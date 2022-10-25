Read full article on original website
Video Shows What Tom Brady Told Lamar Jackson After Bucs-Ravens Game
Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson had a great postgame handshake following Thursday night's game. Brady told Jackson that he played really well and also told him to take care following the Ravens' win. Jackson then told Brady that he's the GOAT before they went their separate ways. The Ravens won...
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Trade Goes Viral
It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about his team's recent trade with the New York Giants. And he's letting everyone know it. On Thursday, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Toney had barely played for the Giants this season after going to them 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft just over a year ago.
Alvin Kamara Reacts To The Saints Quarterback Decision
The New Orleans Saints announced this week that Andy Dalton will remain their starting quarterback. All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara seems to be on board with that decision. Speaking to reporters, Kamara complimented Dalton's ability to go through his progressions without losing composure. "I feel like he never panics when...
Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear
ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Surprising Pregame News
Based on some recent comments from retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, it's fair to say there was some (possibly one-sided) beef between the two veteran QBs. Fitzpatrick recently said that Brady had "no respect" for him during their years of NFL overlap. Fitzpatrick, now an analyst for Amazon Prime's Thursday...
Look: Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night with an impressive defensive performance. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 ballgame at the half. The second half yielded zero points for either team and finished 16-10.
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Contract News
Before the start of the regular season, the Denver Broncos agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension with Russell Wilson. So far, the star quarterback has not lived up to that contract. Wilson has struggled mightily this season, completing just 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards with five...
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Unhappy News
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has dealt with a lot of questions about his quarterback room over the past 48 hours. The Patriots started Mac Jones on Monday night just to bench him in the second quarter for Bailey Zappe. The end result was a blowout loss to the Chicago Bears.
Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade
With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
NFL Head Coach Reportedly 'Lost Team' After First Game
It hasn't been an easy season for the Denver Broncos. They had so much hype coming into this season after they made a coaching change and then traded for Russell Wilson, but it hasn't worked out so far. They've lost five of their first seven games and look to be...
Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For Russell Wilson
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has never been one to hide his true feelings on a subject. During this Thursday's edition of "First Take," Smith addressed Wilson's horrible start with the Broncos. Smith pointed out that Denver's offense has struggled mightily with Wilson under center. "He looks bad," Smith said. "This...
NFL World Speculating About Odell Beckham After Trade News
Odell Beckham Jr.'s name has been discussed frequently in NFL Twitter circles lately, as the Super Bowl champion wide receiver inches closer to a return. After the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon, fans of several different teams took to social media to advocate for their squad to sign Beckham.
Chiefs Running Back Announces He Wants To Be Released
In an effort to bolster their running game, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Ronald Jones in the offseason. And yet, he hasn't received any playing time this season. Jones, a former second-round pick out of USC, has not been able to crack Kansas City's rotation at running back. Clyde Edwards-Helaire,...
Former Ohio State Quarterback Not Happy With Ryan Day
It turns out Ohio State fans aren't the only ones frustrated with Ryan Day's play-calling this Saturday. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones called out the team's strategy on social media. During the second quarter, Jones tweeted, "Really not feeling this play calling right now Bucks." Jones called out the...
Broncos Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Jaguars
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has confirmed that Russell Wilson will start in this weekend's London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wilson said he expected to play in Sunday's game earlier this week, and this message from Hackett confirms it. The Denver quarterback sat out this past weekend as he...
Colts Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Commanders
It's been an up-and-down season for the Indianapolis Colts, who sit at 3-3-1 with a chance of going over .500 against the Washington Commanders this weekend. Those odds are likely to improve after the boost they just got. Speaking to the media on Friday, Colts head coach Frank Reich announced...
Report Reveals What Tom Brady Did After Ugly Loss vs. Ravens
Thursday night's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens didn't end up being a "get-right game" for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers looked exhausted in the second half of action, giving up 24 points in the final 30 minutes. From a statistical standpoint, Brady had a fine performance....
Packers Wide Receiver Doesn't Believe He'll Play This Week
The Green Bay Packers will likely need to upset the Buffalo Bills without Allen Lazard. Green Bay's leading receiver has missed practice this week with a shoulder injury. Per Packer Central's Bill Huber, Lazard told reporters after sitting out Thursday that he doesn't expect to play on Sunday night. Lazard...
Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys
If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline. In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.
Baker Mayfield Reacts To The Panthers' Quarterback Decision
Despite being healthy enough to do so, Baker Mayfield will not reclaim his starting quarterback position in Week 8. The Carolina Panthers signal caller missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but has now been cleared from the injury report. Instead of plugging him back in at QB1, interim head coach Steve Wilks has elected to stick with veteran backup P.J. Walker.
