joined together Thursday at Cornerstone Church in Johnson City to honor Richard Sheffield. The skydiver lost his life from injuries sustained at the Musket Bowl football game last Friday night. Sheffield was an experienced skydiver with more than 1,500 jumps to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
CBS News

Skydiver dies in hard landing before Tennessee high school football game

A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said. In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in the northeastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
cartercountysports.com

Cyclones Cruise Past Seymour

Elizabethton took care of business in a big way. The Cyclones rolled to a 62-0 victory over Seymour on Senior Night inside Citizens Bank Stadium on Thursday night. With the win, Elizabethton clinched the Region 1-4A No. 2 seed and a first-round home playoff game. It was all Elizabethton from...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
High School Football PRO

Big Stone Gap, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Westbound I-26 reopens after crash in Kingsport

UPDATE: Kingsport police say the crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened, according to TDOT. Previous: KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash has closed a section of Interstate 26 in Kingsport, according to TDOT. TDOT reports both westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 6, the Rock Springs Drive exit, are closed due to a […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Headstones turned over at Elizabethton cemetery

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton police are looking for tips after a cemetery was vandalized. Over two dozen headstones were turned over at the Highland Cemetery, according to Elizabethton police chief Jason Shaw. Some of the headstones were damaged. Police believe it happened Tuesday evening. Shaw said they started receiving calls about the incident on […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
iheart.com

Watch: Ghost Pushes Crawling Toddler?

A couple in Tennessee fear that their home could be haunted following an eerie incident wherein their toddler was seemingly shoved by an unseen force. The unsettling event reportedly occurred earlier this month in the city of Elizabethton as Chris Geisler was keeping an eye on their son Gavin while his partner, Ashley Scott, was out grocery shopping. The normally routine bit of babysitting took a weird turn when he was watching the tot crawl along the floor and then saw the youngster suddenly lurch forward for no apparent reason. Gavin's reaction made the motion all the more odd as he immediately looked back as if to see what had just pushed him.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
KNOXVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Human remains found at Bristol, Tennessee boat dock

Sullivan County investigators and officers with the TBI were called to Observation Knob Park in Bristol Thursday morning after the discovery of human remains. An SCSO spokesperson told Bristol Broadcasting News the call about the discovery came in just before 10 a.m. The caller said that the remains were in the vicinity of the park’s boat ramp.
BRISTOL, TN
WATE

Man dies in fall from Grandfather Mountain overlook

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WATE) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday in fall from a cliff at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said Todd A. Buckman, of Troy, New Hampshire was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. He was last seen at one of the park’s overlooks. His body […]
TROY, NH
