ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Trade Goes Viral

It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about his team's recent trade with the New York Giants. And he's letting everyone know it. On Thursday, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Toney had barely played for the Giants this season after going to them 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft just over a year ago.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Alvin Kamara Reacts To The Saints Quarterback Decision

The New Orleans Saints announced this week that Andy Dalton will remain their starting quarterback. All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara seems to be on board with that decision. Speaking to reporters, Kamara complimented Dalton's ability to go through his progressions without losing composure. "I feel like he never panics when...
The Spun

Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear

ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Surprising Pregame News

Based on some recent comments from retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, it's fair to say there was some (possibly one-sided) beef between the two veteran QBs. Fitzpatrick recently said that Brady had "no respect" for him during their years of NFL overlap. Fitzpatrick, now an analyst for Amazon Prime's Thursday...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night with an impressive defensive performance. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 ballgame at the half. The second half yielded zero points for either team and finished 16-10.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Contract News

Before the start of the regular season, the Denver Broncos agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension with Russell Wilson. So far, the star quarterback has not lived up to that contract. Wilson has struggled mightily this season, completing just 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards with five...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Unhappy News

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has dealt with a lot of questions about his quarterback room over the past 48 hours. The Patriots started Mac Jones on Monday night just to bench him in the second quarter for Bailey Zappe. The end result was a blowout loss to the Chicago Bears.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For Russell Wilson

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has never been one to hide his true feelings on a subject. During this Thursday's edition of "First Take," Smith addressed Wilson's horrible start with the Broncos. Smith pointed out that Denver's offense has struggled mightily with Wilson under center. "He looks bad," Smith said. "This...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Odell Beckham After Trade News

Odell Beckham Jr.'s name has been discussed frequently in NFL Twitter circles lately, as the Super Bowl champion wide receiver inches closer to a return. After the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon, fans of several different teams took to social media to advocate for their squad to sign Beckham.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Chiefs Running Back Announces He Wants To Be Released

In an effort to bolster their running game, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Ronald Jones in the offseason. And yet, he hasn't received any playing time this season. Jones, a former second-round pick out of USC, has not been able to crack Kansas City's rotation at running back. Clyde Edwards-Helaire,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Former Ohio State Quarterback Not Happy With Ryan Day

It turns out Ohio State fans aren't the only ones frustrated with Ryan Day's play-calling this Saturday. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones called out the team's strategy on social media. During the second quarter, Jones tweeted, "Really not feeling this play calling right now Bucks." Jones called out the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Broncos Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Jaguars

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has confirmed that Russell Wilson will start in this weekend's London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wilson said he expected to play in Sunday's game earlier this week, and this message from Hackett confirms it. The Denver quarterback sat out this past weekend as he...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report Reveals What Tom Brady Did After Ugly Loss vs. Ravens

Thursday night's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens didn't end up being a "get-right game" for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers looked exhausted in the second half of action, giving up 24 points in the final 30 minutes. From a statistical standpoint, Brady had a fine performance....
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Packers Wide Receiver Doesn't Believe He'll Play This Week

The Green Bay Packers will likely need to upset the Buffalo Bills without Allen Lazard. Green Bay's leading receiver has missed practice this week with a shoulder injury. Per Packer Central's Bill Huber, Lazard told reporters after sitting out Thursday that he doesn't expect to play on Sunday night. Lazard...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys

If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline. In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To The Panthers' Quarterback Decision

Despite being healthy enough to do so, Baker Mayfield will not reclaim his starting quarterback position in Week 8. The Carolina Panthers signal caller missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but has now been cleared from the injury report. Instead of plugging him back in at QB1, interim head coach Steve Wilks has elected to stick with veteran backup P.J. Walker.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
640K+
Followers
81K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy